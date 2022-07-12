When you are craving chicken, there are many places that cook chicken in various ways and offer it to you. Whether it is chicken Burger, Pizza, fried chicken, etc. But if you are looking for a more healthy way to eat chicken, then you can always go for a sandwich. And I am not talking about sandwiches from any space, but from Subway. The fast-food chain is famous for serving meat in a healthy way by adding various veggies and then enhancing the taste of those sandwiches by adding different flavorful sauces. These stores have a big menu that serves sandwiches with different meat. You have the option to choose from Turkey, chicken, beef, bacon, ham, etc. their chicken sandwiches are some of the best. But people have doubts regarding the chicken sold there. So, What kind of chicken is served at Subway?

Subway is larger than McDonald’s in the number of locations it has across the world and America. People who want to eat healthy and also satisfy their taste buds, go to Subway. But How’s the quality of the meat at Subway? What kind of chicken is served at Subway? Does Subway use processed chicken? Read the article to know the answers.

What Kind of Chicken Does Subway Use in Its Sandwiches?

People are raising questions about the quality of chicken served at subway. Considering the controversy, about the Tuna that is served at the fast-food chain stores, People want to which kind of chicken the sandwich chain uses. As per the official Subway website, they claim to use 100% white chicken meat for its chicken toppings like grilled chicken, rotisserie chicken, etc. But the company has also admitted that the white meat they serve has a bit of soy protein in it. When you go and order a chicken sandwich at a Subway restaurant, you will find it tastes a bit different. That is because, the chicken has some soy protein in it, in addition to some other preservatives to keep the meat fresh.

There are multiple suppliers of chicken for Subway. All these suppliers vary from each part of the country. But the major suppliers for Subway chicken are West Liberty Foods, Perdue, Keystone, Ed Miniat, etc. All these suppliers are FDA-approved.

How Much Percentage of Real Chicken Does Subway Put in Its Sandwiches?

The company claims that its chicken is 100% quality white meat. It also insists that it doesn’t use any preservatives, flavor enhancers, colors, etc. It also claims that all the chicken served at its chain of restaurants is without any antibiotics or steroids. But that has proven to be far from the truth. A research report by the CBC marketplace program in 2017 stated that Subway’s oven-roasted chicken only contained about 53.6% of Chicken DNA. This is completely opposite to what the company has stated time and time again. The report also stated that Subway’s chicken strips have only 43% of Chicken DNA.

Subway had tried to sue CBC Marketplace for more than $200 million, nu the superior court of Ontario threw it out, considering the quality of ingredients used at Subway.

Is the Chicken Served at Subway Processed?

Nowadays, most fast-food companies use processed meat to cut costs by making the meat last longer. Although Subway claims that it is one of those companies, people like to think differently. There are accounts from people who ate at subway restaurants stating that the chicken served there does not taste natural. It has been found in the lab that the chicken at Subway has a good percentage of soy protein to not make the meat fall apart. As much as we would like to think that Subway serves fresh meat, that may not be the case for the most part. When you go to a Subway restaurant, you will find that the chicken behind the counter looks odd and also a bit hard.

What Is the Quality of Rotisserie Chicken Served at Subway?

The most common chicken ingredient sold at Subway is Rotisserie chicken. Many people who buy salads and sandwiches ta Subway tend to choose the Rotisserie chicken ingredient, as it is on the lower side of the cost and also tastes good. But Unfortunately, this chicken ingredient is not all-natural and is processed before it is served to you. The meat contains a good amount of soy protein and water, which is why its texture is a bit spongy. When people order a Rotisserie chicken sandwich or salad, they are ordering processed white meat that is added with spices and additives to make it taste better.

Although the company claims that its Rotisserie chicken is healthy, it contains the latest 300 calories per serving, 25 grams of protein, and about 8 grams of fat. The chicken also contains about 4-5 grams of fiber. These nutrient facts show that rotisserie chicken is healthy, but the one that is served at Subway is processed and is filled with soy protein and other additives.

Is It Healthy to Eat at Subway?

As much as the company claims that it is healthy to eat at Subway, the truth is far from it. Although it serves a lot of veggies in its sandwiches, the meat and the type of bread used nullify whatever health benefits you may get from eating them. As per various nutrition experts, an average sub at Subway has about 1000 calories and also has a lot of sodium. One cannot consider the bread that Subway serves is actually bread in the first place. As per research reports, Subway’s bread is too sweet for it to be classified as bread. The main thing about Subway is that its sandwiches contain a lot of sodium, which is not at all good for your heart. Nutritionists and dietary experts don’t recommend eating at Subway on a regular basis if one is looking to reduce weight and keep a healthy body.

Are the Other Meats at Subway of Good Quality?

Now you know that Subway’s meat is not all good and in fact maybe even unhealthy, then what about the other meat ingredients served there? As I have mentioned before, Subway offers tuna, beef, turkey, ham, pork, etc. One has to wonder about the quality of these meats. When you are going to buy something at Subway, you have plenty of meat options to select from. As per some reports, all the meats that subway offers are processed to some extent. In fact, there are reports and controversies about the Tuna that Subway offers. People say that the Tuna at the Sandwich company is not real Tuna. This made a huge controversy for the company, with even lawsuits made against it. This has greatly damaged the reputation of Subway, and also got a lot of scrutiny about other types of meat ingredients it offers.

Should You Eat at Subway?

I am sure many people are thinking of avoiding to eating at Subway or at least try and reduce its consumption. Considering all the quality doubts about the ingredients served, it is best to reduce eating from there. Many people think that eating at Subway is healthier, as its sandwiches have a lot of veggies. But having veggies is not the only thing that maintains health, reducing the sodium and fat content is equally important. Subway uses many sauces like mustard, mayonnaise, sweet onion, etc. Consuming these sauces regularly is not good.

Eating at Subway may be a bit unhealthy, but so is eating at other fast-food chains. McDonald’s, KFC, etc. are all serving high fat and sodium foods. These foods are the reason why nearly 50% of the American population is obese. So, when you compare Subway to other fast-food chains, then I’d say eating at Subway is a lesser evil.

Conclusion

There are doubts about the quality of chicken that Subway serves. The sandwich company is known for its veggies and meat-filled sandwiches, and also for its flavorful sauces. The company gets its chicken from various suppliers. Although the company claims that its chicken is free of antibiotics and steroids, that may not be entirely true. After some research on the chicken offers at Subway, it was found that the meat had a good amount of soy protein and preservatives. But even though the chicken that subway offers is processed, it is still better than eating at other fast-food chains.

FAQs – What Kind of Chicken Is Served at Subway?

What kind of chicken does Subway use in its sandwiches? Subway claims that its chicken is 99% white meat and that the rest contains soy protein. Who supplies Chicken for Subway? The suppliers of chicken for subway vary in different parts of the country. But the main suppliers are West Liberty Foods, Perdue, Keystone, Ed Miniat, etc. What are some fast-food chains that sell natural chicken? Eating fresh and natural meat is always better than consuming processed ones. Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, and Dairy Queen are some fast-food chains that are known to sell good quality meat at their chain of restaurants.