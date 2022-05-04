Amazon has gained popularity over the years by providing excellent online retail service to its customer offering a wide variety of products starting from general merchandise to electronic appliances, clothing, beauty products, and also industrial supplies. Amazon has become one go-to store by providing all these products to your doorstep with their amazing delivery service. Also, with an Amazon Prime membership, the deliveries are super fast. You may even get your products or groceries get delivered the same day you ordered. With the great delivery service provided by Amazon delivery drivers, you must be wondering whether you should tip them or not. To clear your doubt about the Amazon driver tip, just keep reading the article.

Should You Tip Your Amazon Delivery Drivers in 2022?

As we all know tip is something we offer out of happiness for providing great service, it is not obligatory to provide tips to the Amazon delivery drivers. Though you can just make their day by providing them a tip of $2 to $10 for the quick delivery service they provide. Also, Amazon Prime, they deliver the products within two hours under the free two hours delivery. So, tipping an Amazon delivery driver is not compulsory, but doing so may bring a smile to their face and a big difference in their life

If you want to know more about how you can tip Amazon delivery drivers and the services they provide, then just stick to the article till the end.

What Is the Process of Tipping Your Amazon Delivery Drivers?

Amazon has made it easy for their customers that wish to offer tips to their delivery drivers by providing an inbuilt tip option when you order from Amazon. You can add the amount you want to tip your delivery driver while you make a transaction for your order. As, its not obligatory to tip, you can of course skip this and proceed with your order.

Now, you must be thinking about what amount you must tip the delivery drivers to thank them for their speedy quick delivery. You can tip them with any amount you want, but the general thumb rule for tipping recommends you to tip at least 10% to 15% of the order amount. For a small order of $30 to $40, you may offer a tip of $3 to $5 and for a large order above $100, you may tip the delivery driver anything above $10.

As Amazon doesn’t allow its delivery driver to receive cash from the customers after delivery, it is advised to add tips while ordering if you want to make a difference in their life, or thank them for their service. The amount you enter as a tip while ordering directly goes to the delivery drivers. You may have to pay extra as a delivery charge on certain orders, but note that the delivery charge doesn’t include the tip amount. If you want to tip, you must add it separately.

What Kind of Wages Do Amazon Delivery Drivers Make?

Amazon is a good place to start your career as it provides decent wages to its associates. Also, Amazon offers $15- $20 per hour with an average of $18.24 per hour to its delivery drivers which is 14% above the national average. Also, the salary may vary depending on the experience. In addition, to the salary, Amazon delivery drivers earn extra through the tips offered by the customers.

As you are provided with the convenience of having groceries and daily essentials delivered to your doorstep, without you juggling in the store for picking up the goods and standing in a long queue for billing, you can offer the Amazon drivers tips as a gesture to thank them for saving you from stress and time.

Also, Amazon Prime now offers free two-hour delivery on groceries and daily essentials, for this service they select the drivers with good safety records that offer timely deliveries. So, with the wage offered by Amazon, delivery drivers earn handsomely with the extra tips from customers.

What Kind of Benefits Does Amazon Delivery Drivers Have?

Amazon delivery drivers are paid 14% above the national average. In addition to this, the benefits offered by Amazon to its delivery drivers include

Amazon offers a $550 as a signup bonus for the delivery drivers to encourage them for safe and timely deliveries to the customers.

Additionally, it also provides $2-3, if you meet the daily and weekly safe deliveries and targets.

Apart from the bonuses, Amazon also offers a Health benefit plan to its drivers. The delivery drivers have to choose between the different plans and Health saving accounts. Also, they can opt for dental and vision health insurance along with the free doctor consultation service available for full-time drivers.

Also, Amazon drivers are provided with certain paid time off including maternity and paternity leaves.

If you are a full-time Amazon driver, you can expect a 401(k) plan, and short-term and long-term disability compensation along with the life insurance plan.

Additionally, you may be provided with a yearly bonus, offers, and discounts on purchases from Amazon.com.

One more benefit of working as an Amazon driver is that the job is flexible, you just need to complete your deliveries during the shift.

What Is Amazon Prime Now and What Are Their Functions?

Amazon Prime Now is a service provided to its prime members, that offers free two-hour delivery on a minimum order of $35. If your order amount is less than the amount you may have to pay a minimum of $5 as a delivery fee to get your items delivered within 2 hours.

In addition to this, you may also get the delivery within an hour after you order. But for this service, you have to pay an extra delivery fee of a minimum of $10 depending upon the area of delivery. Also, Amazon Prime now has set $5 as the tip amount, though you can change it according to your convenience.

With Amazon Prime Now, you get a late-night delivery service all 7 days a week. They not only deliver groceries but also various daily essential items that qualify for delivery. In addition to a quick delivery service, they also provide daily discounts on the majority of the items.

To make sure the deliveries are safe and on time, Amazon doesn’t take any risk with the deliveries and offers them through the efficient Amazon Prime Now employees. If you want last-minute deliveries or want certain items at your doorsteps, then ordering through Amazon Prime Now can get you your items within hours.

What Are Some of the Other Types of Delivery Personnel That Amazon Has?

Amazon strives hard to make timely deliveries to its customers. For this, Amazon uses different courier services such as UPS, USPS, FedEx, and various local delivery partners. Amazon has used these delivery partners to provide efficient timely deliveries to its customers. But, over time, Amazon has developed its own network and delivery service by hiring many independent contractors that hire drivers for the delivery.

The fast delivery through Amazon is possible because of its logistics algorithm and extensive warehouse locations across the US. Amazon manages to offer on-time one-day and two-day deliveries through its service by owning a number of delivery vehicles and planes.

Additionally, the other step it has taken for faster deliveries is constructing a number of warehouses at various locations. This reduces the time by making the products available at different warehouse locations that are close to the delivery location. In the areas where Amazon can’t deliver or in the remote areas, Amazon uses USPS, UPS, or FedEx to get their orders delivered within time.

Conclusion

While it is not obligatory to offer tips to the Amazon delivery driver, you can offer them for their satisfying service and timely deliveries. You can tip Amazon drivers with anything between $2 to $10, but the general thumb rule suggests you offer 10 to 15% of the order amount. Speaking about the wages, Amazon delivery drivers receive $15 to $20 per hour with an average of $18.24 which is 14% above the national average.

Amazon has provided the tip option for the customers, which enables them to add tips for delivery drivers while completing the order transaction. Though the default amount for tips is $5, you can offer tips according to your convenience. Additionally, we have discussed the benefits that Amazon provides to its delivery drivers including bonuses, offers, medical insurance, paid-off leaves, life insurance, etc.

Amazon Prime Now offers a two-hour free delivery on eligible items and on orders of $35 and above to its Prime customers. It also provides the delivery within an hour but for that, you have to pay a minimum of $10 as a delivery fee. In addition to its own delivery service, it has partnered with USPS, UPS, and FedEx for quick delivery services.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Is it obligatory to offer tips to Amazon delivery drivers? No, it is not obligatory to offer tips to Amazon delivery drivers, but you can offer it as a gesture to thank them for the quick service. This may just add to their income and make a difference in their life. What kind of wages do Amazon delivery drivers make? Amazon delivery drivers receive $15 to $20 per hour with an average of $18.24 which is 14% above the national average. What is Amazon Prime Now? Amazon Prime Now is a service provided to its prime members, that offers free two-hour delivery on a minimum order of $35. If your order amount is less than that you may have to pay a minimum of $5 as a delivery fee to get your items delivered within 2 hours. Additionally, it also provides paid one-hour delivery.