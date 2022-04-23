Do you know that the Verizon Network Service Provider Company is offering discounts on its various internet and Fios services for all the people who work as Nurses across the country? To learn more about the Verizon Discounts for Nurses, go through the below article in much more detail. Besides, in the article, we will provide how much discount a nurse can earn on various types of products and services. In addition to this, we will list various internet plans on the nurse practitioners can get discounts. Moreover, we shred all the requirements needed by a person to apply for this discount offered by the Verizon company.

What Kind of Discounts Do Nurses Get From Verizon?

As you can guess the Verizon company offers discounts on its various types of internet mobile plans and Wi-Fi connection plans for the customers, especially for all the Nurse Practitioners in the country. Depending on the expense of the internet plan, and the validity, the nurses will get more discounts on them. Besides, according to the company’s official page, the discounts on each plan also depend on the number of devices included in the plan or service.

So more number of devices means, a higher rate of discount. This means the nurse practitioners can get discounts for not themselves, but also their family and friends through Verizon Services and Products. However, in order to be eligible for this discount scheme offered by the company, the customers must first have a Verizon Account. Apart from this, to get accepted for this discount scheme, the customers must submit certain documents, and also contain a mobile device.

How Much Is the Verizon Nurse Discount?

From the above sections, as you know, the discounts on the services offered by the company directly depend on the expense of the mobile or Fios plans, as well as the number of devices that are going to be using these services. Besides, the discounts on plans will be only useful for the customers who are new to Verizon Services. Whereas for the customers who have been part of the Verizon family for a long time, and are given discounts on the plans based on their accounts.

Besides, this type of customer discount increase with rising in the number of devices linked to their internet plan and their account. For instance, the customer with one device can get up to a $10/month discount. While the customers with up to 3 devices can get a $20 discount per month. And lastly, the customers who have 4 devices can get an average discount of $25 per month. However, the discount percentage and amount might usually vary

Are All Verizon Plans Eligible for the Nurse Discount?

No, according to the company’s official policy all the Verizon Plans are not eligible for the nurse discounts. Instead, the customers who are in nurse practitioner positions only have limited plans and options. Even though they are limited to the eligible discounts plans on the list, they are still many plan options for the customers to choose from based on their budget, and requirements. Furthermore, with multiple devices plans the customers can get much more discounts on internet plans, especially for the people who are looking for an internet connection at home.

Besides, sometimes the plans and eligibility might also change based on the customer’s location in a particular state, As based on the state, or the city the customer is leaving he/she will have to choose from various different plans. Mainly because in cities, the customers tend to use high speed, multiple devices, unlimited plans that are expensive, whereas in the rural areas the people only tend to purchase budget-friendly plans with limited data.

What Are the Requirements for the Verizon Nurse Discount?

As the name itself suggests, here in this section, we will discuss in detail about the various requirements needed by a nurse practitioner in order to get eligibility for the Nurse Discount Scheme offered by the company. Firstly, the customer must have an official account on the platform or at least holds the Verizon account manager level status. Secondly, the customers must have the official documents to verify their current employment. Thirdly, the candidates must be willing to validate their account on the platform every once a year.

Fourthly, the most important requirement is that the candidate must have a Valid NPI number, as well as LPN, LVN, NP, and RN. These additional numbers will help the company to find the type of nursing job the candidate is working currently, and in which department. Once the customer submits all the required qualifications, and personal details, along with the application, the company takes some time to verify the documents and approve the customer’s account for the Verizon Nurse Discount.

How Does One Sign Up for the Verizon Nurse Discounts?

Now that you learned all about the Verizon Discounts for Nurses policy, let us now talk about how one can sign up for this discount program easily, without any issues. For that, the candidates might have to follow the detailed comprehensive steps below.

Visit the Verizon official website from the web browser installed on your device, and complete the login process by adding the relevant information.

On the page, look for the Nurse Discount section at the top of the screen, and click on it.

Now go through the detailed information about the Nurse Discounts on the page, and scroll down to click on the “Get Started” option below.

Then you will be redirected to the ID.me website, where you must follow the instructions given on the page. To complete the application and validation process which may take some time.

However, on the ID.me website, the customer must create an account if they do not have one, otherwise, they can simply complete the login process.

Once the login process and verification are complete, the customers will be redirected to the Discounts verification page.

Now by following all the instructions given on the page, they must add all the required documents mentioned in the above section.

After the customers submit the application, the company will take a few days to accept the proposal.

However, they can go to this Check My Submission Status website, and check the status and progress of their application.

More importantly, the customers must remember that it will take 2 billion cycles for the discount to appear on their account, even though, the application was accepted.

What Is Verizon Fios and Do They Provide a Verizon Discount?

Verizon Fios is the Wi-Fi Internet Service offered by the Verizon company, that includes various types of plans for the customers to choose from. Besides, the Verizon Fios services are quite popular among people across the country, because of their features such as High-Speed Internet access, wider accessibility, multiple device connectivity, and many more. Furthermore, the company’s services offer connections across the country, unlike other companies, which have limited coverage and service area.

Therefore, similar to all other plans the customers can get even discounts on various types of Fios connectivity services. However, the discounts for the people under companies employed discounts policies will be much more beneficial compared to other discounts. Besides, all the existing users can even get discounts on these internet connection plans, especially by applying on the discounts periods the company usually offers during the holidays to attract more new customers.

Can Retired Nurses Apply for the Verizon Nurse Discount?

As of now, the Verizon company is not accepting Retired Nurse’s applications for the Verizon Nurse Discount policy. Mainly because the company policy states that discounts can extend only to the individuals who are currently pursuing a career in nurse practicing. Although they might not be eligible for these plans, they can create an account on the platform to find other discount policies offered by the company. Or apply for the Verizon Service during the discount periods simply without any issues.

Furthermore, the Nurse Discount Plans are not applicable to the spouses of health care workers such as Nurses. To be eligible the customers require being in the nurse profession currently. However, still they can get discounts on plans for their families and spouses. Mainly be getting discounts on the expensive multi-device internet plans, which means all the family members can now use the internet plans or Fios network, through the discounted policy.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

