Safeway is one of the oldest and leading supermarket chains in the US that offers its customers, a great variety of products including grocery and general merchandise products. Also, Safeway is known for providing the best service to the customers by offering good discounts and deals along with customer-friendly associates. You may have a great experience shopping at Safeway, but what if you don’t like any products or don’t need them anymore. You may think of returning the product to the store. So, to make your returns easy, you must know Safeway’s return policy.

In this article, you will get a brief of Safeway’s return policy along with the process of returning, and various limitations in returning the products at Safeway.

What Is the Return Policy at Safeway in 2022?

Safeway accepts the returns and exchange of most of their merchandise, including perishable and non-perishable items, at the stores, they have purchased the products. To return an item and get a refund in your account, you must have the original receipt of the purchase. Besides, Safeway doesn’t have a company-wide return time limit, it varies from store to store and also depends upon the type of product returned. Additionally, Safeway doesn’t allow the return of Alcohol and baby formula.

Making a return with a receipt is easy, but if you want to know more about making returns without a receipt, products that are not allowed to return, etc. just keep reading the article.

What Is the Process of Returning Items at Safeway?

At Safeway, you can return the items only in the store from where you have purchased them with the original receipt of purchase. You can’t buy items from one store and return them to the other Safeway store. Safeway accepts the return of perishable as well as non-perishable items in their store, but make sure you return the perishable items early so that Safeway can process the returns. Also, to return an item, you have to visit the Customer service desk at the Safeway store. The operational hours of the Customer service desk vary from the store operation hours. So before you visit the store for returns, you must make sure the service desk is operative by calling them.

To perform an easy return, just return the items along with the receipt to the representative at the customer service desk. The representative verifies the products as well as the receipt and initiates the refund process. The refunds of above $5 are made in the account used for purchase whereas below $5, the refunds are provided in cash regardless of their mode of payment.

Can You Return The Items At Safeway If You Don’t Have a Receipt?

Returns at Safeway are easy if you have a receipt of purchase, but you don’t have to worry even if you lose or misplace the receipt. In this case, the store representative will try to locate your purchase by asking for the date and time of purchase along with the card details that were used. If your purchase is tracked by the associate, the returns will be as easy as with the receipt. You will be provided with the refund into your original mode of payment.

If, in any case, you don’t have the receipt, you can make even an exchange at the store or get the refund in the Safeway gift card. You will not be provided with refunds in your account if you don’t have a receipt.

Additionally, if the refund amount is less than $5, they will provide a cash refund. For refund amounts greater than $5, they may be refunded in either your bank account or Safeway gift card, depending on whether you have the receipt or not.

Does the Return Policy Change When You Have Safeway Membership?

With a Safeway membership, you can save up to 20% on the purchase of groceries, fuel, pharmaceuticals, and other products. Additionally, you can earn reward points and get rewarded for every 100 points. Also, Safeway membership provides you with various benefits such as personalized deals, birthday treats, free items every month, digital coupons, etc.

Though Safeway provides multiple offers and benefits to its member, there is no change in the return policy even if you have a membership card. The return policy will the same for both the customers with membership and without the membership.

What Are Some of the Products That You Cannot Return at Safeway?

Safeway accepts the returns of almost all the products purchased from the store, except for the Alcohol and baby formula. In addition to this, it doesn’t accept the returns or exchange of Safeway gift cards. As Safeway doesn’t have a company-wide return limit, it may vary from store to store and also depends upon the products you want to return.

Safeway doesn’t accept perishable items such as meat, dairy products, etc. if they are expired at the time of returns. So if you want to return perishable items, make sure they are not expired or spoiled to get a refund.

What Is Safeway Satisfaction Guarantee?

Safeway offers a 100% product satisfaction guarantee on the purchase of most of the products. But, If the customers are not satisfied with the product or delivery, Safeway offers them a full refund irrespective mode of purchase is a pickup or delivery.

If you are dissatisfied with the products, you must contact Safeway’s customer support service at (877) 505-4040 within 7 days of the purchase to get a full refund on the products. Also note that the products such as Alcohol, baby formula and tobacco products can’t be returned or refunded once you accept the delivery.

Additionally, if any product is missing from your order, be it a self-pickup or home delivery, you should contact the customer support service within 48 hours of pickup or delivery. The Customer Support representative may deny your request if you call them after 48 hours.

Can You Return Safeway Online Purchases?

If you are not satisfied with the products you bought online at Safeway, you can return them within 7 days of the purchase, pick up, or delivery. Also, certain products Such as Alcohol, baby formula, and tobacco products bough can’t be returned once the delivery is accepted.

You just have to call the Customer support service at (877) 505-4040 and inform them about your purchase and dissatisfaction with a product to return the product purchased online.

What Is the Refund Policy at Safeway?

For the returns made with receipt, the refund is initiated to the original mode of payment. If you return the product without any proof of purchase, you may be provided a refund in the form of a Safeway gift card, or you may opt for an exchange for the same amount.

If you return the product of value less than $5 with or without the receipt, you may be provided a cash refund.

What Are Some of the Common Problems With Safeway Return Policy?

Let’s discuss some of the common problems that you may face with Safeway’s return policy. Some of them are mentioned below

In case of a lost receipt, you can’t get a refund in your original mode of payment, but will be provided in the form of a Gift card.

If you order online, you just have a 7-day return window if you are not satisfied with the products.

Also, if you find the product missing in your order after 48 hours, you may not be provided with a refund. You have to contact the Customer support service within 48 hours of pickup or delivery.

Though you can return the products without a receipt, the exact procedure of return without receipt is not mentioned.

As such, there are not many problems associated with Safeway’s Return policy, as they provide easy returns with no time limit unless the product is not expired or spoiled.

Conclusion

Safeway accepts the returns of all the perishable and non-perishable items except Alcohol, baby formula, and tobacco at all the Safeway stores provided you return them to the store you have purchased them from. You must provide proof of purchase or original receipt for returns. There is no time limit for the returns, just make sure the products you want to return are not expired.

If you don’t have the receipt, you may either exchange products for the same amount or get a refund as a Safeway gift card. Also, you can return the products purchased online within 7 days of pickup or delivery. In case of a missing item in the order, you may get a refund if you inform Customer service within 48 hours of delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the return policy at Safeway in 2022? Safeway accepts the returns of all the perishable and non-perishable items except Alcohol, baby formula, and tobacco at all the Safeway stores provided you return them to the store you have purchased them from with a valid proof of purchase. Can you return the items at Safeway if you don’t have a receipt? Yes, you can return or exchange the items at Safeway if you don’t have a receipt, but you will be provided with a refund in the form of a Safeway gift card. What is the refund policy at Safeway? The refund policy at Safeway is such that, if you provide a receipt during returns, you will be refunded the full amount in your original mode of payment. If you don’t have a receipt, you may be refunded in the form of a Safeway gift card.