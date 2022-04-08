As we all know, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world. They have billions worth f revenue and have millions of employees across the globe. Walmart also faces a lot of issues, one of the issues being shoplifting. If we are being honest, a lot of people reading this would have shoplifted at least once in their life, maybe more. Did you know that Walmart losses almost $3 billion worth of products because of shoplifters every year? This is why they have such a good system for preventing shoplifters to do their job. The loss prevention measures they take have become very strict and have started to punish shoplifters.

Walmart also has a loss prevention policy. If you are wondering what that is, we will be explaining it in a while. We will also be going through a few related questions, such as does Walmart keep a list of shoplifters? Who is a loss prevention associate? Does Walmart have face recognition? Etc.

What is Walmart’s Loss Prevention Policy?

As we have mentioned before, Walmart losses almost $3 billion worth of products every year because of shoplifting. This is the reason Walmart has loss prevention policies. As a part of their policies, they hire loss prevention associates and build cases on shoplifters. They build cases on shoplifters if they steal any product is $25 or above. They keep all the recordings of the theft, and these recordings are never deleted. Every record of transactions is checked and filed. All this will be used against the shoplifter, so a case can be filed against the shoplifter. Once the shoplifters are caught, they will be banned from the store for life. Whether the ban will be lifted or not is unknown. If a shoplifter chooses to enter the store again, he/she will be charged with criminal trespassing or a fine.

What Are a Few Rules and Boundaries That Walmart Has Set for Itself When It Comes to Theft Prevention?

When it comes to rules and boundaries, Walmart has set quite a few of them. As we have mentioned in the previous section, Walmart has loss prevention associates who will profile and recognize a shoplifter who is trying to steal any product that is above $25 in the store. Later, a case will be filed against these shoplifters. Additionally, whatever footage Walmart captures through security surveillance is never deleted. Depending on how much has been stolen from the store, the shoplifter will either be charged with a class 5 or a class 6 felony. Furthermore, they are charged with a lifetime ban from the store, and whether this ban will be lifted or not is unknown. Once the ban is put on a person and he/she is spotted in the store, they will be charged with a fine or a criminal trespassing charge.

Does Walmart Maintain a list of Shoplifters?

Once someone is caught shoplifting in Walmart, a record about them will be maintained about the person. This is because when a person is caught shoplifting, he/she will receive a lifetime ban from entering the store. This is one of the reasons why Walmart maintains a record of the incident. Even the footage of the shoplifting is never deleted. Walmart also maintains pictures of the shoplifters in their database. The loss prevention associates will also know who the regular shoplifters of the store are. So, if they are caught in the store again they will be charged with fine or criminal trespassing as we have mentioned in the previous sections.

Who Is a Loss Prevention Associate?

A loss prevention associate is a person who keeps on checking the store to prevent any type of theft from happening. They are responsible for recognizing and reducing shoplifting in the store. They patrol the store regularly and always keep a note of any type of suspicious behavior in the store. The loss prevention associates blend in with the customers in the store, so that the shoplifters are not warned. The loss prevention associates usually dress in street clothes so that they do not draw any type of attention from anyone. Once they see someone stealing something, they are responsible for apprehending the shoplifter once they have left the store. After this, the loss prevention associates will prepare and file reports on the incident. A loss prevention associate is also responsible for creating theft prevention strategies for the store.

What Does It Mean for Walmart to Ban You?

When a person is caught shoplifting in the store by a loss prevention associate or any other person, the shoplifter will receive a lifetime ban from the store. This means the shoplifter will never be able to enter the store again. Whether Walmart will lift this ban or not is unclear. If anyone tries to get into the store once the ban is placed on him/her, they will be charged with a have fine and will also be charged with criminal trespassing.

How Long Do You Remain Banned From Walmart if You Are Caught Shoplifting?

As we have mentioned in all the previous sections, once someone is caught shoplifting in Walmart, he/she will be receiving a lifetime ban. This does not change if the person is shoplifting for the first time, or if they have done it before. But if at all a person was caught before and he/she has already received a ban, there is no chance that they will be allowed into the store. If they somehow sneak into the store, they will have to prepare either to pay a hefty fine or get a charge of criminal trespassing, which might put them behind bars. The ban is for a lifetime and may or may not be removed from their database.

Does Walmart Have Facial Recognition?

No, Walmart does not have facial recognition cameras installed in their stores. They use these special image recognition cameras in their self-checkout areas to get hold of any shoplifter. These cameras are mainly focused on the products and not on the face of the customer. These cameras are more focused on reducing the amount of unscanned and unpaid products which leave the store. They do not track the customers’ faces and only target the products they are carrying.

What Are the Different Ways in Which Walmart Can Learn if You Steal Something?

Walmart has various security measures that help them in learning whether someone has shoplifted or not. One of the ways is through their loss prevention associates, who constantly patrol the store. These loss prevention associates blend in with the customers and keep checking for anything suspicious going on in the store. Once they suspect or see someone leaving the store without paying, they will be apprehended by the loss prevention associate. Another way they can learn about the theft is by their image recognition cameras, which we have discussed in the previous sections.

These cameras target the products being carried by the people and alert the security, who will apprehend the shoplifter once they leave the store. Not only do they have these AI-powered image recognition cameras, but Walmart also has various security surveillance cameras and products tags that will alert the loss prevention associate or security when the shoplifter leaves the store.

Conclusion

Even though Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and has millions of employees working for them throughout the world, they have a few sets of problems. A major problem is a theft or shoplifting. This causes them to lose almost $3 billion per annum. This is the reason Walmart hires loss service associates and also takes great security measures to make sure this issue is resolved. We have mentioned the loss prevention policy that Walmart has for shoplifters in the initial sections. Later, we have mentioned if Walmart maintains the list of shoplifters in their database. We have also mentioned how long Walmart will ban a person if he/she is caught shoplifting. In the final sections, we have discussed whether Walmart uses facial recognition cameras and how they are able to learn when someone has shoplifted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How much does a person have to steal for Walmart to file a case? If a person is caught stealing anything worth $25 or more, they will be apprehended as soon as they leave the store. If a person decides to steal products worth $1000 to $2000 then it will be counted as a class 6 felony and he/she will have to spend 1 to 5 years in jail and a fine worth $2500. In case the products are worth $2000 or above then it is a class 5 felony and he/she might be behind bars for 10 years. 2. How can the ban be removed? The ban that Walmart imposes on shoplifters may not be removed, as the company takes shoplifting and theft very seriously. If anyone feels that they have been accused of shoplifting wrongly, then he/she can appoint a lawyer and can figure out what they can do about it. 3. What will happen if you are caught shoplifting for the first time? Even if you are caught shoplifting or stealing for the first time, Walmart will impose a lifetime ban on you. If you try to enter the store after being banned, get ready to have criminal trespassing charges or pay a hefty fine.