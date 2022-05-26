Giving someone a gift card might be one of the nicest ideas. There are various types of gift cards in the market these days. But, here we will be talking about Walmart gift cards. Walmart has gift cards available in its stores and on its official websites. Let us assume for a second that you are not near a Walmart store, and you need to pick up a gift card urgently, where can you go? If you are stressed about this, then fear not as here we will not only be telling you where Walmart gift cards can be purchased. But, we will also be discussing a few related to this topic. Such, What are a few pros and cons of Walmart gift cards? Is there any transaction fee associated with Walmart Gift cards? Is there a permanent Walmart gift card that you can keep adding to? Etc.

What Are the Different Places That You Can Purchase Walmart Gift Cards?

Customers can choose to buy Walmart gift cards from a few places other than Walmart. The places where a customer can buy Walmart gift cards are PayPal and Sam’s Club. These are the only 2 stores that sell Walmart gift cards other than Walmart. This is because Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart and customers can purchase Walmart gift cards on PayPal and email it to their friends or family. The customers can also choose to get the gift cards printed and give a physical copy to the receiver. Walmart gift cards can also be purchased on Sam’s Club’s official website.

What Is the Process Involved in Purchasing Walmart Gift Cards?

The process of buying a Walmart gift card is quite simple. One way is by going to the store and taking the card. Another way is by going to the Walmart official website and buying it from these. This is very simple and all a customer has to do is,

Add the gift card to the cart

The customer has to confirm the delivery and pickup information

Select the payment method and proceed to check out.

This way a customer will be able to purchase a gift card even though they are not near a Walmart store. But it will take a while for the gift to be delivered. A customer can follow the same steps and purchase a Walmart gift card at Sam’s Club’s official website. To buy the gift card on PayPal follow these steps.

Open PayPal’s official website and search for Walmart gift card

The Walmart gift card will be displayed, and you can select the value of the gift card

A customer can also select whether the gift card is for someone or themselves

If it is a gift for someone, the customer can email it to the receiver by entering the receiver’s email ID. They can even add a message to the gift card. Then the customer can add it to the cart and make the payment. The gift card will be sent to the receiver’s email. The customer will also be able to schedule when the gift card will be sent to the receiver’s email.

If the card is for itself you can select This is for me option and add the card to the cart and make the payment. The gift card will be sent to the customer’s PayPal email address.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Walmart Gift Cards?

There are a number of pros and cons when it comes to using gift cards. The same goes for Walmart gift cards. They have advantages as well as disadvantages. Let us see the pros and cons of Walmart gift cards in brief, starting with the advantages.

Advantages

As we have mentioned before, Walmart gift cards can be a great gift for a friend or someone in your family. The gift card can also be a great form of payment in case a customer does not have cash. The Walmart gift cards can also help you not waste money. By using these cards, customers will not keep using their cards again and again which will make sure there is an overdraft. Walmart gift cards are also very easy and convenient to use.

Disadvantages

The biggest disadvantage with not only Walmart gift cards but any gift cards is that there might be a waste of money. People might use a gift card and may forget that there is some money left on the card. The customer might not use this which is a waste of money. If you want to keep using the gift card you will have to pay and reload the card. If you end up losing a Walmart gift card, and you did not register it or do not remember the gift card number it can be traumatic to retrieve. These are the only disadvantages of Walmart gift cards.

Is There Any Transaction Fee Associated With Walmart Gift Cards?

Typically, retailers do not charge any type of transaction fees for gift cards. The same goes for Walmart gift cards. They do not take any transaction fees for the gift cards. The company might include service charges for certain Walmart gift cards. The company might also charge a small fee to liquidate the gift card. Apart from this, there is no other fee payment that is required when it comes to the Walmart gift cards.

Is There a Permanent Walmart Gift Card That You Can Keep Adding to?

If you are wondering if there are any reloadable Walmart gift cards available at the Walmart store, or on their official website, then you can not find any. As there are no reloadable cards available at Walmart. The only way a Walmart gift can be reloaded is if the gift card’s return is being processed. If you do not know what that means, it is saying the customer has to return the gift card and buy a new Walmart gift card to keep using them.

Can You Get a Digital Walmart Gift Card?

Yes, a customer will be able to get a digital Walmart gift card. The advantage with this is that the customer can buy the digital Walmart gift card online on PayPal. They are not restricted only to Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The steps a customer has to take to buy a Walmart gift card on PayPal are given in the above sections. This digital card can be redeemed at Walmart’s official website or on Walmart’s official website. These digital cards, once purchased can be sent either directly to the receiver’s email or the customer’s email address.

What Are Walmart Gift Card Resellers?

While Walmart only sells its gift cards only in a few places. The company sells gift cards in its stores and official website. They also sell the gift cards in Sam’s Club stores and on its official website. As mentioned in previous sections Walmart also sells its gift cards through PayPal. Though they officially sell the gift cards only through these sources there are a few resellers. These resellers sell Walmart gift cards on their websites. The resellers are,

Amazon

eBay

Gyft

Are These Resellers Safe to Purchase From?

There are a lot of people who purchase Walmart gift cards through these resellers as well. There might be a small chance that these resellers might sell gift cards that are fake. Furthermore, there are chances that the gift cards may also be invalid. So, we recommend you to buy Walmart gift cards from places where Walmart officially sells them, which are, Sam’s Club, PayPal, and Walmart. Buying the gift cards from here will not have any risk and purchases will be completely safe.

What Are the Different Payment Methods That You Can Use to Purchase Walmart Gift Cards?

There are various payment methods that are accepted at Walmart when it comes to purchasing gift cards. These same forms of payments are also included if the customer chooses to buy Walmart gift cards from Sam’s Club. The form of payments that are accepted are,

Cash

Credit cards

Debit cards

PayPal

Walmart credit cards

Chase Pay

These are just a few forms of payment that are accepted by Walmart. A customer will be able to find out more forms of payments by going to Walmart’s or Sam’s Club’s official websites. The customers can also choose to contact the nearest store and find out more about the forms of payments accepted at the stores.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world. The company sells a wide range of products and one product they sell can be a great idea for a gift i.e, gift cards. Walmart has a wide range of gift cards at its stores and official website. The company also sells its official gift cards. But it only sells them through a few retailers. In the initial sections, we have mentioned where customers can buy Walmart gift cards from. If a customer chooses to buy the Walmart gift online through the company’s official website, the steps to take have been provided. We have also listed the steps for how a customer can buy these cards on PayPal. Walmart gift cards have various advantages and a few disadvantages. The pros and cons of using Walmart cards have been given in the above sections.

A lot of people also have queries related to if there are any transaction fees involved with Walmart gift cards and if Walmart has any permanent gift cards. We have given answers to these questions as well. In the later sections, we have discussed if a customer can get digital Walmart gift cards and whether there are any Walmart gift card resellers. We have also discussed whether buying Walmart gift cards from resellers is safe or not. The final section, details different payment methods that one can use to purchase Walmart gift cards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can Walmart gift cards be purchased at Sam’s Club? Yes, Walmart gift cards can be purchased from Sam’s Club as well. As we all know Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart which is why Walmart gift cards are also available at Sam’s Club stores and on its official website. 2. Can Walmart gift cards expire? No, Walmart gift cards do not expire. A customer will also be able to view the complete transaction history of the Walmart gift cards. 3. Are Walmart gift cards reloadable? No, you can not reload a Walmart gift card. Once the card has been used it becomes invalid and the customer will have to purchase a new Walmart gift card.