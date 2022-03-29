If you are planning to host a sudden party at your house, and you are worried about the food items or snacks for the guests. Then the Costco Party Platter might be a very beneficial option for you. In the below article, you will learn all about the Costco Party Platter in great detail. Moreover, we will share the different types of food platters one can buy at Costco Stores. Furthermore, we will list the various advantages and disadvantages of the Costco Party Platters. While also talking about the types of items in the different points of the Costco Party Platters. Besides, we will share a brief description of some of the other alternative party platters offered by popular retail giants in the country. And lastly, verify whether there are vegetarians as well as fruit platters at Costco Stores.

What Are Costco Party Platters? What Are Party Platters Used For?

As the name itself suggest, the Party Platters available at Costco Stores is a collection of food items that are needed for a party. Instead of buying all the items needed for the party separately, through these Party Platters, you will be able to buy all of them on a platter more cheaply and quickly. Therefore, these are some of the best options for people, who are planning to have a party urgently. Moreover, the stores offer different types of party platters for the customers to choose from.

Furthermore, based on the occasion and the type of party, the customers will be able to find the right party platter with all their favorite food items. In addition to this, the party platter can also be a good present to gift to people, when attending parties or exclusive family events. Apart from this, when talking about party platters, Costco is the most popular option for people across the country, as the company offers a wider variety of party platters for more budget-friendly prices. However, if you are willing to spend more on party platters, you can also find the exclusive party platters with multiple popular food items here at these stores.

What Are Some of the Benefits of the Costco Party Platters?

The Costco Party Platters offer various benefits for the customers who bought them here at the Costco stores. Here in this section, we are going to discuss in detail these various benefits.

Cost-Effective

One of the main advantages of the Costco Party Platters is that it is a very cost-effective option. As the people must pay extra money for each item on the platter individually, which will be more expensive in total. Moreover, if you are on a budget it is hard to find so many different varieties of items, especially for a party. In such cases, a Costco party platter is a good option.

Shorter Prep Time

If you are a person who gives parties frequently, and most of your time planning them. Then the Costco Party Platter might be a very good choice for you. As it helps you to take your time to focus on other important issues about the events or parties. Instead of spending hours on trying to find the right food for everyone at the party.

Something For Everyone

While giving parties or managing exclusive it is hard to find the right choice for everyone. As there might always be people who are into different kinds of items, or usually not happy with food varieties at the event or party. For such an instance, the Costco Platter might be a very good choice for you. Because it offers multiple items on the same platter, for all the people at the party to choose from.

New Tastes

Another unique advantage of having a Costco Party Platter is that it will help people to have the opportunity to try different types of food items at once. This in turn will help the people attending the party or event become more pleased in general. So the users will get appreciated about the party and the wonderful food options available here.

What Is in the Different Portions of Costco Party Platters?

The Costco Party Platters are of various types so that the people have the ability to choose the right one for themselves. Some of these varieties of party platters are listed here in the section, along with a brief description. Currently, the company is offering six types of Costco Party Platter varieties. Each of these varieties has the ability to feed more than 16 to 20 people in one serving. Moreover, these varieties are Croissant Sandwich Platter, Meat & Cheese Platter, Chicken Wing Platter, Shrimp Platter, Sushi Platter, Chicken & Swiss Rollers, etc.

However, you must remember that Chicken & Swiss Rollers and Shrimp Platter, might be the better choice if you want to feed between 16 and 24 people. Furthermore, all of these party platters are available at Costco stores across the country, are in between the price range of $16 to $39. Therefore, everyone has the ability to choose the right party platter for them based on their available budget. Apart from this, you might find more discounts and offers on these party platters especially if you are purchasing them on exclusive days like holidays. Or else if you have a Costco membership you can save more money on purchasing the party platters at the stores of Costco across the country.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Offer Party Platters?

As the title suggests, in this section, we will talk about the various other retailers and e-commerce platforms in the country, where one can buy party platters.

Amazon

Amazon has become one of the largest companies in the world with its presence in more than 100 countries over the world. And it is also a popular choice for the people in the country, to shop and book orders online from the comfort of their homes through this platform. Moreover, when talking about party platters Amazon is one of the best options because they are more than hundreds of varieties of party platters here on this platform for the customers to choose from. Besides, the web platform also offers a variety of party platters at different prices so that people have the ability to choose based on their budget.

Walmart

As you know Walmart is the biggest retailer in the country and the world. And it is also a popular place for people who want to find party trays or party platters that contain multiples times of food items in the same tray, and also they are very budget-friendly. Moreover, this retail giant offers multiples type of party trays for the customers to choose from at various prices based on their budget. However, the most amazing feature of buying party trays here is that they are very cheaper, although they serve a limited number of people. Furthermore, Walmart has many stores across the country, so it is easy to find wherever you are, and if there is not one around your neighborhood, there is only the option of the Walmart Online platform, from where you can order.

Target

Target is another popular retailer in the country, that also offers various types of party platters or trays for the customers visiting their stores to choose from. Mainly because the target retail stores contain a various variety of party platters that are suitable for different types of parties or events. Furthermore, these party platters are not that expensive, and the customers can get the best deals here at these stores. Moreover, if you are a person who is very conscious of your health, then Target is the best option for you, as it offers various healthy party platter food options for you to choose from. Although, there is one disadvantage of buying party platters here, as they are not capable of food varieties or consumption for more people, unlike Walmart or Amazon.

The Kroger Co

If you are a person who is looking for party platters that can be suited for various occasions including lunch, dinner, and breakfast. Then the Kroger Retail Stores might be a very good choice for you. Moreover, the Kroger Co stores offer more healthy types of party platters too, for the people who are very health conscious. Besides, the retail stores offer various types of purchase options for the customers as well, such as In-Store, Delivery, and pickup. So that the customers can choose the best option for themselves, based on the distance between their home and the nearest Kroger store. In addition to this, the party platters at The Kroger Co can be very budget-friendly compared to other popular retail outlets across the country.

What Is the Price Range of Costco Party Platters?

The Costco Party Platters as said above are available in a price range between $16 to $40. This price range basically depends on various factors such as the items on the platter, the variety of items, as well as the quantity of the food items. Therefore, in general, we can safely say that the Party Platters offered at Costco Stores across the country are very budget-friendly. Moreover, Costco Platters contain 6 types of varieties for the customers to choose from as stated in the above section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the different types of party platters available at Costco? Currently, the Costco Supermarket Chain is offering six types of party platters across the country such as the Croissant Sandwich Platter, Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers Platter, Shrimp Platter, Meat & Cheese Platter, Chicken Wing Platter, and Sushi Platter. What are some of the alternative retail stores for purchasing Party Platters? Many popular retail stores and e-commerce platforms in the country offer party platters for the customers to choose from. Some of these alternative retail stores are Walmart, Target, Home Depot, The Kroger Co, etc. Name some benefits of the Costco Party Platters? The Costco Party Platters offers various benefits such as Cost Effectiveness, New Taste, Shorter Prep Time, and Options for Everyone, as stated in the above section.