One of the hardest things for an actor or actress is to rise back to fame after their fall from popularity. However, actors like Robert Downey Jr., Neil Patrick Harris, Martha Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Keaton, etc. faced an all-time downfall at one point in their careers. But instead of getting lost in the tracks of time, these actors refused to give up and made one of the biggest comebacks. One such name in this list that deserves our attention is Winona Laura Horowitz or simply famous among her fans as “Winona Ryder”. She started her career back in the year 1986 with the movie Lucas. Ryder went on to act in numerous blockbuster movies such as Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, Dracula, and many more.

However, around 2001 Winona Ryder’s acting career toppled greatly due to her shoplifting incident. Winona Ryder was mostly absent from the big screen for nearly half a decade. Then in the year 2006, she made her comeback to Hollywood, and in no time she made it back to the top by appearing in movies like The Last word, The Informers, Star Trek, Black Swan, When Love Is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story, etc. Winona Ryder received critical praises for her role as “Joyce Byers” in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Let’s have a detailed discussion on Winona Ryder net worth, how old is Winona Ryder, Winona Ryder’s earnings, how much does Winona Ryder make, and many more.

What is Winona Ryder Worth?

According to our reports, the Hollywood actress Winona Ryder net worth is reported to be $18 million as of October 2022. Winona Ryder earns her bread and butter by acting in movies and television shows. She also makes money through commercials, brand promotions, guest appearances, etc. For her acting works, Winona Ryder has been bestowed with numerous awards and nominations. She has taken home a Blockbuster Entertainment Award, BSFC Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Golden Moon Award, Giffoni Award, Golden Globes, and iHorror Award.

She has also won a Jupiter Award, KCFCC Award, NBR Award (2 times), Sant Jordi Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, ShoWest Convention (2 times), SEFCA Award, Young Artist Award, and a few others. Winona has also received numerous nominations including Oscar (2 times), Emmy, and Gold Derby. Back in the year 2000, Winona Ryder became one of the Hollywood actresses to walk on the Walk of Fame. Check out how much does Winona Ryder make?

Name Winona Ryder Net Worth $18 million Birth 29 October 1971, Winona, USA Nationality American Age 50 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 52 kg Partner Scott Mackinlay Profession Actress Career 1984-Present

How Much Does Winona Ryder Make?

Each year the Stranger Things actress earns almost $3 million from her acting works. She is paid thousands of dollars for a guest feature in movies and television shows. Also, Winona Ryder has been making frequent appearances in television commercials for which she is reportedly paid handsomely. Her earnings also include her investments in shares and bonds and also royalties for her past works in movies and television shows. Winona Ryder’s reported income every month is between $200k to $250k. It is said that the American actress doesn’t make less than $55k a week. Read the following section to know about Winona Ryder’s income in detail.

Winona Ryder Earnings

Winona Ryder has made millions of dollars from her roles in movies. For instance, Winona Ryder was paid a whopping sum of $2.8 million for her role as “Annalee Call” in the American science fiction movie “Alien Resurrection”. The film was made with a budget of $70 million, and it was released in November 1997. Alien Resurrection reportedly collected more than $161.4 million around the world. Winona Ryder was also seen in the movie “Autumn in New York”, which was released in 2002. Her role in this movie was a terminally sick woman named “Charlotte Fielding” who falls for a womanizer named Will Keane (played by Richard Gere).

The budget of this movie was $65 million, and it grossed over $90.7 million across the world. As per reports, Winona Ryder’s cut for her role was $3.5 million. Another big movie that Winona Ryder appeared in is “Star Trek” released in April 2009. Winona Ryder played the role of our (especially Sheldon Cooper’s) beloved character Spock i.e, Amanda Grayson. For playing the part, Winona was reportedly paid $6.1 million and the budget of this movie was a whopping $150 million. Star Trek made more than $385.7 million at the box office.

Ryder gave an outstanding performance as the “Dying” swan in the critically and commercially acclaimed film “Black Swan”. As per reports, the movie was made with a low budget of $13 million and was released in December 2010. However, to everyone’s surprise, the movie proved to be a roaring success, collecting more than $329.4 million at the box office. Thanks to the success of the film, Winona Ryder was paid a whopping $7 million for her role.

Winona Ryder’s “Stranger Things” Salary

One of the best roles that Winona Ryder played is “Joyce Byers” in Stranger Things. In case you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet, I strongly recommend you this series. This series is set back in the 1980s when a boy named “Will Byers” (played by Noah Schnapp) goes missing. While on the other hand, a scientific laboratory conducts experiments to find supernatural creatures. Somehow, the laboratory’s and Will’s disappearance have some connection. Stranger Things has 4 seasons with the latest season being aired back in the month’s May and July this year. According to reports, Winona Ryder was paid a whopping $100k an episode for seasons 1 and 2 of Stranger Things.

The first season has 8 episodes making Ryder’s overall stipend $800k and 2nd season has 9 episodes making her earnings $900k. Then for the 3rd season of the show, Winona Ryder’s pay was increased from $100k to $350k an episode. Stranger Things Season 3 has 8 episodes, which means that Ryder walked home with more than $2.8 million in her pockets. Season 4 of Stranger Things was aired in 2 parts, the first part consisted of 7 episodes, and it was aired in May 2022. The remaining 2 episodes were released in July 2022 and Winona Ryder’s pay for season 4 is around $3.15 million.

Winona Ryder Real Estate, Investments, and Car Collection

The Hollywood actress has made some amazing real estate purchases during her acting career. Back in 1995, she purchased a mansion in San Francisco for a whopping $1.3 million. After making the purchase, Ryder reportedly listed the place or rent. Apparently, Winona was receiving a sum of $15k a month as rent. The actress reportedly gave the home away for a sum of $5 million. In the year 1998, Ryder bought another luxurious Spanish-themed home. As per reports, the property is located in Los Angeles, California and the actress paid around $2.6 million for it. She listed the place for sale in 2010 and received $4.1 million after selling it. She also used to own an apartment in Manhattan which she sold in 2008 for a sum of $2.2 million.

Car Collection

It is reported that Winona Ryder has some stunning vehicles in her possession. She reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz G Class car worth more than $370k. Also, she has a BMW X8 for which she reportedly paid around $200k. Winona Ryder also has Subaru Impreza L, Mercedes-Benz W140, and Shelby GLH-S which are worth $16k, $16k, and $21k respectively. In addition to this, Winona Ryder is also reportedly the keeper of a BMW X7, Lexus GX, and Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Winona Ryder Investments

Ryder has reportedly invested a large share of her wealth in profitable stocks. She has invested her money in renowned companies like AT&T, Costco, Qualcomm, and Cognizant. According to reports, the evaluation of Winona Ryder’s investment portfolio is more than $8 million.

Winona Ryder Early Life

The Hollywood actress is the daughter of esteemed authors Michael D. Horowitz and Cynthia Palmer. Aside from writing books, Michael is an editor, publisher, and collectible books seller. While on the other hand, Cynthia is a video producer and editor. The couple welcomed their daughter on the 29th of October 1971 in Winona, Minnesota, United States. Winona Ryder was sent to Kenilworth Junior High School and transferred to Petaluma High School. During high school, Winona Ryder also started taking lessons in acting at American Conservatory Theater. In the year 1986, Winona Ryder got her first role in the movie “Lucas” and graduated from high school in the year 1989.

Winona Ryder Relationships

Over the years, Winona Ryder has changed many romantic partners. However, her most infamous and incomplete relationship was with the Pirates of the Caribbean fame, Johnny Depp. Both actors reportedly met each other and started dating in 1989. Then in the following year, Winona and Depp got engaged. Depp and Ryder eventually ended their engagement in 1993.

Many of the fans still consider them as a match made in heaven. After breaking up with Depp, Winona Ryder started seeing Dave Pirner, who is a member of Soul Asylum. Dave and Ryder’s relationship lasted till 1996 and in 1998 the latter started seeing actor Matt Damon. Damon and Ryder went their separate ways in the year 2000. Winona Ryder started seeing Scott Mackinlay in 2011 and the pair have been together since.

Conclusion

Winona Ryder has acted in numerous successful projects during her career. Though her career was almost finished due to her shoplifting incident, Winona Ryder managed to get back on track. She rose back to fame by appearing in movies and television shows such as Black Swan, Star Trek, Stranger Things, etc. According to reports, Winona Ryder will appear in the forthcoming horror comedy film titled “Haunted Mansion”. The movie is currently in the post-production phase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Winona Ryder

1. What is Winona Ryder worth? A. According to reports, Winona Ryder net worth is forecasted to be over $18 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Winona Ryder? A. The Stranger Things fame, Winona Ryder is currently 50 years old. 3. Is the American actress Winona Ryder married? A. Though Winona Ryder has been in a number of relationships, she isn’t married. She was engaged to the Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp from 1990 to 1993. She is currently seeing Scott Mackinlay, whom she met back in 2011. 4. How tall is the Stranger Things actress, Winona Ryder? A. As per our records, the height of the Hollywood actress Winona Ryder is reported to be 5 feet and 3 inches.