The whole world went crazy when the news broke out that Cody Rhodes has joined AEW, which stands for All Elite Wrestling in the year 2018. The people became more curious when the former WWE superstar Chris Jericho joined the AEW roster. Moreover, there was also a huge buzz in the media that AEW is being backed by the business mogul Tony Khan. There is hardly any person in this world, who doesn’t know Tony or his father Shahid Khan. Though Tony is known for being the son of Shahid Khan, he (Tony) still managed to create an identity of his own. Under the supervision of Tony and Cody Rhodes, AEW went on to become the biggest rival of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in no time.

What Is Tony Khan Worth?

The current serving president and CEO of AEW i.e, Tony Khan net worth is an astonishing $1 billion as of July 2022. He inherited most of his riches from his father Shahid Khan, who enjoys a colossal net worth of $9 billion. However, saying that he only gets money from his father, is a big mistake. Tony makes huge money by serving as the founder and co-owner of AEW (All Elite Wrestling), which is the biggest competitor of WWE as of today.

Not only this, but he is also the owner of another major wrestling promotion brand called “ROH (Ring of Honor)”. ROH provided the head start to most of the struggling and new coming wrestlers, who would, later on, went on to work in WWE and AEW. Apart from this, Tony Khan also makes fortune by serving as the co-owner of the NFL team called “Jacksonville Jaguars”. Furthermore, Tony is also the co-holder of a football club called “Fulham”. Let us see how much does Tony Khan make?

Name Tony Khan Birth Name Antony Rafiq Khan Net Worth $1 billion Birth 10 October 1982, Urbana-Champaign, USA Age 39 years Nationality American Height 5ft 8in Weight 72 kg Profession Wrestling Promoter, Businessman, Sports Executive Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Tony Khan Make?

Given that he is the owner of the NFL team “Jacksonville Jaguars”, a soccer club called “Fulham”, ROH, and not to forget the founder of AEW, it’s no wonder that Tony Khan earns more than $100 million every year. His work in All Elite Wrestling is not only limited to being the founder of the company. He also serves as the president, C.E.O., and co-holder of the company as well. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tony’s income from all of his endeavors combined easily fetches him more than $10 million a month.

You should also know that he also makes money through brand collaborations, endorsements, merchandise sales, and much more. If we calculate, Tony Khan’s weekly takings are at least $2.5 million a week, which means he makes around $357k every day. Have a look at Tony Khan’s business ventures.

Tony Khan Business Ventures

So far we have talked about the business ventures owned and run by Tony Khan. In this section, we will explore more about these business ventures and the role of Tony Khan in it. The American businessman, Tony Khan has some strong ties in the world of football, wrestling, talent management, and sports analytics.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This National Football League team has 3 Division Championship wins in their name. This football team was formed in November 1993, and it was acquired by Tony’s father, Shahid Khan, from Wayne Weaver in the year 2012. According to reports, Wayne Weaver accepted a whopping sum of $770 million in exchange for transferring the ownership rights to Shahid Khan. Soon after taking over the team’s ownership, Shahid appointed his son Tony Khan to take over the responsibilities as the co-owner of the team. Tony also took charge of the team’s technology & analytics as the senior vice president.

Fulham F.C.

After taking over the ownership of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan became the co-keeper of the soccer club called “Fulham F.C.” in February 2017. According to reports, the soccer club was also purchased by Tony’s father i.e, Shahid Khan back in July 2013. According to our sources, the purchasing price of the soccer club is evaluated to be between $150 million to $200 million. However, the original purchasing cost of the club has not been made public yet.

Apart from acquiring co-ownership, Tony also took over the charge of recruitment and contract signing of players. In addition to this, he also supervises the identification, maintenance, and evaluation of the club as well. Before taking authority over the above responsibilities, Tony Khan briefly supervised the research and analytics section.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Perhaps, this is the business venture that Tony Khan is most famous for. By the end of 2018, Tony Khan revealed that he is in the process of creating a new wrestling brand. Soon, Tony announced that he will be backing a wrestling promotion company called “All Elite Wrestling”, of which he shares the ownership with his father. As of now, Tony Khan serves as the C.E.O. and the president of AEW, while his father Shahid Khan operates as the co-owner. The company was incorporated in January 2019 and held its first event called “Double or Nothing” in May 2019.

Soon, Tony and Rhodes worked together and hired big names like Jon Moxley (a.k.a. Dean Ambrose), Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Pac (a.k.a. Neville in WWE), Dustin Rhodes (a.k.a. Gold Dust), Matt Hardy, Miro (a.k.a. Rusev), Sting, Paul Wight (a.k.a. The Big Show), Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), CM Punk, and many more. As time went by the number of WWE wrestlers joining AEW increased and so did the ratings of AEW. In no time, Tony Khan’s wrestling promotion company All Elite Wrestling became the top rival of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ring of Honor

A few months ago, rumors floated on the web stating that Tony Khan has taken over another wrestling promotion company called “Ring of Honor”. The news was confirmed by the owner of AEW himself during the airing of AEW Dynamite in March this year. Tony stated that he has obtained complete ownership over ROH. It was later revealed through Tony’s social media handle that ROH doesn’t have any ties with AEW and the rights of ROH are completely under Tony’s control. Khan also went on to state that ROH business operations will be independent, and he is also looking forward to using ROH as a medium to grow AEW.

TruMedia Networks

Just like ROH, Tony Khan has complete control over a sports analytics company called “TruMedia Networks”. This company is concerned with providing analytic solutions for sports companies. After taking over the rights of the company in 2015, Tony used his connections to provide services to big names like ESPN, NFL, Zebra Technologies, etc.

Activist Artists Management

Tony and his relatives started backing a talent management company called “Activist Artists Management” in 2018. After Tony’s involvement, the company expanded its business operations to media and entertainment. Later on, the business operations were further expanded to technology, consumer products, music management, brand management, etc. This talent management company hired big managers like Bernie Cahill, Gregg Suess, etc.

Early Life of Tony Khan

The founder of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan was born to the business tycoon named Shahid Khan and Ann Carlson. Shahid is originally from Pakistan and came to the United States in 1967 to study at Illinois University. Shahid studied industrial engineering at the UIUC Engineering College and later in 1971, he passed college with a bachelor’s degree.

During this time at UIUC Engineering College, Shahid met the love of his life i.e, Ann Carlson. Soon the pair started dating each other and nearly a decade later, Shahid and Ann settled down in 1977. On the 10th of October 1982, Shahid welcomed his first child, who was named Antony Rafiq Khan a.k.a. Tony Khan. Tony was born in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States.

Later in 1986, Shahid and Ann gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Shanna Khan. Around 1991, Shahid acquired citizenship of Unites States. Tony was sent to University Laboratory High School which he passed in 2001. After this, Tony Khan joined Illinois University to pursue higher studies. Later in 2007, Tony Khan came out with a bachelor’s degree majoring in finance.

Tony Khan Personal Life

As much as we want to tell you about Tony Khan’s romantic relationships, there is no such information available. The son of business mogul, Tony Khan has kept his love life private and hasn’t yet revealed any information on his previous or current relationships. If there is any development or any new update regarding Tony Khan’s romantic life, we will update it on our website. Stay tuned for more details.

Final Thoughts on Tony Khan

Tony Khan became an overnight sensation after becoming the founder and the president of All Elite Wrestling. Tony followed the footsteps of his billionaire father and went on to become a billionaire himself. Today he is the owner of many business ventures, which makes him millions of dollars each month. Currently, Tony Khan is in the works of expanding All Elite Wrestling. The only thing that is left to see is whether All Elite Wrestling would overtake World Wrestling Federation to become the World’s Biggest Wrestling promotion company. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section.

