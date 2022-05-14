Todd Bridges is a popular comedian-actor from the ’80s who rose to fame with popular television shows like “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Everybody Hates Chris”. With a career expanded over three decades, the actor has numerous movies and television shows to his credit. A versatile artist, he has performed in diverse capacity making his audience laugh their hearts out and entertaining them. Not only that, besides acting, Todd is also well known for being a humorous commentator, a voice artist and a writer. Wondering what might be Todd Bridges net worth? Then you might be surprised to know that this actor has a net worth standing between $250 to $300 thousand as per 2022 estimates. Not quite in line with a comedian of his level right?

Bridges enjoyed huge success in his career very early on, however, he also had a tumbledown life owing to his addiction for drugs. Aside from being famous for his contributions in the entertainment industry, he also came in the public eye for his legal problems. He had several run-ins with the police and the narcotics force, landed in prison numerous times and fined thousands of dollars. He lost much of his hard earned money because of these issues.

This article will cover more on Todd Bridges life, his career, how much does Todd Bridges make, Todd Bridges net worth and other related facts. Let’s get going.

How Much Does Todd Bridges Make

Many fans are curious about Bridges’ life, what is Todd Bridges worth, and what does his yearly paycheck look like. Well, Bridges has garnered a massive success from his onscreen career and many would think he might probably have built a huge bank balance too. The truth is, given his illustrious career, he probably would have been a millionaire by now if not for the legal issues he got entangled with. That said, Todd Bridges net worth has been recently estimated to be between $250 to $300 thousand.

There isn’t enough information to determine how much does Todd Bridges make annually, or has made from individual projects. However, considering his net worth and the film or shows’ performances, he likely makes between $45,000 to $50,000 annually. Todd’s main source of income is his acting and comedy career. But in addition to that, he has a great voice that he has lent to a couple of video games- “Tesla Effect” and 2019’s “Take a Seat out”. This has brought him a decent amount of money contributing to Todd Bridges net worth.

One of the notable television projects that has sure made a huge boost to the comedian’s net wealth is the television sitcom “World’s Dumbest”. He served as the commentator in the show and remained in the capacity for 4 years raking in a solid amount of cash.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Todd Anthony Bridges Popular Name Todd Bridges Date of Birth 27th May 1965 Age 57 years Place of Birth San Francisco, California, United States Parents Father: James Sr.

Mother: Betty Alice Pryor Spouse Dori Bridges (m. 1998-2012) Children 2 Profession Actor, Comedian Net Worth $250 to $300 Thousand

Todd Anthony Bridges or Todd Bridges was born on the 27th of May 1965 in San Francisco, California. So those who want to know how old is Todd Bridges, as of 2022, he is 57 years old. He comes from a family who, in some way or the other, were related to showbiz. His father, James Bridges Sr., was a talent scout by profession, and his mother, Betty Alice Pryor was an actress and director. So Todd’s acting talent hasn’t just come from anywhere. He has undoubtedly inherited it from his mother. In fact, the actor has two more siblings of which his older brother, Jimmy Bridges, is also an actor. His sister, Verda Bridges, however, is not into this profession and there isn’t much information about her.

Given that both of his parents were working, there was probably nobody to guide young Todd. He got into the world of crime and drugs at a very early age. The comedian was only 15 when marijuana got into him. He got so addicted to it that it was quite challenging for him to get out of it.

As for his education, that actor hasn’t revealed much information about it except for, he completed his high school from Hollywood Professional School.

Career

Television Career

Todd Bridges first made a television appearance in 1975 in one of the episodes of ABC series called “Barney Miller”. After this, he landed on a couple of movies “Katherine”, and “The Orphan and the Dude”. He also portrayed the character of Little Walter in the crime drama series “Police Story”. In 1977, after doing a few smaller role in “Little House on the Prairie”, “Roots” and a part in film called “A Killing Affair”, he made it big.

Breakthrough in Television

Bridges got his biggest break in 1977 with some major roles in several television projects beginning with the main role in “Fish” (a Barney Miller spinoff). He subsequently appeared in some of the episodes of sitcoms like “The Love Boat” and “The Waltons”. By this time he had already become a known face in small screen. But in 1978, with his exceptional work in “Diff’rent Strokes”, he became a well-known television personality. He rose to fame playing the role of Willis Jackson in the series, along side actors like Gary Coleman (Child actor), Conrad Bain, Charlotte Rae and others.

“Diff’rent Strokes” ran for 8 seasons extended until 1986 and proved to be a massive boost in Todd Bridges net worth. While in this show, the actor simultaneously worked on several other television series. Some of the most notable ones include “The Return of Mod Squad”, “Hello, Larry”, “Here’s Boomer” among others. He also acted in a couple of television films like “Twice Dead” and “High School U.S.A.”.

During the 90s, Todd Bridges didn’t appear on the television much except for a few episodes in a couple of series.

Career Post 2000 Contributing To Todd Bridges Net Worth

Todd started the year with the a novel-based television film “The Darkling”. He then went on to be a part of “Son of the Beach”, a FX series. Some of the other shows and sitcoms during the next few years include “The Rerun Show”, “The Young and the Restless”, “Everybody Hates Chris”, and more. Bridges earned a lot of appreciation for his acting and performances during this time. One of his most notable projects was appearing on TruTV aired series “World’s Dumbest” as a commentator. He also took part in several reality shows like “Skating with Celebrities”, “Fear Factor” among others.

Film Career

While Bridges has garnered much of his fame from his television career, he has made a decent name in Hollywood as well. Right from his 1989 debut movie “She’s Out of Control”, he has several more added to his credit. The most notable ones include “The Sounds of Silence”, “The Climb”, “Homeboy”, “Curse of the Maya”, “Turning Point” among others.

Memoir

Todd Bridges has penned down his memoir titled “Killing Willis: From ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted”, which was released in 2008. The book talks the various struggles and issues he has gone through in his life like drug addiction, sexual assault, etc.

Awards and Recognitions

Bridges has recieved quite a few awards and nominations for his work in the industry. In 2007, he recieved the Feature Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Frankie D. He was also nominated for other awards like TV Land Award, and Best Young Actor in a Comedy Series for “Diff’rent Strokes”.

Personal Life and Legal Issues

The comedian married Dori Bridges on May 25, 1998. Dori is also a popular America actress well known for films like “Building Bridges”, “Black Ball” and more. The couple have a son together whose name is Spencir Bridges born on July 25, 1998. Spencir, like his parents, got the acting talent and appeared as a child star in movies like “Daddy Day Camp”, “The Starter Wife”, and “House”. Dori and Todd Bridges split after 14 years of marriage. He mentioned that they continue to remain in cordial relationship with each other.

Bridges revealed in a television reality show that he became a victim of sexual assault when he was 11 years old. in 1998, the actor and his brother saved a lady on a wheelchair who was accidentally sinking in a lake while fishing. The 51-year old Stella Kline, came forward and appreciated them publicly when he was in the news for negative things like drugs, conviction etc.

Legal Problems

When it comes to legal issues, Bridges encountered legal officers and cops several times during his career. He was in his 20’s when he started drug peddling. He was struggling with drug addiction (specifically crack cocaine and methamphetamines) and as a result got himself into troubles. The cops arrested him on charges of drug possession and other criminal activities like felony, gun possession, etc. In 1989, he was taken into custody on attempt to murder charges of a drug dealer. He later came clear but went to jail a couple of times again on drug issues. in 1993, he decided to get sober.

Wrapping Up

Todd Bridges is a talented actor who has given several praise-worthy works to the industry throughout his career. His outstanding performances in both television and film industry have been acclaimed by the critics as well. A versatile actor, he has projected himself in different types of roles thus gaining a huge fan following. Bridges has garnered much of his success during the early part of his career. Of late he is not much seen onscreen, and that is mainly because of his struggles with the drugs from a very long time. He has spent much of his time in recovery centers trying to get better.

As of 2022, Todd Bridges net worth is around $250 to $300 thousand. He has lost a lot of wealth in the legal department paying the lawyers, bailing himself out, rehab expenses, etc. But, he is an amazing actor with incredible capabilities. If he comes back and continues in the industry actively, he can soon move his net worth up to an impressive figure.

