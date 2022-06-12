Whenever the birthday of someone we love or care about comes, we rack our brains to think of giving a good gift. Each person has their own likes and hobbies, being aware of these hobbies and buying them an appropriate present is a challenge. That’s why we now have gift cards. They allow us to escape the duty of buying a perfect gift and leave the choice to the recipient of the gift card. Target is one such retailer that offers gift cards that you can purchase from its stores or website. These cards can buy anything at Target as long as it’s within the value of the card. But can you buy things at other places using a Target gift card, or to specifically ask, Which places accept Target gift cards? Well, let’s find out.

The concept of gift cards is very simple, you purchase a store’s card which has a certain value of money in it that you can use to buy whatever you want at the store within the limit of the card. As the 8th largest Retail chain in the United States, Target offers a lot of merchandise and products at its store at low prices. People of all ages visit Target to get whatever they want. A Target gift card will surely be useful for its recipient by giving them the option to purchase whatever they want. This will also take out the guesswork involved in choosing a suitable gift.

There are many retailers that offer gift cards of their own, and Target is one of them. In fact, you can buy Target gift cards at other retailers also. But, do they accept Target gift cards for purchases at their stores? That’s the question you’ll find the answer to in this article.

Which Places Accept Target Gift Cards?

Only Target stores and its online website accepts Target gift cards to make purchases at its stores. That means you cannot use a target gift card to buy stuff at other retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, etc. But there are some other stores that are inside Target stores that accept Target gift cards to make purchases. Here’s a list of those places.

Starbucks

Target Optical (no online purchases)

CVS

The above-listed are the places or stores that accept Target gift cards to make purchases. Keep in mind that only stores located inside Target accept gift cards. It means that you cannot make purchases at your local Starbucks using Target gift cards. They can only be used at Starbucks, located inside the Target stores. These gift cards can only be used online at the Target website, and not on other platforms.

What Items Can You Buy Using a Target Gift Card?

Target has nearly 2000 stores in the whole United States and has hundreds of thousands of products on its both physical stores and website. You can buy any products or items you want with a target gift card at these places. Even restricted items like Alcohol, pharmaceutical products, etc. can be purchased by using these gift cards.

There is no restriction on what items you can buy and cannot buy using the Target gift cards. There are plenty of items that are sold at Target. Here’s a list of product categories Target has to offer.

Groceries

Baby Products

Home Furnishing

Toys

Electronics

Video Games

Healthcare Products

Beauty Care Products

Household Essentials

Clothes

Shoes

These are just some of the many product categories that are available at Target. All these items can be purchased by using a Target gift card. There is no limit to how many items you can buy using the card, as long as the total purchase value doesn’t cross the value of the card.

Which Items Cannot Be Bought Using a Target Gift Card?

Although you can purchase a huge number of items at Target using its gift card, there are some exceptions to this. You cannot purchase a few items with the card. As per Target’s website, here’s a list of items you cannot purchase using a Target gift card.

You cannot buy Mastercard, Visa, American Express gift cards, or prepaid cards using a Target gift card.

You also cannot purchase specialty gift cards either from the store or its website. These include gift cards for gaming, music, restaurants, etc.

The retailer’s gift cards also can’t be used to buy Target gift cards. It means that you can’t purchase a Target gift card by using a Target gift card.

You can use the card to make purchases at Target optical, located in its stores. But you can’t purchase from Target Optical online website using the card.

These are some of the things that you can’t use a gift card to make purchases. Apart from these items are plenty of other products that one can buy. As Target has one of the largest collections of cheap goods, you can utilize the target gift card to buy all of them.

What’s the Cost of a Target Gift Card and How to Get One?

There are plenty of denominations that you can purchase the cards readily. They are $10, $20, $25, $50, $75, $100 & $200. You can also customize the Target gift card value anywhere between $5-$500. You can purchase gift cards either in-store or through its online shopping platform. There’s also the Target app where you can buy gift cards from. You can choose to get a physical gift card by mail or get an eGift card through email or mobile text.

There are other retailers that sell Target gift cards at their respective stores. Retailers like Kroger, Safeway, CVS Pharmacy, and Rite Aid pharmacies all sell Target gift cards at their stores. But these stores will only have card denominations in the value of $25, $50, and $100. The card assortment will vary by location and distribution center. You can just customize your gift card from Target.com as per your wishes.

Can You Convert Your Target Gift Cards to Cash?

No, there’s no provision to convert Target gift cards to cash. You cannot cash out the remaining balance left on your gift card. Once you have bought a Target gift card of a certain value, then that value or amount can’t be withdrawn from any ATM. They are only meant to be used at Target stores or its online website to make purchases. However, when you are purchasing another gift card, there is a provision to transfer the remaining balance from an older gift card to the new one.

There are many reasons one may want to cash out their gift card, either for buying stuff at another place or in need of that money. But, Target won’t allow you to do that. When you buy a Target gift card, the money inside it is only for buying stuff st Target platforms.

When Do Target Gift Cards Expire?

Target gift cards don’t have an expiration date. The gift cards are forever once you purchase them until their value is over. But, the plastic cards that Target uses do expire after a while. In case you still have a balance remaining on your expired card, then contact the Visa target Gift card customer service at 800-698-4952. Customer support will guide you on how to resolve this issue. Target will swap the old card for a new one and transfer the balance. Keep in mind that the new card they give you is free of charge.

Conclusion

To recap everything that’s been said in this article, Target gift cards can only be used at Target’s in-store and its online website. You can also make purchases at Starbucks, target optical, and CVS stores that are located inside Target stores using the target gift cards. Target has a huge number of products and merchandise that you can purchase using the gift at both in-store and its online website. They sell products from every category that’s available in the market, you can even purchase restricted items like alcohol and pharmaceutical drugs using its gift card. This shows the benefits of gifting someone with a gift card. If you have someone in your family or friend circle who regularly shops at Target, then getting them a Target gift card acts as a perfectly viable option to consider as a present.

Target is not the only retailer that offers gift cards. Almost all major retail chain companies like Walmart, Kroger, Ralph’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, etc. all offer their own respective gift cards. Gift cards act as a perfect option when buying a gift for someone you are not sure what his/her like are.

FAQs – Which Places Accept Target Gift Cards?

Which places accept target gift cards? You can use Target gift cards at both Target in-store and its online shopping platform. You can also buy stuff at Starbucks, CVS pharmacy, and Target optical using their gift card as long as these stores are located inside a Target store. Where can you purchase a Target gift card? You can purchase Target gift cards at Target’s website or at its physical stores. Even other stores like Kroger, Wawa, Safeway, Meijer, Lowe’s, Rite Aid pharmacies, and some other places sell Target gift cards. Can you exchange a Target gift card for cash? No, you cannot exchange your Target gift card for cash at any place, including Target stores. But you transfer the balance left on your card into another new gift card.