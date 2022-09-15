You might have recently seen Southeastern Conference also known as SEC facing backlash from the public for promoting a song on their social media handle. Yes, I Am talking about “Y’all Life” by the pop-country singer, Charles Edgar Walker Hayes, who simply goes by the name, Walker Hayes. The singer started his music career back in the year 2010 and has released 3 albums so far. His first album titled “Reason to Rhyme” was released in the year 2011, under the banner of Capitol Records Nashville. Then in the year 2017, Walker released his second album titled “Boom”, which was produced by Monument Records. Earlier this year, Monument Records released Walker Hayes’s third album titled “Country Stuff the Album”.

You can check out more information on Walker Hayes in this article, such as Walker Hayes net worth, how old is Walker Hayes? Walker Hayes’s career, Walker Hayes’s early life and marriage, Walker Hayes’s controversy, and how much does Walker Hayes make?

What Is Walker Hayes Worth?

Over the years, the country singer, Walker Hayes managed to achieve a net worth of $4.5 million. He makes his living out of his music career. In addition to this, he also survives on the income received from his social media accounts such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. The singer has been nominated for a CMT Music Award in the year 2018 for his song, “You Broke Up With Me”. His song, Fancy Like earned him an American Music Award as well as a Grammy Award nomination in the years 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Also in 2022, Walker Hayes got nominated for a Kid’s Choice Award in the “Favorite Breakout Artist” category. Walker Hayes also earned Billboard Music Award nominations for his musical works. His song, “Fancy Like” landed him a Billboard Music Award in the “Top Country Song” category. Let’s check out how much does Walker Hayes make?

Name Walker Hayes Net Worth $4 million Birth 27 December 1979, Mobile, USA Nationality American Age 42 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 72 kg Partner Laney Beville Hayes Profession Singer Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Walker Hayes Make?

Every year, Walker Hayes derives between $800k to $1 million from his various works. He mostly makes his living from the album and records sales, merchandise sales, ticket sales, live event performances, and making special appearances. In addition to this, he also makes money from brand, company, and product advocacy. Furthermore, the music artist has thousands of followers on his social media handles. His social media accounts generate thousands of dollars every year. According to reports, Walker Hayes’s various works make him around $100k a month. Walker Hayes is stated to take home at least $25k each week. Below are the details of Walker Hayes’s earnings.

Walker Hayes Earnings

Though at one point in his career, Walker Hayes was dismissed from Capitol Records, he continued to make music. He currently charges between $100k to $200k to make an appearance at an event or to perform at a concert. Aside from this, he is also paid handsomely to collaborate with other artists or musicians. The singer also makes ample money from merchandise sales and endorsements, however, the exact figures have not been revealed. You will be shocked to know that his takings from his YouTube and Instagram accounts. Check out the below section to know more about it.

Walker Hayes YouTube Earnings

The American country singer, Walker Hayes has more than 432k subscribers on his YouTube channel. Hayes has been uploading videos on his channel since 2011 and attracts an average of 13 million views every month. According to our analysis, Walker Hayes’s channel generates income up to $651k annually. The channel is almost near the 300 million mark in terms of overall views (as of this writing it has over 291.77 million overall views). Every month Walker Hayes received a sum between $3.4k to $54.3k. Read about Walker Hayes’s earnings from Instagram in the next section.

Walker Hayes Instagram Earnings

Walker Hayes has twice the followers on Instagram when compared to his YouTube channel. He is followed by more than 1 million accounts from all over the globe. For advocating products or brands, companies pay Walker Hayes up to $587 for an Instagram story. For every promotion that Walker Hayes does through a photo, he easily earns more than $1k. According to our records, Walker Hayes charges a sum between $2k to $3k for endorsing his client’s business through a video clip.

Walker Hayes Early Life

The American singer, Walker Hayes is the son of a real estate agent named, Charles Hayes. Unfortunately, there is no information on Walker Hayes’s mother (not even her name). Charles welcomed his son, Walker Hayes on the 27th of December 1979 in Mobile, Alabama, United States of America. Like his mother, there isn’t much information to spare about Walker Hayes’s childhood. However, we do know that he completed high school at St. Paul’s Episcopal School. After passing high school, Walker Hayes enrolled in Birmingham-Southern College, where he studied music. In the year 2002, Walker Hayes graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a music degree.

Walker Hayes Career

After graduating from college, Walker Hayes started looking for work and thus relocated to Nashville in the year 2005. Soon, he earned a position at a publishing company and eventually earned an offer from Mercury Records Nashville. Walker Hayes accepted the offer, but unfortunately, Mercury Records dismissed Walker Hayes. After this, Walker got a chance to join Capitol Records, and he started working on his first music debut. He released the song “Pants” in the year 2010, and it charted at 60th position on the Hot Country Songs list.

Then in the following year, he released his first album titled “Reason to Rhyme”. Colt Ford and Walker Hayes shook hands to work together on the song “Dirty Side”, which was included in Colt’s album, Thanks for Listening. Aside from this, Hayes also worked with Rodney Atkins on the song “Eat Sleep Love You Repeat!”, which was released in 2014. Unfortunately, Capitol Records and Walker Hayes couldn’t renegotiate the contract and thus, Walker left Capitol records. Hayes didn’t get signed by any other record company and as a result, he had to take a job at Costco to earn his bread and butter.

Then in the year 2016, luck knocked on Walker Hayes’s door, and he got a production deal with Shane McAnally. Hayes went on to work on two extended plays titled “8Tracks Vol. 1” and “8Tracks Vol. 2”. Later on, Walker Hayes shook hands with Monument Records and started working on his second album titled “Boom”. Boom was released in the year 2017 and one of its singles, “You Broke Up with Me” became a phenomenal hit. The song, You Broke Up with Me went on to chart at the 9th position on the US Hot Country Songs and 62nd position on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Walker Hayes Later Releases

In the year 2018, Hayes released a song titled “90’s Country” just like the title, the song contains several references to that bygone era. Last year in June, Walker Hayes released another extended play titled “Country Stuff”. One of the songs from Country Stuff titled “Fancy Like” became one of the biggest gits of the year, and it earned 3rd position on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. Earlier this year, Walker Hayes dropped his latest album, Country Stuff the Album. According to records, the album received mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Walker Hayes Controversy

Recently, the Southeastern Conference used their Twitter handle to endorse Hayes’s song titled “Y’all Life”. Now before we dive further into this article, you should know that the audience isn’t impressed with this song. People would have let this matter slide if SEC only posted the song. However, they went a step ahead and posted the caption that read “just might be the song of football season right here!”. They also went on to ask Walker Hayes for collaboration by tagging him in the same post. This didn’t settle well with the public, and they started trolling both Walker Hayes and SEC brutally. SEC wasted no time to remove their post, but it was too late. It seems like Walker Hayes and SEC would have to wait for quite some time for the audience to cool down.

Walker Hayes Personal Life

The American singer, Walker Hayes has been married to his soulmate since 2004. According to reports, the pair started seeing each other when they were in high school and went on to date each other for several years. After Walker Hayes graduated from college, he walked down the aisle with his lover, Laney Beville Hayes in 2004. During their course of union, Hayes and Laney gave birth to 6 children of which 3 are boys and the rest are girls. Walker Hayes’s first child, Lela was born in the year 2006, and later in 2009, the pair welcomed their second child, a son named, Chapel.

Then in the year 2011, Laney gave birth to her second son (3rd child overall) named, Baylor. Then in the year 2013, Hayes became father to another son named, Beckett. Two years later, Laney welcomed her second daughter (5th child overall) named, Loxley. And in 2017, Hayes and Laney welcomed their daughter, Everly. By the end of 2017, Laney was pregnant with another child named, Oakleigh Klover Hayes. Unfortunately, Oakleigh passed away just after birth in June 2018. Due to Oakleigh’s birth, Laney suffered an excessive loss of blood and thus had to undergo an operation.

Conclusion

Over the years, Walker Hayes has managed to release 3 albums and many single songs. However, it took him very long to get to where he is today. This was mostly because no record companies were signing him. However, despite this, Walker Hayes continued to make music, and he is now making music on a regular basis. Walker Hayes is one of the few musicians, who have still managed to survive in the music industry despite not signing to a record company for many years. Walker Hayes is mostly busy nowadays performing live tours and concerts.

Frequently Asked Questions About Walker Hayes\

1. What is Walker Hayes worth? A. According to reports, the American country singer, Walker Hayes net worth is computed to be at least $4 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Walker Hayes? A. The Fancy Like singer, Walker Hayes is currently 42 years old. 3. How many children does the American pop country singer, Walker Hayes have? A. Walker Hayes is the proud father of 3 girls and 3 boys, whom he fathered with his girlfriend turned wife, Laney Beville Hayes. Laney and Walker Hayes are parents to Lela (daughter born in 2006), Chapel (son born in 2009), Baylor (son born in 2011), Beckett (son born in 2013), Loxley (daughter born in 2015), and Everly (daughter born in 2017). The couple also gave birth to another child in 2018, unfortunately, the child couldn’t make it. 4. What is the height of the American singer, Walker Hayes? A. The Fancy Like artist, Walker Hayes’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 8 inches.