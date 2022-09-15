There have been numerous sitcoms and television shows that focused on career and romantic relationships. One such sitcom based on this genre, that earned critical acclaim by both the audience and critics is “New Girl”. New Girl starred the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr. This show went on to become a must-watch. The series revolves around the character of Jessica Day, who is a teacher by profession and was played by Zooey Deschanel. Speaking of Zooey Deschanel, she is an acclaimed actress in the Hollywood and television industry. She has worked in several Hollywood movies such as The Good Girl, Elf, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and 500 Days of Summer. Zooey Deschanel is one of the rare Hollywood actors, who can pull off deadpan (also known as dry humor) roles spectacularly.

If you want more information on Zooey Deschanel such as Zooey Deschanel net worth, how old is Zooey Deschanel? Zooey Deschanel's earnings, Zooey Deschanel's early life & marriage, and how much does Zooey Deschanel make? then you can find all the information you need here.

What Is Zooey Deschanel Worth?

The Jessica Day fame, Zooey Deschanel net worth is assumed to be at least $25 million as of this year. She earned most of her wealth by acting in films and television shows. You should also note that Zooey Deschanel ventured into songwriting and singing and enjoyed success in this field as well. Zooey Deschanel is the receiver of the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award, Critic’s Choice TV Award, Gold Derby Award, Mar del Plata Film Festival Award for the Best Actress, and OFTA (Online Film & Television Association) Award.

She is also the winner of a TV Guide Award and WIN (Women’s Image Network) Award. Not only this, but she has also earned several nominations for prestigious awards including a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globes, Grammy, People’s Choice Award, Satellite Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a few others. Don’t forget to check out how much does Zooey Deschanel make? in the next section.

Name Zooey Deschanel Net Worth $25 million Birth 17 January 1980, Los Angeles, USA Age 42 years Nationality American Height 5ft 6in Weight 55 kg Partner Jonathan Scott Profession Actress, Singer, Model, Musician Career 1998-Present

How Much Does Zooey Deschanel Make?

Every year, the New Girl actress, Zooey Deschanel brings in almost $3 million from her various works. Zooey Deschanel’s primary source of income is her acting roles in movies and television shows. Aside from this, she collects ample money by writing and singing songs. Also, she makes money through merchandise sales, concerts, guest appearances, and royalties. She has also received checks in millions for endorsements. Deschanel also derives plenty of cash from her YouTube channel and ventures. Her monthly income is figured to be at least $245k. Zooey Deschanel is deemed to derive more than $56k a week from her various works. Take a look at the next section to know about Zooey Deschanel’s earnings from New Girl in detail.

Zooey Deschanel’s “New Girl” Earnings

Given that there are numerous shows based on career and romantic relationships, New Girl still manages to stand out due to its storyline and actors. The show premiered in September 2011 on the Fox network and concluded in May 2015. (If you haven’t watched the show, it is personally recommended to give it a try). Now coming back to the topic at hand, New Girl has a total of 146 episodes. Zooey Deschanel in this show was seen playing the role of a teacher named, Jessica Day. According to reports, Zooey Deschanel was initially paid a sum of $90k every month for her work on the show. As the show started getting popular among the audience, her stipend was hiked from $90k to $95k.

Soon in no time, New Girl became one of the most watched shows of that time, and as a result, Zooey Deschanel started charging a whopping $130k for an episode. If making $90k a month to $130k per episode, doesn’t make Zooey Deschanel a great actress, then I don’t know what will. However, there is no record from which season Zooey received the salary hikes, which makes it difficult to determine her per-season earnings. According to our estimation, Zooey Deschanel reportedly took home millions if not thousands of dollars from each season of New Girl. Read more about Zooey Deschanel’s ventures in the next section

Zooey Deschanel Business Ventures & Other Work

Just like many Hollywood celebrities, Zooey Deschanel also created multiple sources of income that made her millions. Over the years, Zooey has collaborated with personalities such as Samantha Shelton and M. Ward. Samantha and Zooey worked together in “If All the Stars Were Pretty Babies”. Deschanel and M. Ward shook hands and formed a group titled “She & Him”. The duo went on to release two albums titled “Volume One” and “Volume Two” in the years 2008 and 2010 respectively. In 2013, they released “Volume 3”. It is assumed that Zooey Deschanel have earned hefty cash by working as a singer.

Aside from this, Zooey Deschanel has taken home millions of dollars just from her endorsement deals alone. She has promoted big brands like Pantene, Macy’s, Apple, etc. Back in the year 2012, Zooey made a multi-year endorsement agreement with Pantene. According to records, the total payout (as per the contract) was a whopping $2.5 million.

HelloGiggles YouTube Channel and Lifestyle Website

Zooey Deschanel worked with her friends and established a website called “HelloGiggles.com” after her YouTube channel with the same name got famous. Her YouTube channel, HelloGiggles has more than 128k subscribers, and it reportedly generates more than $2.9k every year. As for the lifestyle website, Zooey and her team posted articles on fashion, clothing, career, food, etc. on it. This website was mostly focused on female audiences and in no time HelloGiggles.com became a huge hit. Later in the year 2015, Time, Inc. purchased HelloGiggles from Zooey Deschanel for a whopping $30 million.

Zooey Deschanel Real Estate

The American actress spent a fair share of her money on real estate properties. Back in the year 2015, she bought a house in Manhattan Beach, California. According to reports, she paid a sum of $4.6 million for it and later in the year 2019 managed to sell the property for $4.7 million. Later in the year 2017, Zooey Deschanel bought another abode in the same area, paying a whopping $5.6 million for it. As per records, it has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, and it was constructed on a 4,900 square feet area.

The mansion came with many features such as a pool, garden, kitchen, and much more. Then in November 2019, Zooey Deschanel listed the property on market asking $6 million for it. As per reports, Zooey Deschanel is residing in Brentwood, California in a 6,383 square feet residency. It has 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, and she reportedly purchased it for a massive $9.5 million in January this year.

Zooey Deschanel Early Life

The New Girl actress, Zooey Deschanel is the daughter of the renowned director/cinematographer, Caleb Deschanel, and Mary Jo Deschanel. By profession, Mary Jo Deschanel is an actress, who has been featured in movies like The Right Stuff, 2010, The Patriot, etc. Caleb and Mary tied the knot in 1972 and later in October 1976 welcomed their first child. The pair named her, Emily Erin Deschanel, who also went on to become an actress, and is mostly known for her role in Bones as “Dr. Temperance Brennan”.

Then on the 17th of January 1980, Mary gave birth to Zooey Deschanel in Los Angeles, California, United States. Zooey was enrolled in Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences. During her time at Crossroads, she got acquainted with Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Hudson. After high school, Zooey Deschanel joined Northwestern University, however, she quit her studies to become an actress.

Zooey Deschanel Personal Life

Deschanel has been married twice. Her first union was with the Death Cab for Cutie member, Ben Gibbard. Ben and Zooey got married in September 2009 and two years later got separated. Later in December 2012, the pair got divorced. After this, Zooey Deschanel got engaged to Jacob Pechenik (a movie producer) in January 2015.

A few months later, Jacob and Zooey walked down the aisle and in July 2015 welcomed their child, Elsie Otter. Then in May 2017, Jacob became the father of a second child named Charlie Wolf. In 2019, Jacob and Zooey started living separately, and later in June 2020 got divorced. Zooey Deschanel is currently in a romantic relationship with Jonathan Scott since 2019.

Conclusion

Zooey Deschanel has appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout her career. Aside from this, she also found success in the music industry as well. Deschanel was mostly absent from the big screen since 2015. A few days ago, Zooey Deschanel made her comeback on the big screen as “Nancy” in the biographical film, Dreamin’ Wild. Zooey Deschanel’s next movie is “Harold and the Purple Crayon”, which is currently in work.

Frequently Aske Questions About Zooey Deschanel

1. What is Zooey Deschanel worth? A. The American actress turned singer, Zooey Deschanel net worth is declared to be $25 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Zooey Deschanel? A. The New Girl fame, Zooey Deschanel turned 42 this year in January. 3. How many children does the American actress/singer, Zooey Deschanel have? A. Zooey Deschanel is the mother of two children, which she shares with her former husband, Jacob Pechenik, who is a movie producer. Her first child, Elsie Otter was born in 2015, and her second child, Charlie Wolf was born in May 2017. 4. What is the height of the American actress, Zooey Deschanel? A. Zooey Deschanel’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 6 inches.