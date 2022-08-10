The cookies are some of the best desserts one can buy from the Subway restaurant. There is a general thought among people that Subway outlets are best for preparing submarine sandwiches and the fresh. However, it also bakes delicious cookies. If you are interested in tasting these Cookies and the various flavors of the cookies, you can continue reading this article. I will be giving more information regarding the cookies that are sold by Subway at its food outlets.

What Are the Various Flavors of Cookies That Are Sold in Subway?

Subway restaurants sell cookies of different flavors. The flavors of cookies available at Subway outlets include Rainbow Candy Chips, Chocolate Chunk, and White macadamia. The cookies arrive from the supplier named Otis Spunkmeyer. The cookies are supplied to restaurants individually or in packs. In order to diversify and provide new experiences to its customers, Subway comes up with new flavors extending the cookie menu list. The new flavors are introduced either seasonally or on special occasions. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of the cookies that Subway sells.

What is the List of Cookie Flavors Available for Sale in Subway Restaurants?

There is no standard list of Cookie flavors that are sold in different Subway restaurants. This is because each franchise has the freedom to select what cookies it wishes to sell in its store. Hence, based on the location, the Cookie flavors varies. However, we can make a comprehensive list considering the popular cookie flavors sold in various locations. Based on that, Subway’s cookie flavors are,

Chocolate chip

Oatmeal raisin

Sugar

Raspberry Cheesecake

Rainbow gem

Double chocolate chip

Peanut butter

This list keeps growing because most Subway restaurants continue adding new flavors on occasions such as Christmas. Lastly, if you are vegan, you need not worry about not having options because Subway has included Vegan options as well. You can enjoy Subway cookies with different vegan flavors.

Does Subway Have a New Cookie?

Yes. Subway wants to give its customers more choices when they are buying cookies from its stores. Hence, it includes new cookies on its menu. One of the cookies that were recently added to the Subway menu was “Caramel Brownie Cookie”. It was made available for the people in the month of December 2020. Talking about the Caramel Brownie Cookie, the ingredients used for preparing it are chocolate, caramel chunks, brownie-flavored cookies, and lastly, a drizzle of caramel icing is added on the top. Are you eagerly awaiting to taste a new cookie from Subway? Well, don’t worry. Before the new flavor is kept for sale, Subway will let the customer know by announcing it.

How Much Will It Cost for a Person if He Buys Cookies From Subway?

There are two methods through which you will be able to purchase cookies. Either buy a pack full of cookies or individual pieces. When you are buying an individual cookie from a Subway restaurant, you have to pay around $0.59 for it. If you are buying a pack containing around 12 cookies at Subway, you have to pay $6(approximately). However, the aforementioned prices of cookies are not applicable to all Subway restaurants. The franchise Subway restaurants will set their own price for the cookies they sell. Hence, the price of cookies in Subway restaurants varies from one story to another.

Which is the Best Cookie Sold by Subway?

I am not a big fan of cookies, and hence I haven’t tasted any cookies at any of the Subway restaurants. However, I went through the online reviews that were posted on the internet. Here is what the people who have tasted the cookies from Subway have got to say. The author “Amanda Mcarthur” has ranked the cookies that are sold at Subway restaurants on the website sweetyhigh.com. According to that ranking, the three best Subway cookie flavors are as follows.

Double Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rainbow Gem Cookie

The ranking is based on the author’s personal experience of eating Subway cookies. However, the most famous cookie of Subway that people of the USA love the most is Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Does Subway Give Away Free Cookies?

Yes. There are certain occasions during which Subway will give away free cookies. Especially, when it wants to promote a new cookie flavor or wants the customer to taste a special cookie flavor, it would give the cookies for free of cost. However, here is the catch. If you are seeing a Subway restaurant giving cookies for free, you cannot expect free cookies from another store. This is because the free cookie day varies from one Subway restaurant to another.

Will Subway Offer Me a Free Cookie on My Birthday?

Yes. However, for that, you should be part of the Subway Loyalty Program. In that case, you are eligible to get a free cookie on your birthday. Note that only the participating Subway restaurants are obliged to give you a free cookie. Here is how you can get your free cookie on your birthday. First, you have to sign up for the Loyalty Program. Now, on the day of your birthday, Subway will credit a free cookie reward. This birthday reward will be valid for two weeks only. Use this reward to buy the free cookie on your birthday at any participating Subway restaurant.

Who Supplies Cookies to Subway?

The cookies sold by Subway are sourced from a third party named “Otis Spunkmeyer”. For so many years, Otis Spunkmeyer has been the only supplier for Subway. In addition to Subway, Otis Spunkmeyer supplies cookies to other popular restaurant chains such as Burger King.

Does Subway Do Seasonal Cookies?

Yes. Subway not only come up with cookie flavors that are specific to the season but also cookie flavors of the limited edition. For example, the limited Subway does this in order to impress the customers and keep them happy. Caramel Brownie Cookie is one of the seasonal cookies that Subway sells. Similarly, Subway sold a limited-edition cookie called Chocolate Chip Cookie. Newly introduced cookie flavors include Chocolate Orange, Mince Pie, and Christmas-flavored cookies. The latest cookie flavor that Subway introduced was Reese’s pieces flavor cookie.

Final Thoughts

Ever since Subway started selling cookies, it has constantly made efforts to the quality and diversity of the cookies it sells. In order to increase the range of cookie flavors, Subway is releasing new cookie flavors on special occasions. As a result, customers are able to enjoy new tastes. In addition to this, the customers also enjoy the seasonal cookies that are sold for particular occasions only. We cannot say Subway is the best place to buy cookies, However, considering all these things make Subway one of the best locations for buying cookies. Never forget to visit a Subway restaurant during your birthday as you will miss the chance of getting a free cookie. Before that, make sure you are a member of the Subway Loyalty Program. Lastly, I have to mention that I was unable to provide a genuine review regarding the taste of the cookies at Subway. Instead, I have shared the opinion of a food blogger. I hope this will be enough for you to make a decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Subway Cookies

1. Does all Subway offer birthday cookies reward to its customers? No. Only the Subway restaurants that are participating in the Subway Loyalty Program will give its customer a reward. A customer can get a free cookie from the participating restaurant if he spends the reward before 2 weeks. 2. Does Subway have a seasonal cookie flavor for Christmas? Yes. During Christmas, you will be able to buy Christmas-flavored cookies from the Subway restaurants. 3. Does Subway sell the best cookies when compared to all other fast-food chains? No. First, one should know the fact that Subway doesn’t bake or prepare its own cookies. Instead, it orders from a third party and sells it. The same supplier is distributing the same cookies to other fast-food chains as well. Hence, it is too hard for us to come to a conclusion that Subway sells the best cookies.