The American actor, Anthony Salvatore Iadanza is known for his roles in television shows such as Taxi, Who’s the Boss? etc. Adide from being an actor, Tony Danza is also a writer and former boxer. However, most people across the world know Anthony by his stage name, “Tony Danza”. Tony is also known for his work on the television talk show “The Tony Danza Show” and the sitcom with the same title.

Tony Danza is known for playing roles in movies such as Don Jon, Angels in the Outfield, The Hollywood Knights, Going Ape!, Crash, etc. During his time as a professional boxer, Tony Danza had a total of 9 wins in his name. Out of his 9 wins, Tony won 7 of them by knockout by the end of 1st round. Tony participated in 12 boxing matches throughout his boxing carer and lost 3 of them. Aside from acting and boxing, Tony Danza is also a notable writer. He has written and published a few books in his career.

What is Tony Danza Worth?

Our reports state that the American actor Tony Danza has an enormous net worth of a whopping $40 million as of October 2022. Tony Danza mostly makes his income from his acting roles in movies and television shows. For his contribution to the acting industry, Tony Danza has been awarded a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a New Television Series” in the year 1998. In addition to this, he has also won a New York International Independent Film & Video Festival Award, Online Film & Television Association Award (OFTA), and TV Land Medallion Award.

Not only this, but Tony Danza also received a star on the Walk of Fame in the year 1988. Aside from this, Tony Danza’s work got nominated for the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award in the year 1999. He has also been nominated for the Golden Globes Award 4 times (1980, 1986, 1987, and 1989), Razzie Awards, People’s Choice Awards, TV Land Awards, and a few more. Let’s check out how much does Tony Danza make?

Name Tony Danza Net worth $40 million Birth 21 April 1951, Brooklyn, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 8in Weight 63 kg Age 70 years Partner Andrea Micelucci Profession Actor Career 1978-Present

How Much Does Tony Danza Make?

Each year the Hollywood actor, Tony Danza manages to make up to $6.8 million. He obtains a big share of his wealth from his acting roles in television and movies. In addition to this, he also makes money through advertisements, commercials, promotions, guest appearances, royalties for past works, and through writing. Back in the year 2009, Tony Danza briefly worked as a teacher at Northeast High School. After spending a year at the school, Tony published a book titled “I’d Like to Apologize to Every Teacher I Ever Had: My Year as a Rookie Teacher at Northeast High”.

The book was published in the year 2012 and before this, Tony collaborated with his son, Marc to write a book on cooking. The book was titled “Don’t Fill Up on the Antipasto: Tony Danzas’s Father-Son Cookbook” and it was released in the year 2008. As you can see in the title, the book is about Tony Danza’s teaching experience at the high school. It is highly probable that from all of his works, Tony Danza reportedly makes between $500k to $600k a month. Tony Danza’s earnings per week are stated to be around $130k to $150k.

Tony Danza Earnings

The American actor has made quite huge money from his acting works. As per our reports, Tony Danza reportedly charges a fee of $50k to make an appearance in television commercials, live events, speaking programs, etc. And as for making an appearance in movies or television shows, Tony Danza’s fee can go up to $100k. Let’s take a look at some top-earning movies by Tony Danza.

Cannonball Run II

Cannonball Run II is a 1984 film that tells the story of racers participating in a cross-country race. The winning prize is $1 million, but the story takes a turn when the organizer of the race gets kidnapped and the participants set out to free him. In this movie, Tony Danza makes a guest appearance as a limo driver. Cannonball Run II was made with an $18 million budget, and it collected more than $56.3 million at the box office.

Angels in the Outfield

This film shows a baseball team called “Anaheim Angels”, which is going through a rough time. A kid named, Roger is a fan of the team. Roger longs for his family’s companionship, and he asks his father about it. Roger’s father states that he will bring back the family if Anaheim Angels win the World Series. Thus, Roger prays to god for a miracle, which is heard by an angel. Angels in the Outfield was made with a $31 million budget, and it reportedly earned over $50.2 million at the box office.

Don Jon

Don Jon depicted the modern problems of the youth which is 18+ video addiction and the consequences it has on the person’s relationship with others. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, and Julianne Moore in the lead roles. Tony Danza in this film plays the father of Joseph’s character “Jon Martello Jr.” and Tony’s name in this film is “Jon Martello Sr.”. Don Jon was made with a low budget of $7.5 million, and it ended up earning more than $41.3 million across the world.

Crash

This movie is loosely based on the Haggis’s 1991 carjacking incident. Crash stars renowned Hollywood actors like Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock, Matt Dillon, William Fichtner, Brendan Fraser, Terrence Howard, Ludacris, Michael Peña, etc. Tony Danza had a supporting role in his movie and his character’s name was “Fred”. The total budget of the movie was a mere $6.5 million, and it was released in May 2005. The film proved to be a huge critical and financial hit, earning more than $98.4 million at the box office.

Tony Danza Real Estate

The actor made some amazing real estate purchases throughout his acting career. Back in the year 2005, the actor bought a condo in Millennium Tower, Manhattan. Tony Danza reportedly paid over $1.7 million for the home, which sat on 1,046 square feet of land. Later in the year 2008, Tony Danza placed his home in Sherman Oaks for a sum of $6.15 million. As per records, the residency resides on a 1.83-acre land occupying a space of 6,750 square feet. Tony eventually managed to sell the home, but the amount hasn’t been disclosed to the public.

The American actor also used to possess a home in Malibu Beach, which he bought way back in 1987. It is reported that Tony paid a whopping $1.5 million for the home, which has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home covers a 3,000 square feet area and was placed on the market for $9 million in 2014. Danza ultimately sold the home for $8 million. Aside from this, Tony Danza is also the owner of a home in Silver Lake, Park City, California. The house sits on a 0.40-acre land and covers 5,650 square feet of space. It has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and Tony Danza reportedly paid more than $6.24 million for the place.

Tony Danza Early Life

The American actor, Tony Danza was born on the 21st of April 1951 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. His parents are Matthew Anthony Iadanza and Anna Mary. As per records, Mary used to make money by working as a bookkeeper, while Matthew earned his bread and butter by collecting garbage. After Tony, Matthew and Mary went on to welcome another son named, Matty Jr. Matty Jr. now owns a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. When Tony Danza was 14 years old, his family moved to Malverne, New York. Tony went to Malverne Senior High School and passed in the year 1969.

After this, he went to Dubuque University, where he majored in history. He got admission into the university through a boxing scholarship. Tony Danza graduated from Dubuque University in the year 1975 and soon caught the attention of a producer. This led Tony to earn a role in the famous television series titled “Taxi”, where he was seen playing the role of a cab driver.

Tony Danza Personal Life

The American actor has been married twice. His first union was with Rhonda Yeoman when they were in college. Tony and Rhonda took each other as husband and wife in the year 1970 and their union lasted till 1974. During their marriage, Tony and Rhonda became parents to a son named, Marc, who was born in January 1971. Marc made a guest appearance in the American sitcom “Taxi” as Brian Sims. After divorcing Rhonda, Tony Danza started seeing Tracy Robinson.

Tracy and Tony tied the knot in the year 1986 and eventually started living separately in 2006. A year after their marriage i.e, in 1987, Tracy gave birth to a daughter named, Katherine Danza. Later in 1993. Tony and Tracy produced another child a daughter named, Emily Danza. Tracy and Tony filed an annulment in the court in March 2011, which was officialized in February 2013. Danza then started seeing Andrea Micelucci in 2008 and the pair have been together ever since.

Conclusion

Tony Danza is mostly recognized for his work in television rather than movies. The actor has made a fortune by appearing as a supporting character and starring in many television shows. He gave the voice of “Siggy” in the animated film “Ruble”, which was released last year. Tony has an undisclosed role in the upcoming fantasy film titled “Darby Harper Wants You To Know”, which is currently in the filming process. Aside from this, Tony Danza recently appeared in television shows such as Blue Bloods, Finding Your Roots, and Power Book III: Rising Kanan.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tony Danza

1. What is Tony Danza worth? A. As per our sources, the American actor Tony Danza net worth is an amazing $40 million. 2. How old is Tony Danza? A. The “Taxi” fame, Tony Danza was born on the 21st of April 1951 and is currently 71 years old. 3. How many children does the American actor, Tony Danza have? A. Tony Danza has 3 children from two women i.e, a son named Marc with his first wife, Rhonda Yeoman and 2 daughters with his second wife, Tracy Robinson. 4. What is the height of “Taxi” fame, Tony Danza? A. As per reports, the height of the American actor, Tony Danza is 5 feet and 8 inches.