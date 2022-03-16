Saying McDonald’s is one of the popular food chains in the world is an understatement. In some places, people flock to their restaurants as soon they open the business for the day. Did you know that the restaurant chain serves around 65 million people around the world in a day? From that 65 million, 25 million people are from North America alone. This should give you an idea of the kind of popularity the food chain has.

McDonald’s lunch and dinner menus are different from their breakfast menu, and there is a separate fan base for each of them. Some people prefer to start their day with their McMuffin for breakfast, while others take a break to get a Big Mac for lunch. McDonald’s menu is quite famous for their burger and meals. So if you are wondering when you get a good lunch from the fast-food chain then you are at the right place.

In this article, we are gonna talk about “When does McDonald’s start serving lunch” and everything related to it. So check the following information to know about it all.

When Does McDonald’s Start Serving Lunch?

Customers can start ordering their lunch or dinner menu as early as 11:00 in the morning. This timing is from Monday to Friday, but during the weekends which are Saturday and Sunday, it is from 10:30 AM. This early availability of lunch menu during weekends is to meet the demand surge. Their lunch and dinner menu is the same and is available till their closing time, which is if they have one. Many outlets in the country do not have a closing time and run 24×7. That doesn’t mean you will get the lunch menu during breakfast hours.

Previously, the McDonald’s breakfast hours were till 10:30 AM but later extended till 11:00 AM. After the breakfast hours end at 11:00 AM, you can order any item from the lunch menu. These lunch hours were established a long time ago and had been effective since then. One other thing to note is that certain restaurant chains have slightly different timing for serving their different menus. This is because each restaurant has full control over its menu and timings.

This lunch menu is slightly different in each country, and those certain items are not available everywhere. For example, the Indian Chicken Maharaja burger, Japan’s Shaka Chiki, or Thailand’s Coconut Sticky Rice pie. Similarly, the lunch and dinner menu of McDonald’s in America has some amazing items too. One of their most famous items is the Happy Meal, which is basically a meal for kids.

Check out the next section to find out all about the times they offer in their lunch menu.

Items in McDonald’s Lunch Menu

Does McDonald’s serve lunch all day? Well, we have all been there when we wanted a McChicken for breakfast, but the restaurant doesn’t serve a lunch menu during breakfast or vice versa. So if you could just wait a few hours till 11:00 AM then you can get your hands on some juicy burgers and meals. If we talk about McDonald’s lunch menu, you can order the following items.

Burgers

I don’t think I need to tell you how amazing their burger menu is. If you didn’t already know their burger menu then let me tell you the options you get. There’s the famous Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, and Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon.

Other than those Quarter Pounders, you can also order McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger for lunch and dinner.

Chicken & Sandwiches

McDonald’s has one of the best chicken sandwiches for a fast-food chain. Their lunch menu includes Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. If that’s not enough chicken for you then order a McChicken or Chicken McNuggets. There’s also Filet-O-Fish if you are craving a fish sandwich.

McDonald’s Combo Meal

McDonald’s Combo meals are some of their unique combination of items. There’s always a burger/sandwich/McMuffin/Biscuit along with some fries/snack and a refreshing drink. They offer Meal of the day with these unique combinations, and each day has one different meal combo apart from the usual ones.

Some of those combo meals include Big Mac combo meal, Cheesburger combo meal, Crispy Chicken sandwich combo meal, Egg McMuffin meal, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit meal, Sausage McGriddles Meal, and a few others. A few meals offer refreshing drinks like Coco-Cola, Dr. Pepper, iced tea, etc, while others come with McCafe.

Happy Meal

Ahh… the famous Happy Meal item for kids. There are 3 options for your kids to choose from, a Hamburger Happy Meal, 4 Piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, and 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. While this may be for kids, that doesn’t mean an adult cannot get one. Well, we all do have a kid inside us.

These are some of the main items for their lunch and dinner menu. To go with these, you can also order some desserts and shakes, or perhaps some sides or a Cinnamon roll. Do visit their store or their website to get a full list of all the items along with their prices.

Pros and Cons of Eating at McDonald’s

Pros

For starters, you don’t need to cook to get a juicy burger.

Those amazing Chicken McNuggets.

Sometimes you get a craving for a McMuffin or a Big breakfast with hot cakes, and there’s only McDonald’s for that.

You can just sit in your car in a drive thru and eat a Big Mac. No one will bat an eye if you make it messy.

Is it only me or does anyone else pickup extra napkins for emergencies?

The thirst for McFlurry is real, and I’m not the only one who agrees about this.

Cons

While all the pros tell you how good your heart’s going to feel after devouring a whole McDonald’s meal, that’s not how you are going to feel after a few years.

Eating junk food puts you at a risk of developing diabetes because no junk is ever healthy. Soda, Ice cream, and all thsoe desserts are the prime cause.

It leads to obesity because sometimes you cannot just stop with one cheeseburger, you definately need something on the side.

Some people when they are depressed eat a lot of food, and if you McDonald’s or anyother such foods then you migh develop a eating disorder.

Eating too much McDonald’s can also lead to constipation and bloating.

Similarly, there are a few other things that could go wrong with your health if you eat too much at McDonald’s. After reading all this, do you think I’ll give up on McDonald’s?- No. Rather, you can bet that I’m going to visit the nearest McDonald’s tonight and get a juicy, extra cheesy cheeseburger to go with a soda. Because what’s a healthy diet!

When Does McDonald’s Start Serving Lunch on DoorDash?

Well, the Door Dash delivery time for lunch is similar to their usual lunch timings. You can start placing an order for lunch at around 10:30 AM if we are talking Monday to Friday. If it’s Saturdays and Sundays, then you can place an order from 11:00 AM. This same time is applicable for other delivery services like Uber Eats.

Can You Use Coupons at McDonald’s to Offer Lunch?

Yes, you can use coupons at McDonald’s to buy a meal during lunch and dinner. To do this, you can just open the McDonald’s app and go to the “Deals” section to look for available coupons. If you are downloading the app for the first time then you can even get free large Fries by joining the MyMcDonald’s rewards.

The coupons on the app are redeemable at the store or through the app when you make an order. After you join the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, you get 1500 bonus points after making your ever first order. With each order, you earn a certain number of points. If you spend 1 dollar then you earn 100 points.

There are also Tiers and rewards based on the number of points you earn and rewards too. Tier 1 is with 1500 points which gets you Hash Browns, Cheeseburger, McChicken, and Vanilla cone. The final tier is Tier 4 with 6000 points and the rewards include Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, and Big Mac.

Wrapping Up

I guess there’s nothing else left to discuss when it comes to McDonald’s lunch timings. Just to give you a rundown of things, McDonald’s serves their lunch from 11:00 AM to all day on weekdays, and on weekends they start from 10:30 AM. This article also includes a list of items you can expect in the McDonald’s lunch menu. Remember to take a look at that as well.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does McDonald’s serve lunch all day? Well, no, and yes. McDonald’s doesn’t serve their lunch during their breakfast. After that, you can eat their breakfast menu anytime. When does McDonald’s start serving lunch in 2021? They start from as early as 10:30 AM on weekends and 11:00 AM on weekdays. Are McDonald’s dinner and lunch menus the same? Yes, their dinner and lunch menu is the same. Is the McDonald’s menu the same in every country? No, there is a slight variation in the kind of items that McDonald’s has. Certain items unique to other countries are introduced in McDonald’s menu.