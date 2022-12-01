There is hardly any businessman on this earth, who doesn’t know who Robert Edward Turner III is. Robert Edward Turner III is popular across the business and media industry as “Ted Turner”. In case you haven’t heard his name, allow me to tell you who is he. Ted Turner was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is credited with establishing many reputed media networks and media houses. He is most famous as the founder of Cable News Network a.k.a. CNN. Aside from this, he also established a TV station called “WTBS” also known as “Peachtree TV. Not only this but he is also credited as the founder of TBS (Turner Broadcasting System).

However, the above are the most famous accomplishments of Ted Turner, but there is more to know about him. He has served as the co-founder of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the restaurant chain “Ted’s Montana Grill”. Turner started his career by taking over his father’s venture, which was a billboard business named “Turner Outdoor Advertising”. Ted Turner is also known as the ex-owner of the Atlanta Hawks (Basketball team), Atlanta Braves (Baseball team), Atlanta Thrashers (Ice Hockey team), and World Championship Wrestling (Wrestling promotion company).

What is Ted Turner Worth?

As of this writing, the American businessman Ted Turner net worth is a shocking $2.2 billion as of November 2022. Turner managed to get his hands on his massive fortune by establishing many top media houses and business ventures. For his enormous contribution to the media and entertainment industry, Ted Turner has been bestowed with numerous titles and awards. Back in 1984, Ted won an American Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award, the CBS Radio Television Digital News Association Award in 1989, and Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 1990. He has also been named “Man of the Year” by Time Magazine in 1991.

Ted has also been presented with a Peabody Award in 1997, Edison Achievement Award in 1999, and Edward R. Murrow Award. However, the above awards are only for Ted Turner’s contribution to the media. For his humanitarian works, Ted Turner has been awarded a National Audubon Society medal (1991), Albert Schweitzer Gold Medal for Humanitarian (2001), and Lone Sailor Award (2013). See, how much does Ted Turner make? below.

Name Ted Turner Full Name Robert Edward Turner III Net worth $2.2 billion Birth 19 November 1938, Cincinnati, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 9in Weight 70 kg Age 84 years Profession Entrepreneur, Media Proprietor, Philanthropist Career 1963-Present

How Much Does Ted Turner Make?

Every year from his established companies, Ted Turner earns around $20 million to $25 million per year. He receives cash for managing various positions at his companies. He has established TNT and TBS. Not only this, but he is also the founder of CNN, one of the biggest news networks. Not only this, but he also founded WCW (World Championship Wrestling) in 1988. WCW proved to be WWE’s biggest rival and both companies were competing against each other for over a decade until WWE won the game.

You might not know this, but Ted Turner is also the co-creator of the cartoon show “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”. For his entrepreneurial works, Ted Turner has earned billions if not millions of dollars. Aside from this, Ted also makes money from brand collaborations and also by producing and making movies, television shows, documentaries, etc. The estimated monthly earnings of Ted Turner are no less than $4 million. The weekly earnings of the American media proprietor are at least $1 million to $2 million. Check out the following paragraph to know about Ted Turner’s companies and his earnings.

Ted Turner Earnings

You have already read that Ted’s journey started when he took over his father’s billboard business. However, he was forced to take over his father’s company “Turner Advertising Company” due to his father’s untimely death by suicide. The incident took place in March 1963 and at that time the “Turner Advertising Company” was evaluated to be worth around $1 million. Ted Turner took over the positions of president and chief executive of the company. It seemed like luck favored Ted Turner as his business boomed due to the Vietnam War. Turner used the profits made during the war to purchase radio stations in the South. Soon, he bought WJRJ in 1969 and renamed it “WTCG”.

Though Ted Turner stated that the name of the channel stood for “Watch This Channel Grow” it was later revealed that the letters “TCG” stood for Turner Communications Group. The channel aired old movies and television programs like I Love Lucy, Gilligan’s Island, Star Trek, etc. Later, Ted acquired the telecasting rights of Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks games in 1976. This led to the overnight growth of the channel and Ted earned millions of dollars. Ted Turner also established Turner Communications Group, which later became famous as “TBS”.

CNN and Other Companies

After this, Ted started thinking to start a news channel that airs news all day. He along with Reese Schonfeld came up with a plan to establish a news channel. Thus, by selling one of his stations “WRET” Ted gathered around $20 million to invest in his new venture. Ted and Reese established “Cable News Network” (CNN) in 1979 with Reese working as the acting president and chief executive of the company. Later in 1982, Ted became the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CNN.

As per reports, Ted Turner was receiving a yearly salary of a whopping $945k in the year 1994. Later, his pay was increased to $1.03 million a year. You will be surprised to know that Ted Turner was taking this salary just for serving as the chief executive and chairman of TBS (Turner Broadcasting System). Not only this, but he was also taking home a paycheck of over $680k a year as bonuses.

Ted Turner and Jane Fonda Divorce Settlement

Turner and Jane made headlines when they walked down the aisle in the year 1991. Their union lasted for a decade and both divorced in 2001. From the divorce settlement, Jane Fonda walked out with a fortune of $100 million. According to reports, the court ordered Ted to hand over $100 million worth of liquid assets such as cash, stocks, etc. In addition to this, Jane also became the sole owner of Ted’s 2,500-acre ranch. If you think that it would affect Ted Turner, I would say that this divorce settlement hardly affected Ted in any way. You might not know this, but Ted Turner currently holds 2nd place in the largest landowners of the United States. While the American billionaire John Malone sits on the top.

Ted Turner Early Life

The American businessman, Ted Turner was born on the 19th of November 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. He is the son of the late businessman, Robert Edward Turner II, and Florence Turner. When Ted Turner attained 9 years, his family relocated to Savannah, Georgia, where he went to The McCallie School. After this, Ted Turner went to Brown University to pursue higher studies and went on to become the vice president of the student debate organization called “Brown Debating Union”.

Ted initially took Classics as his major, but later changed to Economics. unfortunately, he was suspended before earning a degree as he was caught with a girl in his room. Later in 1989, Ted Turner earned a B.A. degree from the university. Ted Turner experienced the sudden loss of his father in 1960, and as a result, took over “The Turner Advertising Company”. At that time, Ted Turner was only 24 years old.

Ted Turner Relationships, Marriage, and Children

Turner has tied nuptials not once but thrice during his lifetime. His first marriage was to Judy Nye. The pair married in 1960 and ended their marriage in 1964. After this, Ted Turner settled down with Jane Shirley Smith in 1965. Both Jane and Ted lived with each other as husband and wife till 1988. Later in the 1990s, Turner started dating actress, Jane Fonda. Both Fonda and Ted exchanged wedding vows in 1991 and annulled their marriage a decade later. During his 3 marriages, Ted Turner fathered 5 children.

Conclusion

Ted started his career by taking over his father’s billboard business. Later he expanded his business by purchasing radio stations. Later on, Ted Turner started many household media networks and many business ventures. Ted Turner net worth is over $2.2 billion, and it will grow exponentially in the following year.

