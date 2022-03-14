So, you have purchased an item from the Walmart store, and now you want to return it, but don’t know the process. If this is the case, then you have landed on the correct article. In this post, we will tell you everything you need to know about Walmart’s return policy.

Walmart Return Policy

First thing’s first, Walmart gives you an option to either exchange or return your product. You can return most of the items purchased from Walmart, within 90 days (or) 3 months. It does not matter whether you purchased the product online or store, you can return it. There are 3 ways to return an item, i.e. by visiting a Walmart store, through the mail, or through home pickups.

Exceptions to Walmart Return Policy

Before we move further, you should know that, all the items in this category must be returned with a receipt to initiate the refund or return process. Given that, Walmart offers a return option, where the customer can return the product within 90 days of purchase, there are, however, a few exceptions. Below are the details…

Items to Be Returned Within 14 Days After Purchase

The following items are eligible for return/refund if the return process is initiated within 14 days after purchase. Items like prepaid wireless cellular mobiles (undamaged condition). Most wireless phones may be returned to the store it was purchased from. If the package is opened, then the product may be exchanged with another item of its equal value or higher.

Items to Be Returned Within 30 Days Post Purchase

Most of the items that fall in this rule are electronic items. Products like, postpaid cellular phones, TVs, cameras can be returned within 30 days. In addition to this items like, drones, laptops, PCs, video games, music players can also be returned. Also, you can return electric bicycles, electronic scooters, remote-controlled vehicles, and protection plans.

Aiding devices like glasses, contact lenses, and hearing aids can be returned within 30 days after the purchase. However, you must ensure that any item that you are going to return must be in its original box and must not be damaged by you.

(Important Note: All the items mentioned above require a receipt to initiate the return/refund process)

Ineligible Returns

The following items are not eligible under Walmart’s return policy. The items are, Firearms, BB guns, pepper spray, vehicles that use gas (dirt bikes, mini bikes, etc.). Items like used/installed tires, trading cards, medical equipment related to hygiene, and ammunition. If you want to know more about the list of ineligible return items, then you can refer to Walmart’s return page.

How to Return Items Purchased From Walmart

If you want to return the product at the Walmart store, there is a small procedure that you have to do beforehand. The process is simple. You can initiate your return process either through the Walmart application or by visiting their official website, Walmart.com.

You will land on a page where you will have to fill in your e-mail and 13 digit order number to take the process further. After that, choose the items from your purchase history, that you want to return. Then select the option “return to store”, where you will get a barcode with a confirmation email. Take your item to the Walmart store along with the confirmation receipt.

Even if you do not have a Walmart account, you will still have to enter your e-mail and 13 digit order number. Select the “easy return process” option, and then choose whether it was an online or walk-in store purchase. After completing this process, you will get a confirmation mail. Now, you can return your item at the Walmart store (don’t forget to take your confirmation mail).

Return Through Mail

If you choose to return your product through mail, then you need to follow a simple process. Also in this process, you need to start your return process through the Walmart application or Walmart.com. If you have a Walmart account, then you need to go to the option “order history”, and select the items you want to return. After this, select the “Return by mail” option, and you will get a label. Print the label and pack the product with the original packaging. Don’t forget to stick the return label on it. Now, you just have to drop off the package at USPS or FedEx.

Walmart Return Hours

Most of the Walmart stores accept returns from 7 am to 11 pm. While on weekends you can drop your item at your nearest Walmart store from 8 am till 10 pm. However, you must know, that each store has different returning hours. So it is suggested that you just make sure of the timings before you make your visit to the store.

Walmart Return Without Receipt

You can still make your returns to Walmart if you don’t possess the receipt. However, in this scenario, you will have to follow a different process. You will be asked to present a valid government-issued ID proof. After this, Walmart starts the refund verification process. If all things go well, and your refund verification process becomes successful, then you can either exchange the item, accept a cash refund (if the item values less than $10), or gift card (If the item values more than $10). During the verification process, Walmart checks the card used to make the purchase (in case the purchase was made in-store). If the item was purchased online, then Walmart verifies the email or mobile number that was used to make the purchase.

Walmart Return Policy Without Receipt

Most of the items (that are not an exception to the return policy) can be returned within 90 days from purchase. As said before, if you do not have the receipt, then you have to submit a valid ID proof. In some cases, Walmart may demand that the product should be returned in its original packaging. However, in some exceptional cases, you may also get a refund after 90 days without the receipt. You must know, that this decision solely lies in the hands of Walmart managers.

(Another Important Note: Walmart and its management reserves the right to accept or to reject the return/refund process, regardless the customer has the receipt or not)

Walmart Electronics Return Policy

Walmart mostly accepts electronic returns, if they are returned within 30 days. Some electronic products that can be returned to Walmart are camcorders, TV, PCs, laptops, drones, digital cameras and music players, etc. Vehicles that run on electricity like bicycles, scooters, radio-controlled vehicles can also be returned to Walmart within 30 days. If you are planning to return an electronic item, then it is advised to make sure that the product isn’t damaged and must be returned with the original packaging.

Walmart Refund

If your return process is successful, then you will get a choice to either get another product in exchange or get a refund. If you choose for a refund, then Walmart will refund your money in the same method that you used for making payment. For e.g. if you paid for the product either through cash or check, Walmart will give you a cash refund.

Credit Card Refund

If you used a credit card, then Walmart will make the refund on the same card, which may take 10 business days to show the refund. If you don’t have the credit card that you used for making the purchase, then you will get a refund in the form of a shopping or gift card.

Debit Card Refund

This process is similar to credit cards, but there is a small change. If you made the purchase through a debit card, then you will either get the refund on the debit card or you will receive cash. Similar to credit cards, if you cannot present the debit card, then you will get a refund through Walmart shopping or gift card. It may take up to a week for the refund to display on your debit card.

Gift Card

If you used a gift card to purchase the item, then the refund will be made in the same way. However, you will get a refund to the original gift card, if the return was initiated either through the app or online. You will get your refund within three hours after the return process is completed. If the return is made to a store, then you will get a new gift card. In some cases, you will get the refund back to the original gift card.

Conclusion

Walmart has one of the easiest product returns processes. To summarize this, if you want to return your product you just have to initiate the return process either at Walmart’s app or website within 90 days from purchase. However, there are some exceptions as well. The best thing about Walmart’s return policy is that the customer can return the item even without the receipt. Always make sure that your item falls under the Walmart return policy if you want to return your item.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Walmart’s return policy? A. Walmart’s return policy grants the customer to return the product within 90 days of purchase (however, there are some products exceptional to this policy). 2. Is there any Walmart return policy without receipt? A. Yes, most items can be returned to Walmart without a receipt, but the customer has to provide valid ID proof. 3. What is Walmart electronics return policy? A. Electronic products like TV, PCs, drones, etc. can be returned to Walmart within 30 days. 4. What are Walmart return hours? A. Walmart accepts returns from 7 am to 11 pm, and 8 am to 10 pm during weekends.