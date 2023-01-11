Slash Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Achievements, Awards, Cars

The British/American musician, Saul Hudson is one of the prominent members of the popular rock band “Guns N’ Roses” and goes by the stage name “Slash”. A song is tasteless unless it has good music, and Slash made his name known throughout the world with his guitar-playing skills. He started his career in 1981 and his career was at its peak in the early and late 1990s. Thanks to his contribution to music, Slash is now included in the list of “Greatest Guitarists of All Time”. Slash’s parents had ties in the entertainment industry, and due to this, Slash got the opportunity to meet world-renowned celebrities and musicians.

Saul Hudson was given the nickname “Slash” by the late veteran actor, Seymour Cassel, which the former adopted as his stage name. Slash joined “Guns N’ Rocks” in the year 1985 and stayed in the group till 1996. As per reports, Slash had creative differences with the lead singer, Axl Rose, which eventually led to the departure of the former from the group. After nearly two decades, Slash returned to the group and has been part of “Guns N’ Roses” since.

The above information is just the tip of the iceberg about Slash. To know more about him like Slash net worth, how old is Slash, how much does Slash make, Slash’s earnings, Slash’s tattoos, and so on, then read this post till the end.

What is Slash Worth?

From our sources, the world-famous guitarist, Slash net worth is a stunning $90 million as of November 2022. He earned most of his fortune as a member of “Guns N’ Roses”. However, Slash was not only known for being a member of Guns N’ Roses, but he is also known as the founder of “Slash’s Snakepit”. He started the group amid the growing tension between him and Rose in 1994. The group consisted of the likes of Gilby Clarke, Eric Dover, Mike Inez, Matt Sorum, James LoMenzo, Brian Tichy, Johnny Griparic, Rod Jackson, Matt Laug, Ryan Roxie, and Keri Kelli. The group was active from 1994 to 1995 and later from 1998 to 2002.

Aside from this, he also co-founded another music group in 2002 called “Velvet Revolver”. The band had members like Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Dave Kushner, and Scott Weiland. The group was active from 2002 to 2008. During his career as a musician, Slash won many awards and honors. He was nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award in 2012 for “Best World Stage Live Performance”. Back in 2005, the famous magazine, Esquire named him the “Best Guitarist” and in 2007, he was named “Riff Lord” at the Golden Gods Awards. Then in the following year, Slash was placed 21st in the list of “The 50 Greatest Guitarists Ever” by Gigwise.

And in 2009, he earned 2nd place on time’s “The 10 Best Electric Guitar Players”. Rolling Stone gave Slash 65th place in their “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”. Slash received a Rock Walk of Fame star in 20007 and was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Gun N’ Roses member in 2012. Also, in the same year, Slash earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Name Slash Real Name Saul Hudson Net worth $90 million Birth 23 July 1965, Hampstead, London Nationality American/British Age 57 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 75 kg Profession Guitarist, Record Producer Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Slash Make?

Slash reportedly bags between $5 million to $10 million a year from his musical and other works. He has ties in the acting industry as well. Saul has appeared in numerous movies and television shows as a guest. Aside from this, he authored a self-titled autobiography and has also contributed to other musicians’ books as well. Slash primarily makes money from record sales, merchandise sales, music concerts, live tours, royalties, and public & corporate appearances.

In addition to this, he also makes ample cash from his social media handles like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc., and from video games. His monthly income is considered to be at least $1 million and his weekly revenue is reckoned to be over $250k. Read in detail about Slash’s earnings in the following paragraph.

Slash Earnings

Slash and his group Guns N’ Roses first album titled “Appetite For Destruction” was released in 1987. The album was an enormous hit, and it earned not one but 18 RIAA platinum certificates. Appetite For Destruction charted at number 1 on US Billboard 200, and it was eventually named one of the best-selling albums of all time by many critics. It reportedly recorded over 30 million record sales around the globe. As per reports, Slash and his band member’s earnings from this album are reported to be over $33 million. In the following year, the group released their second album titled “G N’ R Lies” which was also a big hit, but lesser when compared to Appetite for Destruction.

G N’ R Lies earned 5 RIAA platinum and BPI, BVMI, and RIAJ gold certificates. Guns N’ Roses’s earnings from this album sales were more than $13 million. Then in 1991, the rock band released not one but two albums i.e, “Use Your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II”. The first part recorded 7 RIAA platinum certificates and the estimated earnings of Guns N’ Roses from record sales are at least $19 million. And “Use Your Illusion II” was a bigger success than its predecessor earning 9 Music Canada platinum and 7 RIAA platinum certificates.

From this album, the rock group reportedly made over $20 million. After this, the group released “The Spaghetti Incident?”, which also marked the last album of Slash with Guns N’ Roses. The Spaghetti Incident was a disappointment when compared to Guns N’ Roses’ previous releases. Though it gained positive reactions from critics, it generated revenue of $6 million.

With Velvet Revolver

After leaving Guns N’ Roses, Slash formed a new band called “Velvet Revolver” along with Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Dave Kushner, and Scott Weiland. The band released their first album “Contraband” in 2004. Contraband went on to grab the number 1 spot on American Billboard 200 and the members reportedly earned over $2.2 million from the record sales. Later in 2007, the Velvel Revolver released their second (which is also their final) album titled “Libertad”. The album was a mild hit and Slash reportedly earned $50k from it.

Solo Earnings

In 2010, Slash embarked on a career as a solo artist. He released his first self-titled album “Slash”. Slash received mostly good reactions from critics and was declared platinum by ARIA. As per reports, Slash ended up earning over $450k from his debut album. Later in 2012, Slash released “Apocalyptic Love”, which failed to leave its mark on Slash’s fans. The album reportedly recorded $110k in revenue and Slash released “World on Fire” in 2014. World on Fire recorded around 42k in record sales and Slash’s earnings from it were a little over $50k.

For making a guest appearance in movies or television, Slash reportedly charges a fee of $150k. And for concert performances, he reportedly makes $300k per show. Back in the year 2017, Axl and Slash were part of the “Not in our Lifetimes” musical tour. It is reported that Rose and Slash received a sum of $40 million from this tour alone.

Aside from this, Slash also owns a YouTube channel, which he started way back in 2005. The channel has over 139 million lifetime views and Slash reportedly earns up to $69.9k per year. As you might already know that the earnings from a YouTube channel mostly depend on watch time and Slash’s channel roughly garners 1.45 million views a month. The estimated revenue generated by the channel is between $364 to $5.8k per month.

Slash Real Estate and Tattoos

Saul has an impressive real estate portfolio. Back in 2009, Slash bought a home in Mulholland Estate, which is situated in Sherman Oaks, California. He originally spent $7 million on the house that featured 6 bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms. It had many luxurious facilities such as a garden, garage, swimming pool, spa, skate ramp, bar, screening room, and much more. Slash mostly used his garden to grow vegetables. The house covered around 11,000 square feet of area and Slash reportedly listed the place on market in 2016 for a whopping $10.5 million. Eventually, Big Sean bought the home for $8.7 million in December 2017.

Tattoos

Like most musicians, Slash also has body art on various parts of his body. It is reported that he has 11 tattoos on his body. On his upper right arm, he has the portrait of a girl with curly hair and below the picture he had his name tattooed. Slash revealed that the curly girl picture is his alter ego named “Shirley”, which is a girl. On the other hand, he has a picture of a skull wearing a hat. In addition to this, the skull has guitars instead of crossbones and below the picture, there are letters “D.T.U.D”. The letters stand for “Drink Till U Drop”.

Then on the upper left side of his back, Slash has the tattoo of a snake curling around a bone, which is the logo of his group “Slash’s Snakepit”. On the other side, he has inked the drawing of lips smoking. On the left side of his neck, he has inked coordinates and on his lower back, he has the word “LONDON”. And on his stomach, Slash inked the name “Cash”. In addition to this, Slash has inked a rose on his hand, a girl portrait on his back & right forearm, an Angel sitting on a Devil tattoo on his left chest, and a Skull tattoo on his right chest.

Slash Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American musician, Slash was born on the 23rd of July 1965 in Hampstead, London, England, to Anthony Hudson and Ola J. Hudson. Ola J. Hudson has a reputation as a renowned fashion designer, who has worked with the likes of David Bowie, Ringo Starr, Janis Joplin, etc. Slash spent his early childhood with his father in London, as his mother had to relocate to Los Angeles for work. When Slash attained the age of 5 years, he and his father, Anthony moved to Los Angeles as well. Later in 1974, Anthony and Ola ended their union and Slash went on to live with his mother.

As Old was a renowned fashion designer, she often held meetings with popular personalities and as a result, Slash got to know them as well. Later in 1979, Slash and his friend, Steven Adler came together to start a musical group. Though the band was never formed, Slash got into playing musical instruments. Saul went to Beverly Hills High School, where he studied with the likes of Lenny Kravits and Zoro. Then in 1981, Slash joined a band named, Tidus Sloan and thus his musical journey started.

Slash Relationships and Marriage

Slash’s first marriage was to Renee, who is a model turned actress. Both Renee and Slash walked down the aisle on the 10th of October 1992. However, their union lasted for only 5 years as Renee filed for divorce in 1997. Then in 2001, Slash married Perla Ferrar and the pair went on to have two sons namely, London Emilio (2002) and Cash Anthony (2004). Perla and Slash ended their marriage in 2014.

Conclusion

Slash earned worldwide popularity with his musical talent. He currently enjoys a net worth of $90 million. It is projected that his income will grow even more in the coming days as he recently released his album titled “4” in February this year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Slash

1. What is Slash worth? A. The British/ American musician, Slash net worth is determined to be at least $90 million as of this year. 2. How old is Slash? A. Saul Hudson, who is popular as “Slash” was born on the 23rd of July 1965 in Hampstead, London and he is 57 years old (as of this writing). 3. How many children does the guitarist, Slash have? A. Slash has two sons namely, London and Cash. 4. How tall is the famous singer/musician, Slash? A. According to our sources, the singer Slash height is reported to be at least 5 feet and 10 inches.