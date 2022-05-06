Katrina Laverne Taylor is a renowned rapper and television personality in America. If you do not know who Katrina Laverne Taylor is, then perhaps you might recognize her with her stage name “Trina”. Trina rose to fame after she was seen in Trick Daddy’s song “Nann Nigga”. Her song “Pull Over” earned a spot at number 27 in the category of Complex’s “Top 50 Best Rap Songs by Women” in the year 2013. Now, if you are curious to know What Trina Net worth is? then you have come to the right place. In this post, you are going to read What is Trina net worth? How old is Trina? and How much does Trina make?.

What Is Trina Worth?

The American rapper, Trina net worth is speculated around $6 million to $8 million as of 2022. The music artist has acquired her fortune through her rap career. Apart from this, she has also earned decent money through modeling and appearing in television programs as well. She has released 6 albums so far namely, Da Baddest Bitch, Diamond Princess, Glamorest Life, Still da Baddest, Amazin’, and The One. Now let us have a look at how much does Trina make?

Name Trina Net Worth $6 Million to $8 Million Birth 3rd December 1974, Miami, Florida Nationality American Age 47 Years Old Height 5Ft 2In Weight 59 Kg Partner Raymond Taylor Profession Rapper, Actress, Television Personality Career 1998-Present

How Much Does Trina Make?

According to reports, it is stated that Trina makes a whopping sum of more than $2 million every year. Her income is generated through album sales, royalties, tours, and live performances. In addition to this, she also earns money through appearing in television programs. not only this, but Trina also earns decent money by posing as a model as well. As per reports, Trina receives between $100k to $200k every month, while her weekly earnings are estimated around $50k. Below are the details of Trina’s earnings.

Trina Earnings from Album Sales

Let us start this section with how much Trina earned from her debut album, i.e, Da Baddest Bitch. Her first album titled “Da Baddest Bitch” was released back in the year 2000, and recorded more than 700k copies in album sales. According to reports, Trina reportedly took home profits of at least $890k. After two years, Trina released another album titled “Diamond Princess”, which managed to sell more than 501k copies.

The album sales of Diamond Princess made Trina $560k richer. Then in the year 2005, Trina released another album titled “Glamorest Life”, which sold more than 400k copies across the USA. The album sales of Glamorest Life brought a sum of $443k into Trina’s pocket. After this, Trina released another album titled “Still Da Baddest” in 2008.

As per reports, the album sales of Still da Baddest brought around $450k into Trina’s pocket. Later on, Trina released her album “Amazin'” which sold over 100k copies in America. The album sales of Amazin’ earned Trina around $120k.

Apart from this, Trina also earns decent money through royalties and concerts. According to reports, it is said that she charges between $20k to $30k for a performance at an event or concert.

Trina Other Earnings

The American rapper Trina has a huge fan following on social media. For instance, she has more than 4.4 million followers on her Instagram page, and the page attracts an average of 900 new followers every day. According to reports, Trina can charge up to $335 just for a promotional story. Trina can demand around $670 for a sponsored image and she can get up to $1k for posting a promotional video on her page.

Trina is also active on Facebook as well. However, she has fewer followers when compared to her Instagram profile. She has around 638k followers on Facebook, where she posts about her upcoming events or shows. Furthermore, Trina is also a professional model. There is no information on how much Trina earns from modeling and appearing on television.

However, we do know that an average model earns around $125k every year, so based on this it is safe to assume that Trina makes around $200k to $300k just from modeling alone. As for her appearance in television programs, she can easily earn thousands of dollars.

Trina Philanthropy Works

The rapper spends money on noble causes as well. She inaugurated a non-profit organization called “Diamond Doll Foundation”, which is concerned with assisting struggling girls. The foundation also shook hands with Florida Entertainment Summit to organize a toy drive called “Jingle Bell Toy Drive” for the children living in South Florida.

Early Life

Trina is the daughter of Malik Wade and Vernessa Taylor. Vernessa Tylor gave birth to Trina on the 3rd of December 1974 in Miami, Florida. Malik and Vernessa raised their daughter in Liberty City but parted ways soon after. Trina was sent to Miami Senior high School, and she passed out in the year 1992. During her time in school, Trina was a majorette. After completing her education, Trina landed a job as a real estate agent. Then in the year 1998, her fate changed, when she caught the eye of Trick Daddy, who convinced her to appear in his song “Nann Nigga”.

Career

The song “Nann Nigga” featuring Trina was released in July 1998, which made Trina famous among the audience. The song went on to grab the 62nd position on US Billboard Hot 100. In addition to this, Nann Nigga was also featured at number 3 on the list of Rap Songs Chart. Thanks to the success of “Nann Nigga”, Trina secured a deal with Slip-n-Slide Records.

After signing a deal with Slip-n-Slide Records, Trina began working on her debut album. Then in March 2000, Trina released her first album called “Da Baddest Bitch”, which went on to grab 33rd position on US Billboard 200. Not only this, but the album also managed to secure 11th place on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list. Her album managed to stay on Billboard for almost 40 weeks, while on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album it stayed for almost 50 consecutive weeks. The album was so successful, that it was declared “Gold” by the RIAA in November.

Rise To Fame

After the success of her first album, Trina got busy recording her second album titled “Diamond Princess”. Trina’s second album was released in August 2002m and it went on to earn the 14th spot on Billboard 200. furthermore, the album also managed to earn 5th position on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list. Then in October 2004, Trina released another album called “Glamorest Life”, which topped Billboard 200.

It also secured 2nd spot on both R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list and Top Rap Albums respectively. After three years, Trina returned with her new album called “Still Da Baddest”, which is like a sequel to her debut album.

The album was released in May 2007 and went on to chart number 6 on Billboard 200 and number 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums. Then in 2009, Trina released “Amazin'”, which grabbed number 13 and number 1 spot on Billboard 200 and Billboard Independent Albums respectively.

Apart from releasing albums, Trina also released some mixtapes and singles as well. She has released mixtapes and singles like Diamonds Are Forever (2011), Back 2 Business (2012), Real One (2015), Fuck Boy (2015), Perfect, Overnight (2015), and Forget That (2016). During this, she also made an appearance on Tiny Tonight! as co-host. She was also featured on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Afterparty Live!, Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens, Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Personal Life

Trina has a history of being in a relationship with famous artists. Her earliest known relationship was with the legend Lil Wayne, who has made a significant contribution and shaped the music industry into what it is today. She began seeing the rapper back in the year 2005 and later on, went on to exchange engagement rings. The couple was planning to get married after some time.

During their relationship, she became the mother to Lil Wayne’s child. Unfortunately, Trina suffered from miscarriage, and the couple ended their relationship in 2007. After her breakup with Lil Wayne, Trina started seeing Kenyon Martin (who is a basketball player) in 2007. The couple went on to date each other for around 3 years, and parted ways in 2010.

After this, Trina started dating fellow rapper French Montana in 2012. However, their relationship did not last long, and the couple went their separate ways in 2014. Three years later, Trina met Raymond Taylor and started dating him. After dating for almost 4 years, the couple finally exchanged engagement rings in September last year.

Conclusion

Trina born Katrina Laverne got her break when she appeared in a song by Trick Daddy called “Nann Nigga”. The success of Nann Nigga landed her a deal with Slip-n-Slide record company. She went on to release 6 studio albums and many singles and mixtapes throughout her career. Apart from music, Trina also has roots in the modeling and the television industry as well. She is now happily engaged to Raymond Taylor, and the marriage date of the couple is yet to be announced.

