Sue Bird Net Worth: Career, Biography, Awards, Age, Height, Assets

Whose picture comes to your mind when you hear “The Greatest Woman Basketball Player”? I don’t know about you, but whenever I think about the greatest female basketball player, the only name that comes out of my mouth is Suzanne Brigit Bird, who is professionally recognized as Sue Bird. In case you haven’t heard about Sue Birds, she is a renowned basketball player, who has held WNBA Championship, Olympic Gold Medal, NCAA Championship, FIBA World Cup, and EuroLeague Woman Championship on more than 1 occasion. Not only this, but even the public regards her as one of the greatest female players WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) has ever produced.

If reading the above paragraph has made you curious then wait till you read What is Sue Bird net worth? How old is Sue Bird? Sue Bird’s career, and How much does Sue Bird make?

What Is Sue Bird Worth?

The 5 times Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird net worth is gauged to be around $6 million as of this writing. She has accumulated her fortune through her WNBA paychecks and bonuses. She also made a considerable sum of money through her endorsement deals and social media accounts as well. Sue has held WNBA Championships on 4 different occasions i.e, 2004,2010,2018, and 2020. Similarly, she has held FIBA World Cups in the years 2002,2010,2014, and 2018. The female basketball player has participated in Summer Basketball Olympics events and has earned gold medals in the years 2004,2008,2012,2016, and 2020. Bird has also held NCAA Championships in the years 2000 and 2002. Apart from Sue Bird, only 10 other female players have been able to accomplish this amazing feat. Let’s see how much does Sue Bird make?

Name Suzanne Brigit Bird Net Worth $6 Million Birth 16 October 1980, Syosset, USA Nationality American/Israeli Age 41 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 68 kg Partner Megan Rapinoe Profession Basketball Player Career 2002-Present

How Much Does Sue Bird Make?

Given that, Sue Bird has accomplished several amazing feats throughout her career, she makes only $500k a year. As said before her income is generated through her WNBA salary, bonuses, and endorsement deals. In addition to this, she also makes decent money through her social media handles too. Sources reveal that she receives a stipend of $40k each month. So if we calculate the figures, Sue Bird’s weekly income is $10k a week. Below are the details on Sue Bird’s contract with Seattle Storm.

Sue Bird Contract with Seattle Storm

Sue Bird has come to an agreement with the Seattle Storm for 1 year. As per the deal, Sue Bird will receive a sum of around $221.5k. In addition to this, Sue Bird received a hiring bonus of another $221.5k. Sue Bird revealed in an interview that she used to receive a little less than $60k a year during the initial stages of her career. In 2014, Sue Bird signed a deal for 5 years with the Seattle Storms and the total payout was $673k.

Sue Bird Other Earnings

While playing for the WNBA, Bird also started participating in various overseas events. One of the events, from which she made thousands and even millions is the Russia Basketball Premier League. The female WNBA player has played matches in Russia for over a decade. Sue reported that her matches in Russia have greatly helped her to attain a net worth of $6 million. Bird did not give any actual figures, but she stated that she made 10 times more than her annual salary while playing in Russia. She went on to state that the credit for her becoming a millionaire goes to the matches she played in Russia. If we add the figures according to her statement, Bird made around $600k to $1 million per season.

Sue Bird Endorsement Deals

Endorsement deals are one of the most crucial income sources for any sportsperson. Due to sponsorships and endorsement deals, a sportsperson can make huge sums of money. The same is with the case of Sue Bird. She has signed some lucrative endorsement deals with renowned brands like Symetra and American Express. Bird has also endorsed brands like Mendi, State Farm, and Glossier. Furthermore, Sue Bird also serves as the brand ambassador of the famous footwear company called Nike. As per our sources, Sue Bird’s endorsement deals make her a profit of more than $1.5 million a year.

Sue Bird Earnings From YouTube and Instagram

The Bird is active on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She currently has over 654.2k followers on Instagram garnering300 new ones each day. According to our estimation, Sue Bird makes over $250 by endorsing a brand or product on her Instagram story. Sue can get up to $500 for each promotional image post. As for sponsored video content, the American basketball player can demand around $820.

As for Sue Bird’s YouTube channel, she makes up to $66 a year. Yes, I have written this correctly, it’s her yearly earnings not monthly. You might be confused about how can one of the greatest WNBA players earn so little from YouTube. Well, the answer is that she created her channel back in May 2020, and she isn’t as active on YouTube when compared to her Instagram account. Another reason is that she has only 3.7k subscribers as of now, so it makes sense why she gets around $0.34 to $6 a month. On the other hand, Sue has over 216k followers on his Facebook page, where she mostly posts photos of her personal life and upcoming events. Bird also manages to draw some decent cash through her Facebook page through paid promotions and sponsorships.

Sue Bird Cars Collection and Real Estate

When it comes to cars collection, Sue Bird is one of the few rare players who are not a fanatic about maintaining expensive branded rides. There isn’t much information available on what type of car collection she has, but we do know that she is the keeper of a Mercedes car, which is expected to be worth around $80k. Sue also possesses a Lexus car which is estimated to be worth at least $50k, and she is also said to be the keeper of a Tesla car which is reportedly worth between $60k to $100k.

Apart from this. Sue Bird also has some interesting pieces of property in both America and Israel (given that she holds the citizenship in both countries). The American basketball player is said to own some luxurious mansions in the cities like Seattle and New York. She is also said to have houses in Los Angeles and Connecticut as fell. Unfortunately, we don’t have any access to the information about Sue Bird’s residences nor do we know the value of her real estate properties.

Early Life

Sue Bird opened her eyes on earth on the 16th of October 1980, in Syosset, Nassau County, New York, USA. Her parents, Herschel Bird and Nancy Bird are Jewish, and they are also parents to another daughter named Jen, who was born before Sue Bird. Sue Bird acquired Israeli citizenship in the year 2006, as her grandparents and father are Jewish. However, Sue Bird represents and plays for the United States of America. Sue Bird was sent to the Syosset High School and later on to Christ the King Regional High School.

During her time in school, Sue Bird was greatly interested in playing basketball, and therefore she started playing for the school’s basketball team. Bird has stated that she got the inspiration to play basketball from her elder sister, Jen. Apart from playing basketball, Sue Bird also excelled in track running, soccer, and tennis.

Later on, Sue Bird joined the University of Connecticut to further pursue her basketball career after completing high school. Sue Bird played for UConn’s women’s basketball team, where she played numerous matches and achieved an overall record of 144-4. Then later in 2002, Sue Bird commenced her professional Basketball career by joining the WNBA’s team, The Seattle Storm.

Personal Life

Sue Bird was said to be in a romantic relationship with the American singer, Nicholas Gene Carter, who is well known by the name Nick Carter. The duo started their romantic journey way back in May 2002, which lasted for just 4 months i.e, till September 2002. Then After nearly a decade and a half, news erupted that Sue Bird was seeing the American woman footballer Megan Anna Rapinoe. Later in July 2017, Sue Bird came out of the closet and announced that she is seeing Megan Rapinoe. Then in the following year, the lovers posed for ESPN’s “Body Issue” cover. Later on, Sue revealed that she and Megan are going to exchange engagement rings and later in October 2020, the pair got engaged.

Final Thoughts On Sue Bird

Sue Bird is undoubtedly one of the greatest WNBA players alive. She has played numerous matches and has brought several accolades and honors to her country, which includes 5 Olympic gold medals. The same can be said for her romantic partner Megan Rapinoe, who too won Olympic gold at the London Olympics of 2012. Sue Bird has also served as the associate of operations for the Denver Nuggets. There is news on the web stating that the basketball player, Sue Bird is going to announce her retirement after the end of the WNBA 2022 season.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sue Bird

1. What is Sue Bird worth? A. Sources reveal that the net worth of Sue Bird is $6 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Sue Bird? A. The five time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird is 41 years old. 3. Who is Sue Bird’s partner? A. Sue Bird was previously in a romantic relationship with the American singer Nick Carter. The pair began seeing each other in May 2002 and later parted ways in September 2002. Later on, Sue Bird began dating the American football player, Megan Rapinoe in 2016. Then later in October 2020, Megan and Sue got engaged. 4. What is Sue Bird’s height? A. Sue Bird’s height measures 5 feet and 9 inches.