Verizon is a wireless network operator which was previously known as Verizon wireless. It is a company based in the United States. It is the largest wireless carrier in the United States, with 142.8 million subscribers as of 2021. Verizon offers services like mobile phones, home telephone, and Internet services through different devices. They even offer different voice plans and data plans for their users.

E-gift cards are electronic versions of any physical gift card. The same goes for the Verizon E-gift cards. It is a type of debit/ credit card that can be used in Verizon shopping. It is a card where you can transfer some money in order to buy anything at Verizon.

Let’s find out through this article where Verizon e-gift cards can be utilized.

What Is the Verizon E-gift?

An e-gift card is a digital type of gift card used to shop at a particular store. A Verizon E-gift Card is a payment card that can be used to buy Verizon mobile or home devices or accessories. They can also be used to recharge your prepaid mobile plan, or pay your mobile or home account’s bill. There is no need to carry cash while shopping if we carry an E-gift card.

Where Can Purchase the Verizon E-gift Card?

Verizon is offering e-gift cards for personal use or gifting purposes. Customers can purchase Verizon e-gift cards from the listed places

At the Verizon stores, customers can buy E-gift cards for up to $1000. They can add any amount to the card.

On Verizon’s official mobile website, Customers can purchase e-gift cards by signing in to the Verizon account or by guest ID. Customers can purchase E-gift cards for $25, $50, $75, or $100 on our website. The gift cards purchased online can take up to 2–5 days to be shipped.

Verizon does not sell its gift cards in certain places, they are

Official Verizon mobile app (My Verizon)

My Fios app

Verizon Authorized Retailer locations

My Verizon home website

Can You Use This E-gift Card Anywhere?

The Verizon gift card can only be used in Verizon stores or any other Verizon application. This can be used in purchasing devices or related accessories. These e-gifts can also be used to recharge your prepaid mobile plan or pay Verizon mobile or home bills. No Verizon authorized retailers accept Verizon E-gift cards at their stores.

Below are the places where you can use the Verizon e-gift cards

Verizon stores My Verizon account of both home and mobile official application Official website verizon.com My Verizon mobile app My Fios app

Verizon E-gift cards have no limit of time or expiry date to utilize. Most of the e-gift cards do not have any expiry date and can be used where ever the user wants. Customers also do not have to pay any kind of extra charge to use e-gift cars. However, the Verizon e-gift cards cannot be returned or replaced even if the customer loses them. Additionally, these e-gift cards cannot be exchanged for cash at any Verizon stores.

Note that no gift cards, either physical cards are electronic generated cards, are not eligible for returns, exchange, or replacement, and have no expiry date.

What Kind of Fees Do You Have to Pay for the Verizon E-gift Card?

Verizon e-gift cards can be purchased from their physical stores or from online. Physical stores provide e-gift cards with the amount you desire. They can add up to $1000 on a single Verizon E-gift card. The official Verizon website also provides services to purchase the Verizon E-gift card. Customers can purchase E-gift cards for $25, $50, $75, or $100 on our website. The gift cards purchased online can take up to 2–5 days to be shipped.

Can You Pay Your Verizon Bill With the Verizon E-Gift Card?

Yes, customers can pay their home and Verizon home bills through the amount in e-gift cards. They can refill their mobile cards using the Verizon E-gift cards. You can even schedule an autopay in the Verizon application.

Customers have to add the e-gift card number to the payment methods while checking out.

How to Pay Verizon Mobile Bills Using Your E-gift Card?

You can pay the Verizon mobile bills using these gift cards through their official website or mobile application. You have to pay the bill from my Verizon account. Your gift card should have the eligible balance to pay the total bill amount. Firstly, you have to add the e-gift card number to your Verizon account in order to link the account with it.

Follow the below steps

In my Verizon account, select the payment options. Select the amount you intend to pay and continue. Now choose to add/edit the payment method. You will see a gift card option in the payment methods. Add the gift card details and follow the payment process.

How to Use the Gift Card While Shopping at Verizon Store?

It is quite simple to use a Verizon e-gift card in their store compared to using it online. You just have to carry the card while you are going to the Verizon store. After completing your shopping, you have to hand over your gift card to the Verizon associate/cashier at the checkout counter. If that is an e-gift card, you can just show the gift card on your mobile or give them your contact number. Additionally, e-gift cards have a particular number which can also be mentioned while checking out at a Verizon store.

What Are the Terms and Conditions to Remember While Using the Verizon E-gift Card?

The terms and conditions laid by Verizon for the customers while using their e-gift card are

Verizon gift cards can be used while purchasing products at Verizon stores and kiosks. They can even be used on their official website and mobile application. No other retailers or stores allow customers to use Verizon gift cards, even if they are Verizon authorized. They can be used while paying the home bill or Fios bills in their mobile applications. Customers should never expose their card details. Verizon does not accept the returns of the e-gift cards, and they are not replaceable. They cannot be exchanged for cash at any Verizon store. Customers are solely responsible for the safety of the gift card. They have no exact expiry date, and customers are not charged extra for using the gift card. Verizon E-gift cards can not be sold as a product or used for any other marketing purposes outside the Verizon store.

Conclusion

Verizon e-gift cards can be purchased from their official mobile website and Verizon store. These e-gift cards are electronic formatted cards. Verizon e-gift cards can only be used at a Verizon store or their websites. Additionally, they can also be utilized to recharge your mobile or pay your home bills on their app or website. Customers can purchase E-gift cards for $25, $50, $75, or $100 on our website. These e-gift cards are non-returnable and cannot be refunded at any point in time. However, the Verizon e-gift cards cannot be returned or replaced even if the customer loses them. The customer is the sole responsibility for such losses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do my Verizon e-gift card has an expiry date? No, gift cards have no expiry date and can be used whenever you want. Can I use my Verizon E-gift card at the stores authorized by them? No, Verizon authorized stores do not accept Verizon e-gift cards. They can only be used at Verizon stores, their mobile website and app, and fios app. Can you pay Verizon Mobile bills using your E-gift card? Yes, You can pay the Verizon mobile bills using these gift cards through their official website or mobile application. Does Verizon refund my amount if I want to return my e-gift card to them? No, all the gift cards are non-returnable and Verizon does not provide refunds for such gift cards.