Now, what are Target gift cards? A target gift card is nothing but a card with a certain amount of money present in it which can only be used to purchase goods like Alcohol, Clothes, Toys, and all the other products they have to offer both online and in-store.

Thinking of getting a Target Gift Card as a birthday present to your friend or family member, but don’t know where to get them? Well, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, you’ll get to know the details regarding the places to get Target Gift Cards, their price values, discounts, return policy, etc.

Where to Get Target Gift Cards?

You can get Target gift cards in both digital and physical forms. Target gift cards are available to buy at target.com, in-store, and even at various other retailers.

If you prefer to get a physical card, then just purchase at any target store while you checkout. If you feel like not going to a Target store, then no worries, you can just shop for a gift card on Target’s app or online shopping website.

What Is the Cost of Buying a Target Gift Card?

Target gift cards are offered in the denominations of $5 to $500 at any of Target stores. While Target eGift cards are available on Target’s app and website are offered in the values of $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200, $500. You can also customize the value of the Gift to your liking, anywhere between $5 – $500.

You don’t need to pay any extra amount other than what you pay for the value of the gift card you purchased. There is no shipping fee for Target gift cards when ordered online, but there may be an additional charge when you choose a premium or express shipping option.

What’s the Process of Buying a Target Gift Card?

As mentioned before, you can buy Target gift cards either in-store or online. The process of purchasing a Target gift card is easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide for purchasing a Target card.

Target App

You can purchase a physical gift card or a digital one on the Target App. Just follow the steps

Open the Target app and select the “shop by category” option and choose “gift cards” In the gift cards section, select “Target gift cards” which will then give a range of Designs to choose from. Once you’ve selected a design of your choice, select whatever value you want the gift card to be. Select an option for delivery method. The delivery options provided are email, mail, and mobile. If you select the Mobile or e-mail option, then you’ll receive Target’s email or SMS gift card within 4 hours. You also have the option to schedule a delivery date up to 3 months in advance. If you select the option to deliver the gift card by mail, then it’ll usually be delivered within 7 -11 days. Note that, Delivery time may be affected due to postal delays. Once you finished choosing the design, card value, and delivery method, then select “add to cart”. Go to cart and check if all the details and customization regarding your gift card are right. You can increase the quantity of that gift card in the cart. Select “I’m ready to check out” and follow the payment procedure for completing the order.

Target Online Shopping Website

If you don’t have the Target app on your phone and aren’t keen on installing it, then just order the Gift card from Target.com

Go to the Target gifts-card page on Target.com Select the design that you wish to buy and choose the card’s value. Just like in the Target App, select the delivery method between mail, email, or Mobile. Go to the checkout page, verify the order, choose the payment method, and that’s it, your order will be confirmed once that payment’s successful.

Target In-Store

Target stores also offer Target gift cards, though the design options for cards maybe a little less compared to when buying gift cards online. The procedure is fairly simple when buying a gift card in-store.

Visit your nearest Target store. Ask a Target employee for assistance regarding Target Gift cards. Choose a design from the collection the store has to offer. Take the Gift card with the design you’ve chosen to the counter and state the value you want for your gift card. The employee will activate the card with the amount value you’ve selected. Remember that you can only choose the card value between $5 and $500.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Sell Target Gift Cards?

Apart from Target, there are other retailers across America that sell target’s gift cards. You wouldn’t need to visit a Target store specifically to buy a Target Gift Card. There are more than 10,000 locations nationwide that provide Target gift cards.

Here’s a list of other retailers that sell Target gift cards

Kroger

Safeway grocery stores

Rite Aid pharmacies

CVS pharmacies

Take note that card design collection might vary by distribution partners. But the most standard denominations like $25, $50, and $100 will be most certainly available at these other retailer distribution locations.

What Products Can Be Purchased Using a Target Gift Card?

You can buy a lot of things using Target gift cards. Whether they’re clothes, groceries, toys, home decor, tableware, etc. it doesn’t matter, You can buy it all with a Target gift card. But there’s a limit to what you can buy using Target gift cards. Let’s go into detail regarding what you can and cannot purchase using a Target gift card.

Target Gift Cards Are Accepted :

For Making purchases at Starbucks located in Target stores.

For Purchases at Target store’s CVS pharmacies.

At target optical present in Target’s in-store locations (Gift cards cannot be used for making Target optical online purchases)

For purchasing alcohol and other restricted items.

Target Gift Cards Aren’t Accepted:

To purchase gift cards offered by Visa, American Express, and Mastercard.

For purchasing iTunes, Target, and other specialty (restaurants, gaming, etc.) gift cards.

At Target store’s minute clinics.

For making RedCard payments.

Does Target Accept Target Gift Card Returns?

As per target’s website, Target has stopped accepting physical Target gift card returns after 10/1/20. But if you have purchased a physical target gift card before 10/1/20, then you can return it back as long as you have its purchase receipt.

Target doesn’t accept returns of digital gift cards regardless of their date of purchase. Even if you’ve bought a digital Target gift card before 10/120, you wouldn’t be able to return the gift card.

Also, keep in mind that you cannot return products that were bought using Target gift cards.

Does Target Give a Replacement for Your Target Gift Card in Case It’s Damaged or Lost?

In case you’ve lost or got your Target gift card damaged, Target can replace it for you. If your gift card is damaged or defective, then just take it to your local Target store with the original receipt of your gift card. Target’s store employees will scan the bar code on your gift card if it’s still intact and provide you with a new gift card with the remaining balance.

If you’ve lost your gift card, then just call the Target Gift card team at 1-800-544-2943. They will guide you through the process of getting a replacement for your lost gift card with remaining balance.

Be aware that you won’t get a replacement if you do not have the original receipt for your Target fit card

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target gift cards are nothing but prepaid cards that you can gift to your friends and family members for purchasing stuff at Target. By gifting a Target gift card to them, you will be free of the burden to buy a gift that they’ll like by allowing them to choose their own gift. With the denominations ranging from $5 to $500, Target gift cards can be used to buy a range of products at all target in-stores, target website, and on the Target App.

Even though you can select from a plethora of products to buy from including Alcohol, there are few limitations to what you can purchase at Target. Just check the article again to know what you can and cannot purchase at Target.

Understandably, Target doesn’t accept returns of physical gift cards bought after 10/1/20. Target’s digital gift cards cannot be returned irrespective of the date it was purchased on.

With all this said, Target gift cards are worthy of consideration when trying to buy a gift for someone who buys stuff from target regularly. Target also provides a 5-10 percent sale on gift cards during festive seasons, which gives you another reason for getting them.

FAQs – Target Gift Cards

Where can I get target gift cards? You can purchase Target gift cards at Target in store, Target’s Website, Target’s App, and other retailers like CVS pharmacy, Rite Aid pharmacy, Kroger, and Safeway’s grocery stores. Do Target gift cards expire? No, Target gift cards don’t expire or lose any of their value over time. Can I return a Target gift card that’s defective? No, you can’t return a Gift card that’s defective, but you can get a replacement for it. To replace your gift card, you’ll need to have its original receipt.