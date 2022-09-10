When you crave a burger, there are many restaurants and fast food chains you can go to. The largest and one of the most popular places to get a burger is McDonald’s. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide visit McDonald’s outlets every year to get their filling of fast food. Other than burgers and fries, there are plenty of other items on its menu, but burgers remain its primary item to sell. The cost of eating at McDonald’s is also affordable for most people. If you ever need to have a quick and filling meal, then eating at a fat food chain like McDonald’s is the way to go. The company offers many deals and rewards as a promotion strategy for its brand and food. One such promotional event is McDonald’s Monopoly, whose winners can get a McDonald’s VIP card. So, What is McDonald’s VIP card?

As the largest and most successful fast food chain in the world, McDonald’s needs to maintain its reputation and popularity among people. That is why the fast food company invests a lot of its money and resources into advertising and promotional events. McDonald’s Monopoly is just one of many events that the company organizes to promote its brand to the customers and retain customer loyalty. So, if you want to know more about this event and the benefits of McDonald’s VIP card, then read the article.

What is McDonald’s VIP Card as of 2022?

McDonald’s VIP card is one of the top prizes for winning the McDonald’s Monopoly game that the fast food company organizes every year. Only 1000 VIP cards are issued in a year, which means it is fairly challenging to get this card as there are many participants in the event. With the VIP card, you can get a free meal every week for one year from McDonald’s. It doesn’t matter which outlet you go to, as long as you show the card, then you will get your free weekly meal.

Even if you participate and don’t get the VIP card, there are many other rewards that McDonald’s offers, which you may win. There are 52 weeks in a year, which means with the VIP card, you can get 52 free meals at McDonald’s. This card is worth more than the free drinks and fries, which is also one of the prizes for the Monopoly event.

Where Can You Use the Mcdonald’s VIP Card?

You can use the McDonald’s VIP card at all participating locations in America of the fast food company, As I have said, this card entitles you to get one free meal every week for a year. As there are only 1000 VIP cards issued every year, it is rare to find someone using it. No person, at least a sane one, will not make use of this card and get one free meal without paying a single penny. There are more than 13,400 McDonald’s outlets in the United States. You can get your free meal from any of these outlets without facing any issues.

How to Get a McDonald’s VIP Card?

You can VIP card only by participating in the McDonald’s Monopoly event. This event is held every year in America and hundreds of thousands participate to win one of the many rewards that you can get by winning. The game is simple to participate in, you just need to order something from a McDonald’s outlet. When you do that, you will receive a Monopoly piece. The more pieces you collect, your chances of getting a VIP card increase.

Take note that you won’t get a piece for ordering any item on the McDonald’s menu. There are only some select items on the menu, which will get you a piece once you order one of them. While all this may seem fun, in the end, it is just a promotion for McDonald’s. Think about it, to get more Monopoly pieces, you need to buy more stuff on the menu. This will only increase McDonald’s sales and decrease your bank balance.

Can You Buy a VIP Card Instead of Trying to Win It?

No, you cannot purchase a VIP card from McDonald’s. If you want that card, the only way to get it is by participating in the Monopoly event and collecting its pieces. This is an exclusive card as a way of promoting the fast food company’s brand and increasing its sales. If anyone, can get a VIP card by purchasing it, then it will lose its value. But by making it an exclusive reward, people will be more willing to participate in the event and earn more money. There are many burger chains that are trying their best to pull customers from McDonald’s. This is exactly what the fast food chain is trying to avoid from happening. McDonald’s Monopoly event is just one of the many ways that the company is trying to maintain customer loyalty.

How Does Collecting and Storing the McDonald’s Monopoly Pieces Work?

As I said before, to collect the Monopoly pieces, you will need to buy specific items on the McDonald’s menu. When it comes to storing them, you don’t have to collect them physically and keep them safe in your house. The company allows you to store the pieces you got virtually on the McDonald’s Monopoly website. This means, that you don’t have to worry about losing or misplacing your pieces, as they are all virtual. This is a practical and efficient way for both McDonald’s and the Monopoly pieces collectors. Not only will this method keep what you collect safe, but it also saves up space and avoids the need to carry them and the annoyance that comes with it.

How to Participate in the McDonald’s Monopoly Event?

There are a number of ways you can participate in the monopoly event. The simplest way to start participating in the event is by going to a McDonald’s outlet and buying items that give you the pieces. You also have the chance to earn instant prices without much difficulty. If you don’t want to collect pieces, then you can order qualified items that give you instant rewards. These instant prizes consist of free food and drinks like french fries and coke. By peeling the sticker, you get from buying the qualifying item, you will have the chance to win those rewards.

What Are Some Other McDonald’s Monopoly Prizes?

While the VIP card appears as a good prize, there are plenty of other rewards you can win by participating and winning in the McDonald’s Monopoly event. Apart from a weekly free meal for one year, you also have the chance to win cash, paid holiday, free food and drinks, etc. Winning any of those other prizes is up to your luck and persistence for winning. Here’s a list of rewards you can get by winning the McDonald’s Monopoly event.

$1,000,000 Cash Prize (Annuity)

Cars

Electronics

Paid Holiday to Ibiza villa

Variety of products like Sunglasses, Backpacks, Phone case, etc.

Food Items

These are just some of the items that I have listed, that you can win by winning the McDonald’s Monopoly event. The rarer the species you collect are, the greater the chance you will win a bigger prize. As you can see, a $1,000,000 annuity is the top prize you can get. There are people who actually won that prize, but they number only a few. So, if you cannot win the top prize or the VIP card, you have to make do with free med french fries and coke.

Conclusion

McDonald’s organizes a promotional event once a year called McDonald’s Monopoly. By participating and winning this event, you can earn plenty of rewards. The McDonald’s VIP card is one such prize you can win. If you win the VIP card, then are entitled to get one free medium meal at any McDonald’s outlet, once a week for a year. That means you can get 52 meals at any of the fast food chain’s outlets without having to pay anything for them. There are plenty of other rewards you have a chance to win other than the VIP card. The top prize for winning McDonald’s Monopoly is a $1 million cash annuity. To participate in the Monopoly event, you just need to order items that give you Monopoly pieces, depending on the number you collect and the rarity of those pieces, you will receive a prize accordingly.

FAQs – What is McDonald’s VIP Card?

What is McDonald’s VIP card as of 2022? The McDonald’s VIP card is one of the prizes you can win by participating in the McDonald’s Monopoly event. With this card, you are entitled to get one free meal a week for a whole year. How to participate in the McDonald’s Monopoly event? To participate in the Monopoly event, all you have to do is buy items on the menu that give you Monopoly pieces. Once you collect them, you have the chance to win the rewards. What are some other rewards people can win in the McDonald’s Monopoly event? People can also win a $1 million cash annuity, electronics products, cars, paid holidays, etc.