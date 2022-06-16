Buying a gift for someone is a bit straining, especially if you don’t know their tastes and hobbies. If you aren’t sure what gift you want to buy, then you can always just give them a gift card. Gift cards are just debit cards with a certain amount of balance. Many stores offer gift cards, using them you purchase any item in you want with their respective gift cards. Not only stores, but even many banks and payment card services offer their own gift cards. American Express is one such company that offers gift cards. As one of the largest payment networks in America and the world, it’s no surprise that they sell gift cards. In general, when it comes to a particular retailer, you can only use its gift cards at its stores, but what about American Express? Where can you use American Express gift cards? Let’s find out.

We all have to use credit cards and other payment services to operate in today’s world. There are many card payment services and networks in America, one of the most prominent ones is the American Express. People shortly refer it to as Amex, the company has more than 100 million of its cards in force. This shows the prevalence of its cards in the American financial system. The company’s most famous products are its credit cards. It has also been listed as the 23rd most valuable brand in America. Amex is also consistently ranked on the Fortune 500 list every year.

One of the many products of Amex is gift cards. They sell gift cards like many other companies. But where can you use the American Express gift cards? Can you use them to make purchases at Walmart? Read the article to know these answers.

Where Can You Use American Express Gift Cards to Make Purchases?

You can use the Amex gift cards virtually at any place that accepts American Express cards. This means that almost all retailers and stores in America accept these gift cards. As a prominent member of the payment card service providers list, many businesses in the United States accept American Express cards. You can just swipe or scan the gift card at the counter and make payment. Now, there are many multiple amount values of cards you can purchase. The Amex gift cards come in increments of $25 to $3000. If you want to give someone a gift card, then Amex makes a very good option, as you can use it to buy products and services at almost all businesses.

Does Walmart Accept American Express Gift Cards?

Yes, Walmart accepts the American Express gift cards to make purchases at its stores and also on its online website. As the largest retailer in the world, it is only natural that they accept Amex cards. You can use the card to buy anything you want at Walmart. Just give the card to Walmart’s counter cashier and swipe it to make the payment. In case you make the payment at the self-checkout aisle, just enter the 15-digit card number and the 4-digit security code of your Amex gift card.

How to Use Amex Gift Cards at Walmart Physical Stores?

Making payments using Amex gift cards is the same process as you do with normal debit or credit cards. Amex cards are accepted at all Walmart stores in the country. So, you wouldn’t need to worry about not being able to use gift cards at your local Walmart supermarket. There are no additional details that you’ll need to know other than your gift card’s 4-digit code. In the check-out aisle, just enter the card number and pin to make a purchase.

How to Use Amex Gift Cards at Walmart’s Online Store?

If going to a Walmart option is not an option for you, fear not, you can also use Amex gift cards at Walmart’s online store. As the online retail business is booming right now, it is not surprising that Walmart is trying to even expand its portfolio to that industry. One of the ways to make people use Walmart’s shopping website or app is to provide as many payment method options as possible for the customers. Here are steps on how to use Amex gift cards at Walmart online.

Firstly, make sure that you have enough balance on your gift card to make the purchase.

After adding all the items to your Walmart cart, choose the payment method while checking out, not as “gift card” but select “debit” or “credit”.

In the next section, enter the card information as you’d do with a credit or debit card.

Once you have entered all the card details in addition to the billing address, select “make the purchase”, then the payment will be completed.

Amex cards are widely accepted across many businesses. It is a fairly simple process to make purchases online using the payment service provider’s gift cards. This procedure is not only for Walmart, but almost the same for many other online retailers.

Is There a Way to Exchange Amex Gift Cards for Money at Walmart?

Just like any gift card, you cannot exchange Amex gift cards for cash at Walmart. You also won’t be able to get your money back from Walmart once you paid with a gift card. This is the same for other gift cards accepted at Walmart, including the retailer’s own gift cards. Although you can’t exchange gift cards for cash at Walmart, there is an unofficial loophole for getting cash with Amex gift cards.

Purchase a product that is a little above your gift card’s value. For example, if your gift card’s balance is $100, then choose an item that is a little more than that value, say you bought an item for $120.

While making the purchase, use the gift card and pay the additional $20 in cash at the counter. When you do this, then the transaction will be labeled as a cash purchase on the receipt.

Keep the receipt safe with you, then within 14 days return the product and submit the receipt. The cashier will then refund the $120 to your bank or by cash.

Although this loophole is not official, it is still a very convenient hack to exchange your gift cards for money. Be aware of the return policy for the product you buy. Otherwise, you would just waste the money unnecessarily if Walmart doesn’t accept its return.

What Are the Limitations of Buying American Express Gift Cards?

Buying an American Express gift card for someone is a very viable option for a gift. As Amex gift cards can be used at almost all places, the recipient can use the card to buy anything he/she wants. But there are some limitations to buying American Express gift cards. Take note of these limitations when you are thinking of buying them.

Amex gift cards are only given in increments between $25 – $3000. You can’t exceed the $3000 mark, for each gift card. And you also can’t get one below $25.

You can only purchase up to $10,000 worth of American Express gift cards every 2 weeks or 14 days. Although it’s unlikely that anyone will even more than $10,000 worth of Amex gift cards, nevertheless that’s the limit.

You wouldn’t be able to get cash back on purchases or denominations of more than $2000.

Keep all these details in mind, the next time you are planning to buy some Amex gift cards. These limitations are set by the U.S. government. Such rules were implemented to prevent fraud and misuse of gift cards.

How to Check the Balance on the American Express Gift Card?

Checking the balance of your gift card is a simple process. Just visit the Amex gift card balance, Put the details of your card on that page and enter the 4-digit pin and click on “check balance”. Once you do that, the website interface will show you the current balance of your gift card.

Conclusion

The Amex gift cards are accepted at virtually every place where you can make payments using American Express debit and credit cards, this also includes Walmart. You can use them at both Walmart in-store and website. The procedure for making payments through gift cards is the same as you do with credit or debit cards. When you try to make payments using them at Walmart physical store, just swipe the card at the counter and enter the 4-digit code to make a purchase. In the case of the Walmart website or app, choose the payment option as debit or credit, don’t select “gift card” and enter the required details. Make sure to check your card balance before making any purchases.

