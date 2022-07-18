Wayne Newton is one of the popular singers, actors/ performers from America who is known for his musical successes during the 70s and 80s. During his illustrious career, he has earned different monikers like “Mr. Entertainment”, “The Midnight Idol”, or “Mr. Las Vegas”. While Newton has given numerous hits to the industry, most know him for his bestselling albums “Danke Schoen” and “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast”. The legendary singer is also famously remembered for giving more than 30,000 live musical performance in Las Vegas with all tickets sold out! This speaks volumes of how much love and respects he has earned from people. Meanwhile in 2022, fans are curious to know what is Wayne Newton net worth?

According to the recent reports, Wayne Newton net worth is $100 million. This is definitely an impressive figure but he could have been worth a lot more if not for the series of lawsuits that have surely taken a toll on his overall net worth. The singer reportedly declared himself bankrupt twice during his lifetime – once in 1992 and the second time in 2010. He has, however, been able to gain back his financial stability since then.

In this posting, you will know more on his properties, business ventures, career, how much does Wayne Newton make and other interesting facts encapsulating the legendary singer.

Wayne Newton Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Wayne Newton Worth

Newton’s impressive bank balance is the result of his hard work and the tremendous success he has achieved in the entertainment industry through acting and music. His five-decade long career is also one of the biggest factors he is enjoying a massive fortune today. As of 2022, Wayne Newton net worth is estimated to be close to $100 million, although, many other sources have reported it to be between $120 to $150 million.

How Much Does Wayne Newton Make

Now that you know what is Wayne Newton worth, you might be wondering what his annual salary is like. Well, there isn’t much data on how much did he get paid for his individual projects. But given his high net value, his commercial hits, his television projects and other non-entertainment ventures, it can be predicted that his annual earnings would be easily between $5 to $9 million.

Some of Newton’s notable tracks like “Danke Schoen”, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Far”, and “The Letter” cashed in millions of dollars giving a significant boost to Wayne Newton Net Worth. Considering that the singer has performed in more than 30,000 concerts in Vegas, with each show houseful, he has likely pulled in millions of dollars from there as well. He has done more than 25000 solo acts during the ’80s and ’90s. Undoubtedly, his shows have generated huge revenue given his fan following.

In addition to his earnings from his musical endeavors, Newton has signed several television projects. The earnings from his on-screen appearances are again a major contribution to expanding his bank balance.

Now, while talking about his earnings, it should also be noted that the singer had faced some major financial hitches in the past that had affected his wealth in a significant way.

Financial and Legal Problems

In 1992, Wayne Newton filed for a chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to adjust a huge debt worth of $20 million. Majority of this money reportedly went off in the process of suing NBC for defaming him. Newton claimed that the channel wrongfully reported that he collaborated with underworld members to get the ownership of Aladdin Hotel. In 1982, the singer became the shared owner of the property but in 1983, his attempt to gain complete ownership of it led to a series of legal problems. Coming back to the bankruptcy, Newton also included $341,000 as IRS tax claim. In 1999, he managed to reshape his finances.

However, that was not the end of it. In 2005 August, the Internal Revenue Services accused Wayne Newton and his wife for owing more than $1.8 million combining penalties and taxes. Four years later, in 2009, the singer was sued for failing to pay a parking fee of $60,000 at a Michigan airport. The authorities claimed that he had left a private jet there for three years. The monthly parking charges of aircraft was said to be $5000 that piled up to $60K.

Newton also owns real estate assets and was involved in some massive purchases like his former palatial property “Casa de Shenandoah” and others. More on this in a bit.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Carson Wayne Newton Popular Name Wayne Newton Date of Birth April 3, 1942 Age 80 years Place of Birth Norfolk, Virginia Parents Father: Patrick Newton Mother: Evelyn Marie Smith Spouse Elaine Okamura (m. 1968 - 1985)

Kathleen McCrone (m. 1994) Children Two. Erin Newton

Lauren Ashley Newton Profession Singer, Actor, Entertainer Net Worth $100 million

How old is Wayne Newton? Carson Wayne Newton a.k.a Wayne Newton was born on 3rd of April, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia. His means that in 2022, he completed his 80th birth anniversary. He is the son of Patrick Newton and Evelyn Marie Smith. His father Patrick worked as an auto mechanic and also served as U.S. Navy during the second World War. There is no information about his mother’s profession but it is assumed that she was a homemaker.

Wayne was passionate about music from a toddler age and began playing instruments like guitar, piano, and steel guitar from as early as 6 years. He entered into the professional world from early on. His older brother Jerry Newton is also a singer and they both have performed in a few shows together. His family relocated to Newark, Ohio when Wayne was a kid. There he started appearing in front of live audiences along with his older brother. They performed in events, fairs, clubs, and theaters along with his elder brother.

In 1952, when Wayne turned 10, his family relocated to Phoenix because he was suffering from chronic asthma. He started attending North High School but didn’t complete it. He left right before finishing the junior year in order to pursue a career in entertainment.

Career

Early Career

Wayne and his elder brother named their duo team “Rascals in Rhythm”. They were a part of the Grand Ole Opry roadshows as they toured and performed with them. They also worked in television shows like “Ozark Jubilee” and gave performances in front of the President Dwight D. Eisenhower at an event. In 1958, a talent agent from Las Vegas spotted Newton when he saw him perform in a television show called “Lew King Rangers Show”. The Newton brothers worked together for 5 years and they used to do at least six shows in a day.

Mainstream Career

After doing various shows sharing the stage with his brother, in 1962, Wayne got his first major role as an actor in “Jackie Gleason Show” followed by a role in the television series “Bonanza”. The following year, he signed a contract with the Capitol Records and released his first album “Danke Schoen”. The song took the industry by storm. It grabbed #13 on the Billboard charts and was a huge success. Wayne turned the heads of many both inside and outside the industry and became an overnight sensation. Eventually he started being recognized by this track and it became his signature one which was also included in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

Many famous artists in the industry during that time like Jack benny, Lucille Ball among others time appreciated Wayne for his work and encouraged him. Benny even picked Newton for the opening performance in his show. Shortly after this, he also recieved the main act at Flamingo Hotel. Then in 1972, he dropped another recording titled “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Far”. It was another massive success and sold 1 million units. By this time, Wayne Newton became a popular name in the industry. He got the invitation to grace the 1983’s Independence Day event at the Washington Mall which was earlier attended by the The Grass Roots and Beach Boys.

Since the 90’s

In 1992, Wayne Newton gave the audience another hit “The Letter” that topped the Country and Cash Pop charts. But, despite gaining #1 on these, it somehow failed to grab a place on Billboard Hot 100 which happened for the first time ever. Starting from the end of 80s to the 90s, Wayne focussed more on solo acts within Las Vegas. In 1994, he signed his 25,000th solo performance in Vegas. In his entire career, he has done over 30,000 live performances.

Wayne ended the 90s era by signing a 10-year long contract with the Stardust Resort and Casino. According to the deal, the singer was to perform for 40 weeks in a year and six shows a week in a showroom that they named after him. However, in 2005, the casino was knocked down and obviously the the deal terminated. Shortly after that, he began a 30-shows run in Hilton.

Newton began his own television reality show called “The Entertainer” E! network. In 2007, the singer appeared in “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 partnering with Cheryl Burke. Later came as a guest star in “The Price is Right”. In the following years, he continued with his shows and tours “Once Before I Go”, “Up Close & Personal” among many others. He became one of the best-known entertainers to ever exist and earned several titles in Las Vegas.

Personal Life

Newton tied the knot with Elaine Okamura in 1968. They couple welcomed their child Erin Newton in 1976 and then parted their ways in 1985. In 1994, the singer exchanged vows with Kathleen McCrone with who he has a daughter born in 2002. Their daughter’s name is Lauren Ashley Newton.

Thanks to his charitable works, Newton got a Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service which is given to the leaders who give back to the society.

Assets

As far as his assets are concerned, Newton lived with his family at a 39-acre enormous estate in Paradise, NV that he named “Casa de Shenandoah”. Its main mansion is a primary 11,000 sq. ft. property which completed in 1978. The estate reportedly included seven other houses. Newton spent close to $4 million at that time for building the main house where they lived which is valued to be around $15 million today. The property is famous for being a model of Gone with the Wind’s Tara plantation which Newton designed himself.

The singer also placed a zoo there which gradually became a hub for some exotic animals like Arabian horses, monkeys, different types of birds, flamingos and many more. In addition to that, it also had many abandoned bunnies, dogs and cats that the locals would leave in the property. Newton ensured that the property has good equestrian facilities including hospital and an exercise pool for his horses. In addition to that, Casa de Shenandoah had all possible modernized amenities like a games facilities, pool, parks, parking, helipad, and much more.

In 2010, however, Newton sold 80% of Casa de Shenandoah while his financial restructuring amidst bankruptcy. Later in 2013 Wayne and his wife reportedly paid $8 million to buy a 10-acre property which is just a couple of miles down the road from Casa de Shenandoah.

Summing Up

Wayne Newton is not only a talented artist but also an amazing human who has done a lot for the betterment of the community. As per the recent reports the singer-actor is worth $100 million which has stemmed from his musical ventures and acting gigs. Through the course of his highly successful career, he established himself as one of the most loved entertainers during his time. He has earned numerous titles like “Mr. Las Vegas”, “Mr. Entertainment” and more that prove that his audiences love him. Newton probably would have been worth a lot more but all the legal obligations and his bankruptcy filing affected his net worth in a big way.

