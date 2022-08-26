Victoria Justice Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Earnings, Family, Age

The American actress turned singer, Victoria Justice is known for her roles in many teen drama/ comedy shows. Her first appearance on the TV screen was in the famous drama series, Gilmore Girls in 2003. After this, Victoria Justice got an opportunity to appear in another comedy-drama television series titled “Zoey 101” which aired on Nickelodeon. In this show, she was seen playing the role of Lola Martinez, which brought her immense popularity among the audience. She went on to play the role from 2005 to 2008. Victoria Justice fan following increased even more, when she was cast as “Toni Vega” in the popular sitcom, Victorious.

However, Victoria Justice’s career is not only limited to television, she is also known for her work in movies such as The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, The First Time, Fun Size, Naomi and Ely’s No Last Kiss List, etc. She also earned praises from the audience for her roles in the movies The Outcasts, Trust, Afterlife of the Party, A Perfect Pairing, etc. Keeping acting aside, Victoria Justice is also known for her singing career.

What Is Victoria Justice Worth?

According to various reports, Victoria Justice net worth is considered to be at least $12 million as of this year. Victoria Justice has acquired a large share of her income from her acting and singing career. Over the years, Victoria Justice has taken several awards to her home. For instance, she took a Kids’ Choice Awards (Australia) in the year 2011 for being the Hottest Girl Hottie. She has also been presented with 2 Young Artist Awards for her work in Zoey 101 in the years 2006 and 2007 respectively. Last year, Victoria Justice also took home the prestigious Gold Creator Award at YouTube Creator Awards.

Apart from this, Victoria Justice has got nominated for renowned awards such as ALMA, Brava Otto, NAACP, Image Foundation, Kids’ Choice Awards (United States), and Young Artist Awards. You will find details on how much does Victoria Justice make? in the next section.

Name Victoria Justice Full Name Victoria Dawn Justice Nationality American Birth February 19 119, Hollywood, USA Age 29 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 50 kg Net Worth $12 million Profession Actress, Singer Career 2003-Present

How Much Does Victoria Justice Make?

With her acting and singing career spanning almost 2 decades, Victoria Justice now manages to make at least $1.5 million every year. She is paid an ample sum of cash for her work in movies and television shows. Apart from this, she also makes money from record sales and royalties. She makes profits from her merchandise sales. Furthermore, Victoria Justice is paid handsomely to do endorsements on television and social media. According to our calculations, Victoria Justice reportedly earns $133k every month. From her various endeavors, Victoria Justice manages to draw at least $30k a week. The next section will tell you about Victoria Justice’s earnings.

Victoria Justice Earnings

As you have already read one of the reasons why Victoria Justice is famous today is for her works in the comedy series “Zoey 101”. The show aired on Nickelodeon for 4 seasons and Victoria Justice joined the main cast of the show in the second season following the exit of Kristin Herrera. Victoria Justice played the role of “Lola Martinez” in the series and was reportedly paid a whopping $50k for each episode. If we add the figures, was paid a total of $600k for the show’s second season as it has 12 episodes. Victoria Justice’s stipend for the third season was a massive $1.15 million for 23 episodes. And for the final season, Victoria Justice was paid around $650k for 13 episodes.

Another show that made Victoria Justice famous was “Victorious”. The show ran for three years i.e, from March 2010 to February 2013 for 4 seasons. The show tells the tale of Victoria Justice’s character, Toni Vega who is in “Hollywood Arts High School” and aspires to become a singer. According to reports, Victoria Justice was reportedly paid a sum of $12k for an episode. For the first season, Victoria Justice took home a check of $228k. The second season of Victorious has 13 episodes and Justice’s earnings amounted to around $156k. Victorious’s 3rd season aired from January 2012 to June 2012 and Victoria Justice’s takings from it were $144k for 12 episodes. For the last season, Victoria Justice was reportedly paid a sum of $156k for 13 episodes.

Other Earnings

Victoria Justice’s income is not only limited to television shows and movies, she also earns ample money from endorsements and her social media accounts. She has modeled and endorsed renowned brands like Ralph Lauren, Guess, Mervyn’s Peanut Butter, Ovaltine, etc. According to our analysis, Victoria Justice is paid around $3k for making promotions through an Instagram story. Similarly, she gets around $5k for promoting brands through photos. In case you are wondering, Victoria Justice has more than 22.8 million followers on Instagram, so pulling that kind of amount is no problem for her. Justice can charge up to $11k for posting sponsored videos on her Instagram account.

Apart from this, Victoria Justice also makes plenty of money from her YouTube channel. She joined YouTube way back in 2008 and now has more than 1.12 million subscribers on her channel. As per our reports, Victoria Justice’s YouTube channel generates up to $15.8k annually. The channel has more than 125 million overall views and Victoria reportedly makes between $82 to $1.3k. Look how Victoria Justice spends her money in the next section.

How Does Victoria Justice Spend Her Money?

Victoria Justice made her parents proud by buying a new house for them in the year 2012. It is reported that the house is located in Los Angeles, California and at that time, Victoria Justice was just 19 years old. The abode has many luxurious amenities such as a huge backyard that also features a large swimming pool. In addition to this, the property also features a jacuzzi as well. According to reports, Victoria Justice resides with her family in the house.

Victoria Justice Car Collection

Aside from real estate, Victoria Justice has some impressive cars in her possession. According to reports, she is the owner of a BMW 3 Convertible Series. You will be amazed to know that this amazing ride has a 255 horsepower capacity 4 turbocharged cylinders as well as 6 turbocharged 385 horsepower cylinders. The cost of this amazing car is estimated to be around $59.8k. Another notable car in Victoria Justice’s possession is an Audi A7. It is reported that the price of this car is around $88.9k. Justice is also the proud keeper of a Range Rover car. This beast comes with a 4999 cc Supercharge 8-cylinder engine. It is reported that the engine has a 577 horsepower capacity and the cost of this car is stated to be around a whopping $135.6k.

Charity Works

Victoria Justice is not only a great entertainer but also a kind-hearted human being as well. She has ties with several charity organizations and has donated a considerable share of her wealth. She has worked in the Girl Up Charity campaign and has traveled to various parts of the United States to offer assistance to girls in need. Victoria Justice has also worked hard to spread awareness about important social issues such as AIDS, the environment, pollution, climate change, etc.

Victoria Justice Early Life

The American TV actress, Victoria Justice was born to the American couple, Zack Justice and Serene Reed. Serene Reed and Zack Justice welcomed their daughter, Victoria Justice in Miami, Hollywood, Florida, in the United States on the 19th of February 1993. Later in the year 2003, Victoria Justice and her family relocated to Hollywood, California. Victoria Justice was enrolled in Cleveland High School, during which she stepped into the show business. According to reports, Victoria Justice was just 10 years old, when she started her career. Later on, Victoria Justice joined a home school program to obtain her diploma. Justice’s first appearance on television was in the show “Gilmore Girls”, where she played the character of “Jill No. 2”. After this, the Justice family relocated to Los Angeles, so that Victoria Justice pursue a career in acting.

Conclusion

Just like her last name…Victoria Justice has done justice to all the roles that she has ever played. People loved her acting whether she played Lola Martinez in Zoey 101 or Tori Vega on Victorious. Aside from this, Victoria Justice has also found success in the music industry as well. According to reports, Victoria Justice is going to be featured in not 1 but 2 upcoming movies i.e, California King and The Tutor. However, there are no reports on what her role is or when the movies are going to be released.

