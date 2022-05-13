Walmart SKU – What Is it and How to Find it?

All of us know that Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the woods. The company sells thousands of products in its stores and on its official website. Many, customers might find it difficult to shop at the store or on their official website. As it can be very difficult to distinguish between products because there are so many. So, what can a customer do in this case? If you have the same question bothering you, then worry not as here we are going to be talking about Walmart SKU lookup.

Now, if you do not know what Walmart SKU lookup is, we will be answering that question. We will also be seeing a few other queries that are related to this topic such as, What are the different parts of a Walmart SKU number? Can you find the product that you want from Walmart by looking up its SKU number? What are the different ways that you can use a Walmart SKU number? Etc.

What Is a Walmart SKU Number?

For those of you who do not know SKU stands for Store Keeping Unit. Walmart’s SKU number refers to a unique number that is given to every individual product by Walmart. The Walmart SKU number helps in identifying all the unique characteristics of an individual item at Walmart. This number will also help customers in tracking individual items in Walmart’s inventory. The SKU number provides information such as the color, size, brand, style, etc. of a particular product. SKU numbers can show a customer the most important to the least important part of a product. So, this makes SKU number very important as it helps a customer find a particular product in the thousands of things sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart’s official website.

What Are the Different Parts of a Walmart SKU Number?

When t comes to SKU numbers, they are usually 9 digits long. The SKU numbers consist of 3 parts. They are top, middle, and sequential identifiers. Typically, the identifier will be 3 digits long, and it will be the first 2 digits followed by the other 3 digits. The top will be the broadest categorization. The products under this can be shoes, sandals, etc. The middle identifier will categorize styles. Such as shoes for men or shoes for women. Whereas the sequential identifier categorizes the type of the product such as black men’s shoes, red women’s shoes, etc. The length of the SKU number can change according to the size of the business, how much inventory the business has, the warehouse needs, etc. So, if an organization has a product, but it does not supply it in different sizes, then it will have 2 sequential identifiers t categorize the products.

Can You Find the Product That You Want From Walmart by Looking Up Its SKU Number?

Yes, a customer will be able to look for a particular product at Walmart with the help of the SKU number. It involves a few easy steps. The steps are as follows,

Go to the official website of Walmart In the search bar type in the SKU number of the product Now, results will be displayed n your screen. Select the product that matches the SKU number that you typed Once you have selected the item, click on the item to expand it. This will show you the color, size, weight, brand, model, etc. of the product.

By, following these simple steps a customer will be able to find the product that he/she needs from Walmart.

How Does One Locate the SKU Number for a Product at Walmart?

Finding the Walmart SKU number for a particular product is quite simple. All the customer has to do is go to Walmart’s official website and search for an item and use the URL of the page to see the SKU number. Let us see the steps to have a better understanding.

Visit Walmart’s official website Type the name of a particular product in the search bar. Once the results have been displayed, click on a specific item, so it will open on a new page Use the URL of this new page to locate the SKU number of the product. The SKU number will be located at the end of the URL. Typically, the SKU Number will be 6 to 8 digits long

What Are the Different Ways That You Can Use a Walmart SKU Number?

There are various uses that a customer can use for the SKU number. One of the uses is being able to locate a product on Walmart’s official website. The other use of the SKU number is that a customer will be able to get more information on a particular product such as color, brand, size, model, etc. Customers can also use the SKU number to check the availability of a particular product. The SKU number can be typed in Walmart’s Brickseek Inventory Checker, and it will show whether the product you are looking for is available or not. These are a few uses a customer can have with the SKU number.

Example of a Walmart SKU Number

As we have mentioned in the previous section the SKU number is typically 8 to 9 digits long and can be found on the URL of the product’s page. The SKU number can be seen at the end of the URL. Let us see an example to understand better. Visit the Walmart official website and type in a product name. For example, if you type Samsung Curved monitor you will get various results. Select a result. We have selected the Samsung 27″ Class Curved Monitor. The URL for this product is, https://www.walmart.com/ip/SAMSUNG-27-Class-Curved-1920×1080-VGA-HDMI-60hz-4ms-AMD-FREESYNC-HD-LED-Monitor-LC27F396FHNXZA/117633165?athbdg=L1300. If you observe at the end of the URL there is a 9-digit number which is 117633165. This is the SKU number of the product. You can type this number in the search bar on Walmart’s official website, and you will get the product that is linked to the SKU number.

What Is a UPC Number?

For those of you who do not know, UPC stands for Universal Product Code. UPC is a bar code that can be seen on a product. The UPC bar code is seen when the purchase is about to happen and the bar code is scanned before the purchase. While there are various types of bar codes in the market today. The UPC bar code is on most products. The UPC bar code is the most recognizable bar code in the world. The bar code comes with a GTIN-12 number below the code. A lot of people get confused and think that the SKU number and the UPC number are the same. But, they are not. SKU is the Store Keeping Unit and is different from the UPC number.

One of the biggest differences between SKU and UPC is, The UPC number is for universal and external use. While SKU is for internal and storekeeping use. Another difference between them is, that SKU is a number that is given by the retailer for storekeeping. Whereas, UPC numbers are standard business use numbers that give a product’s descriptions that can be scanned and read by anyone. The UPC numbers remain on a product for life and remain constant for the products universally. But, SKU might change depending on the retailer as they assign the SKU number to the products. The digits of the numbers are also different. SKU numbers are usually, 8 to 9 digits long. Whereas, UPC numbers are 12 digits long.

Conclusion

With hundreds and thousands of products that are sold at Walmart stores and its official website, it can be a bit difficult to find the products. So, what can a customer do in this case? The Walmart SKU number can come in handy. If you do not know what a Walmart SKU number is, then refer to the initial section where we have given details about the Walmart SKU number. We have also given details on what all are the different parts of an SKU number. A customer can use the SKU to find products on the Walmart official website. The steps on how a customer can use the SKU number to locate a product on Walmart’s official website have also been given.

If you are wondering how you can find the SKU number, we have given the steps for it in the above sections. In the later sections, we have given details on the different ways a customer can use the SKU number and an example of the SKU number, so you can understand and locate it easily. In the final sections, details on what a UPC number is given, and we have discussed how the UPC number is different from an SKU number.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How many SKU numbers are there in Walmart? As we all know Walmart has a wide range of products that are sold at their stores and on their official website. This is the reason why Walmart has more than 75 million SKU numbers available on the official website. 2. How does Walmart generate an SKU number? Walmart generates the SKU number by using their company’s retail/inventory management system. This system is also known as the Point of Sale system. The point of sale system helps the company track the inventory, which helps them easily track the SKU numbers. 3. Are SKU numbers and Bar codes the same thing? No, SKU numbers and bar codes are not the same thing. SKU is related to the internal stock keeping and a number is generated by the company and assigned to every individual product. Whereas bar codes are associated with UPC which is the standard universal identification of a product.