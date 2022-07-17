Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. It sells construction tools, appliances, construction products, and other services. It has 490,600 employees and its revenue is nearly $151 billion. Home Depot is found in 1978 and has headquarters in Georgia.

Lowe’s is also a Home improvement just like Home Depot. It has headquarters in North Carolina. It has nearly 2,197 hardware stores and home improvement stores across the United States and Canada. Furthermore, it is the second-largest home improvement retail store after Home Depot.

Both the Lowe’s and Home Depot stores are operating businesses in the same field. Customers get to purchase similar products at these stores. So people are sometimes confuse both the retailers and wonder if they own each other or by the same retailer.

Does Home Depot Own Lowe’s?

No, Lowe’s is not owned or operated by the Home Depot store. They do not own each other in any way. Both of the stores are competitors to each other in the home improvement industry. Home Depot has many supplement companies under it. Some are MRO company Interline Brands, Compact Power Equipment, and The Company Store. Lowe’s Companies Inc owns Lowe’s home improvement stores. It is also a major shareholder in several minor companies.

Both Lowe’s and Home Depot are owned by different public companies. Lowe’s and Home Depot are available for customers to buy shares in their companies.

Who Owns Home Depot?

Home Depot is a publicly owned company. Home Depot is founded by Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank in 1978. It also has major investors and shareholders. The present CEO of Home Depot is Craig Menear. All the Home Depot stores in the United States are operated by the CEO, executives, and major shareholders.

Home Depot is made public in 1981 and started selling shares. The initial share value of Home Depot is $12. Finally, Home Depot is not a subsidiary company under other companies. It provides major home improvement services and other related services which gives tough competition with several other retailers which are similar to it.

What Are Some Major Companies Which Home Depot Owns?

Home Depot runs many subsidiaries and minor companies working under it. Most of them are home improvement and related stores like services, decoration, and others. Some companies also provide additional exclusive services to professional customers.

Red Beacon (Contractor services)

Compact Power Equipment (equipment rental)

Interline Brands Inc (maintenance, repair, and building services)

The Company Store (Home needs and textile store)

HD Supply (maintenance and repair services)

Blinds.com (online store for window decor services)

Major Shareholders of Home Depot

Home Depot’s top 5 major shareholders are the following.

Vanguard Group – 8.3% share SSGA Funds Management Inc- 4.52% share BlackRock Fund Advisors – 4.36% share Capital Research & Management Co – 3.67% share Fidelity Management and Research Company – 1.68% share

Who Owns Lowe’s Store?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. owns Lowe’s stores and distribution centers. The current CEO of Lowe’s store is Marvin R. Ellison. It has major shareholders and also executive members who combine to operate the company. Lucius Smith Lowe found the company in North Carolina in 1921. During the next few decades, it was owned and operated by several family members of the founder. Lowe’s is made public in 1961. Initially, the share value of the Lowe’s is $12.25 per one share. The New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange also have the name of Lowe’s on their lists. J.P. Morgan also has some stake percent in Lowe’s company.

What Are Some Major Companies Owned by Lowe’s Store?

I have researched and listed the subsidiaries under Lowe’s below for you.

Lowe’s Companies Canada, ULC- Home improvement store in Canada

Orchard Supply Hardware – Home improvement and gardening store

Lowe’s Companies, Mexico

Lowe’s Home Centers Inc.

Sterling Advertising Ltd – advertising and marketing company

ATG Stores – home decor e-commerce business

LG Sourcing – importing and exporting home improvement supplies

Concord communities – real estate investors and developers

Réno-Dépôt – Renovation and hardware services

Major Shareholders of Lowe’s

Importantly, Lowe’s company’s top 5 major shareholders are the following.

Vanguard Group – 7.96% share SSGA Funds Management Inc- 4.44% share BlackRock Fund Advisors – 4.35% share Capital Research & Management Co – 3.11% share Fidelity Management and Research Company – 1.89% share

Lowe’s Vs Home Depot

Home Depot is the first largest and Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement store in the United States. They do not have any affiliation or relation with each other in any kind. Home Depot is operating stores in 3 countries – the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Whereas, Lowe’s has stores only in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Home Depot has over 2,300 stores that are operating and Lowe’s only has 2000 stores. Home Depot has a market revenue double than that of Lowe’s. So, in terms of size and revenue Home Depot is bigger when compared to Lowe’s.

Lowe’s has a simple design and is assessable easily at a normal level. Home Depot has its merchandise on a higher level. A forklift is available there in the store to access them. The logo of Lowe’s is blue and white whereas the Home Depot logo is orange and black. Home Depot’s motto is to increase profits by establishing warehouses and distribution centers. However, Lowe’s is more about strengthening the core. Lowe’s revenue is less compared to Home Depot and both of their revenues have a big difference. The international business of Home Depot is more major than that of Lowe’s. Home Depot provides more services that are across various fields. Lowe’s has been slow in this.

Major Competitors of Home Depot and Lowe’s

There are many home improvement retail stores in the United States. And many of them are in direct competition with the Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Even if they are top in the industry, they have to maintain their positions by competing with other retailers. Finally, the following are the top competitors of Home Depot and Lowe’s.

True Value

Home Hardware

Menards

Ace Hardware

Amazon

Store Locations of Lowe’s and Home Depot

The state laws in the United States do not permit the stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot in populated areas. The government only allot a particular area for them in the city. Because these stores take up a lot of space and also due to safety reasons. People need access to move the home improvement materials and merchandise easily and that would need more space. Even if they don’t want to have their stores right beside each other. But, they do not have much of a choice.

Lastly, they also research the market of the location and get permission for the locations. Both the retailers may end up in the same locality.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States with its stores across the country along with Canada and Mexico. Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement store. But it has stores and distribution centers only in the United States and Canada. They both have competition amongst each other. Their stores are located in the same area because of the state laws.

They both are publicly owned companies and also have different stake values in the market. They have different subsidiaries operating under them. Home Depot is a bigger retailer when compared to that Lowe’s. I have given the comparison in the above article to show you why. Home Depot has more revenue and also has more number of stores than Lowe’s.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Lowe’s and Home Depot owned by the same company? No, they are not owned by the same company. Besides, they both are publicly owned firms dealing with similar merchandise. Does Home Depot own Lowe’s? No, Home Depot and Lowe’s do not own each other. They both are direct competitors to each other in the home improvement industry. Name other companies in the home improvement field. Menards, True Value, Ace Hardware, Home Hardware, Amazon, etc. are some other retailers dealing with home improvement and supplies. Who owns Lowe’s at present? It is a publicly owned company. Its present CEO is Marvin R. Ellison. It is run by him, the executive board, and the major stakeholders.