Walmart is a chain of hypermarkets operated in America which runs several supermarkets, departmental stores, and retail warehouses. Walmart’s supercenters have all the food items and groceries, unlike a Walmart store. It even operates online and provides services. Customers made Walmart one of the most popular retailers by supporting it and loving its services. Normally, Walmart accepts returns from their customers for the products within 90 days from the time they purchased. At least once in their shopping experience at Walmart, customers might have wondered if they can return the food items got from Walmart. Do you also have the same doubt? Does Walmart accept if you return fresh and frozen foods purchased from them?

Can You Return Food Items to Walmart if It Is Open?

Walmart supplies food items and groceries through their Walmart Supercenters and online stores. Walmart accepts returns of the food items purchased from them. The return policy for the food items is also the same as the normal Walmart return policy. But it will only accept the non-perishable food item when it is returned unopened by the customer. It will also accept the food items which are already opened or perishable but are not eligible for a return, they can be exchanged according to the terms of the store.

Non-perishable food items mean canned products, dried nuts & seeds, dried fruits & veggies, Jerky, Granola, and protein bars. These items are eligible for return if they are untouched and not opened. They can be returned within 90 days of their purchase.

Perishable foods are those which tend to spoil when not consumed before a certain period. Some perishable foods are Dairy, Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Meat products, and Seafood. These have to be consumed by the date mentioned on the package. Walmart accepts these also, but they are not eligible for return but can be exchanged according to the expiry date.

What Is the Walmart Fresh Guarantee Policy?

Under Walmart’s Fresh Guarantee policy, Customers can request a refund or an exchange for the food products they have purchased from Walmart. But they have a few terms and conditions related to the type of food products and the date of return. The customers can only request a refund or exchange when the product is purchased within 90 days. And the conditions for perishable and nonperishable also change in this policy. Perishable products can only be replaced when the retailer is satisfied with the quality of the product.

Bakery items and fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood can be returned with a money-back guarantee within this policy.

How Can You Return Food Items to Walmart?

Customers can return the food products purchased from Walmart through their stores and online if purchased from there. But the perishable products need to be verified by the store before offering an exchange. Initially, if the customer has any doubt regarding the exchange of products or eligibility of the food product to be returned, they can also contact the customer care executive who helps customers understand the terms and policies of Walmart.

If the food items are purchased from Walmart online, customers can start a return/refund process by going to the orders tab and selecting the return option for that particular food item. Walmart’s free mail would come and pick up the product the customer has listed to return. If the item is under the refund policy, then the customer would receive their refund in 7 to 10 business days.

Can You Return Food Items to Walmart Without a Receipt?

Walmart accepts returns of food items, even without a receipt. But that isn’t mandatory to accept all your returns like that, it is up to the store manager/executive to give an exchange or credit for the return you have requested. Only non-perishable food items can be considered for exchange. The items should be within their expiry date or else Walmart doesn’t consider giving any exchange or credit for those products.

Can You Return Frozen Food to Walmart?

Walmart accepts returns of frozen food items until they are unopened and not spoiled. The store you have purchased from should have a frozen food section in it to accept returns. It is recommended to carry a receipt or any payment proof like a credit or debit card in order to get a credit score.

As stated by Walmart: Customers can always return the products or items they are not satisfied with.

Product Returns Under Walmart Fresh Guarantee Policy

Walmart accepts returns for Meat and Meat products like chicken, pork, beef, etc. if the customer is unsatisfied with them. If the customer notices any spoiled smell or discoloration in the meat, then Walmart provides exchange or even credit for future use.

Return/Exchange of meat is comparatively easier than vegetables. Vegetables, however, cannot be exchanged through the store of Walmart until the product is unopened. An opened item that is spoiled is offered a full refund without asking for the item to be recovered.

Walmart may not be ready to take the purchased fish for return through stores. But it is eligible for a refund under the fresh produce money-back guarantee.

Sealed tobacco products can also be returned to the Walmart store with a valid receipt stating the purchase.

Bakery items can be returned or refunded only if that Walmart store has a bakery of its own.

Groceries can also be returned or refunded by any known Walmart store.

Customers can only return alcoholic beverages to the original store they have purchased from, and it needs a valid receipt for the purchase done.

Non-perishable food like packed baby food can also be returned within 90 days as it comes under the groceries. Expired or opened stale food items are accepted by Walmart for return with receipt.

Is there any limit for the Walmart food items returned?

According to Walmart’s change and return policy, it can only refund up to $25 in payments done through cash and card. The price exceeding that can only be returned as gift cards to the customer to shop in the future. Also, this can only be done within the 90-day time limit within the purchase, if the items are not expired.

Can You Return Items That You Ordered Using Walmart Online?

Yes, the items purchased from the online store of Walmart can be returned through mail or by returning them to the store. If the customer wants to return the items in the Walmart store, then they have to carry the receipt, product, and the package of the product with them to the store. The online purchases can be returned through the order and return tab available, but the customer is asked to enter the reason for return.

Conclusion

Walmart is always serving its customers and is happy to accept returns and provide refunds if the customer is not satisfied with their products. But there are certain policies and limitations for Walmart to accept these returns from customers. Products that come under the fresh produce and frozen items have a 90-day time limit for them to be eligible for return. Some items are accepted without even a receipt till the customer can convince the store manager for a return. Products purchased online can be easily returned by free mail provided by Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Are Walmart and Walmart Supercenter both the same? Walmart Supercenter includes everything they sell at Walmart, in addition to Groceries and domestic goods. How can I return vegetables to Walmart? Walmart only accepts unopened Vegetables, but if the product is spoiled, then it can be returned. I don’t have a receipt for the alcohol I bought from Walmart. Will they accept to take a return? No. Alcoholic beverages need a valid receipt for Walmart to process a return or refund. Can I return the Cereal that I bought 90 days back? No. Walmart only accepts returns within 90 days of the purchase of the items.