Samuel Jackson Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Family

The veteran Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson needs no introduction. If you are a man (or woman) from the 1980s or 1990s, then you might know Samuel Jackson from the movies Coming to America, Goodfellas, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, etc. And if you are from the mid-1990s and the early 2000s era, you might know him from Die Hard with a Vengeance, Hard Eight, Unbreakable, Shaft, Snakes on a Plane Star Wars, etc. If you are from the mid-2000s, then you might have seen Samuel Jackson in movies like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kong: Skull Island, Glass, and Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Samuel Jackson earned critical acclaim for his movie roles and his movies have collected more than a whopping $27 billion at the box office.

Aside from his movie roles, Samuel Jackson is also praised for his voice-over works. He has given his voice to the characters in movies such as The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Turbo, Afro Samurai, etc. If you grew up playing the legendary Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, let me tell you that the menacing police officer, Frank Tenpenny was voiced by none other than Samuel Jackson.

Know more about Samuel Jackson net worth, how old is Samuel Jackson, Samuel Jackson’s earnings, Samuel Jackson’s car collection and houses, how much does Samuel Jackson make, and much more in this article.

What is Samuel Jackson Worth?

The veteran Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson net worth is regarded as a stupendous $250 million as of this writing. Samuel Jackson amassed his huge fortune by being the best at what he is i.e, being Samuel Jackson. You can give him any character be it a hero or villain or supporting character, Samuel Jackson nails it every time. For honoring his acting skills, Samuel Jackson has been presented with an Oscar Honorary Award in March of this year. Aside from this, he is also the winner of a BAFTA Award, Cannes Film Festival Award, Berlin International Film Award, Black Reel Award, and MTC Movie Award.

He is also the recipient of the NAACP Image Award (3 times), Film Critic Award (2 times), and has been inducted into the American Academy of Achievement list. Samuel Jackson’s other award wins and nominations include Blockbuster Entertainment Award, CFCA, CinemaCon, Gold Derby, Golden Globes, NYFCC, People’s Choice, Satellite, Teen Choice, and many more. Know more about how much does Samuel Jackson make? in the following section.

Name Samuel Jackson Net Worth $250 Million Birth 21 December 1948, Washington D.C, USA Nationality American Age 73 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 90 kg Partner LeTanya Richardson Profession Actor, Producer, Voice Actor Career 1972-Present

How Much Does Samuel Jackson Make?

Every year, the veteran actor manages to bring an average of $30 million into his bank account from his various works. He mostly makes his living through acting roles in movies and television. In addition to this, he earns ample money from his production company and works. Thanks to his popularity, Samuel Jackson gets paid in millions if not thousands just for making guest appearances be it any commercial, live event, or cameo in films or TV. From his work as an actor and producer, Samuel Jackson earns up to $3 million a month. Samuel Jackson reportedly takes home more than $650k per week. Read about Samuel Jackson’s earnings in the next section.

Samuel Jackson Earnings

According to our reports, Samuel Jackson on average will receive a sum between $10 million to $20 million for playing a lead role in a movie. His characterization of “Nick Fury” in Marvel Cinematic Universe brings him around $3 million to $5 million every time he plays the role. Back in the year 1992, Samuel Jackson played the role of Greg Meeker in the crime thriller movie “White Sands”.

The budget of the movie was a massive $22 million, but it only grossed $18 million at the box office. Out of this, Samuel Jackson’s cut was $75k. Later in 2000, Samuel Jackson was seen playing the titular character in the hit action movie “Shaft”. The movie collected over $107.2 million across the globe against a budget of $46 million. As per reports, Samuel Jackson took over a whopping $10 million for playing the lead character.

Earnings as a Supporting Character

Jackson played the character of a comic book theorist called “Elijah Price” in the superhero film “Unbreakable”. The movie also starred Bruce Willis and was made with a $75 million budget. Unbreakable was released in November 2000 and grossed more than $248.1 million around the world. Samuel Jackson was reportedly paid $6 million for his role in the film. Jackson played the role of a cop looking for a lost teenager in “No Good Deed”.

As per reports, Samuel Jackson was paid a sum of $6 million for portraying the character of Jack Friar. Samuel Jackson was also part of the “Monsterverse” film “Kong: Skull Island” in which he played the role of antagonist “Preston Packard”. Kong: Skull Island was released in February 2017 with a $185 million budget. The film managed to collect more than $566.7 million across the world and Samuel Jackson was paid $5 million for his work.

Samuel Jackson Real Estate and Car Collection

The American actor has numerous properties in his name. In 2002, Jackson sold a home in Los Angeles and received $2 million for it. Later he purchased an 11,700 square feet home in Beverley Hills. The home has plenty of space and has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Aside from this it also has a tennis court and a large pool as well. Samuel reportedly paid more than $8.35 million for it and as of this writing, the house is worth more than $25 million. He is also the keeper of a New York property, which is evaluated to be worth $4.35 million (as of this writing).

The abode features 2 bedrooms and bathrooms. In 2005, Jackson and his better half bought a condo in Manhattan for $4.8 million. In 2018, the actor placed the property for sale for $13 million. Not only this, but Samuel Jackson was also the owner of a 4,500 square feet San Fernando Valley property. He placed the home for sale in December 2014. Initially, the asking price for the property was $3.2 million, and it was eventually sold for $2.85 million. Reports estimate that Samuel Jackson’s real estate portfolio is worth more than $30 million.

Car Collection

The actor has some pretty stunning cars to flaunt. He drives a Mercedes Maybach 57 S that has 2 turbos V-12 engine and can generate 543 horsepower. However, the cost of this amazing car is more than $400k. Jackson is also the proud owner of a Jaguar XF as well. This car comes with a 4-cylinders (2-liter capacity) engine and has the power of 184 horses.

It is estimated that the cost of this car is at least $50k. The veteran actor has also been spotted driving a Toyota Camry. The car features a V6 engine, and it comes at a price of $35k. Samuel Jackson also possesses a Range Rover Sport and a Rolls-Royce Phantom respectively. He purchased Range Rover for $80k, while on Rolls-Rolls he spent over $325k.

Samuel Jackson Early Life

The Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson is the son of Roy Henry Jackson and Elizabeth Harriett. The couple welcomed Samuel on the 21st of December 1948 in Washington D.C., United States. Samuel Jackson was mostly raised by his mother in Tennessee, while his father stayed in Kansas City. As per our records, Elizabeth used to work at a factory and also used to work as a supplies buyer. During his childhood, Samuel Jackson changed numerous high schools, eventually graduating from Riverside High School. After high school, Samuel Jackson joined Morehouse College taking marine biology as his major. He later had a change of heart and took architecture as his major.

Later on, Samuel Jackson started performing in plays after joining an acting group. Eventually, Jackson developed an interest in acting and thus again changed his major to drama. Then in the year 1972, Samuel Jackson graduated from Morehouse College. After college, Samuel Jackson started performing in stage plays and often appeared in television films as a supporting character. Then in 1990, Jackson made an appearance in Goodfellas and later went on to act in movies like Jungle Fever, Leaded Weapon, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, etc.

Samuel Jackson Personal Life

During his time at Morehouse College, Samuel Jackson met his future wife, LeTanya Richardson. Like her husband, Tanya is an actress but makes sporadic appearances on screen. In addition to this, she also works as a producer and has backed numerous projects along with her husband. Both Tanya and Jackson exchanged wedding vows in the year 1980 and have been living happily ever since. During their marriage, Jackson and Tanya welcomed a daughter named, Zoe, who was born in the year 1982.

Conclusion

The veteran actor, Samuel Jackson is credited to have acted in more than 150 movies throughout his career, and he is still going strong. Jackson has given numerously memorable performances, and he is currently busy with his upcoming projects. He will be seen reprising his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming second installment of Captain Marvel titled “The Marvels”. He will also appear in an undisclosed role in the upcoming spy movie “Argylle”, which is currently in the works. Jackson will also voice the character of “Vic” in the animated film “Garfield”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Samuel Jackson

1. What is Samuel Jackson worth? A. The Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson net worth is a colossal $250 million as of October 2022. 2. How old is Samuel Jackson? A. The veteran actor, Samuel Jackson is currently 73 years old. 3. What are Samuel Jackson’s upcoming films? A. Samuel Jackson will be seen in upcoming movies like The Marvels as Nick Fury, Secret Invasion (TV series) as Nick Fury, Garfield as the voice of Vic, and Argylle in an undisclosed role. 4. How tall is the veteran Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson? A. The Hollywood actor, Samuel Jackson’s height is reported to be 6 feet and 2 inches.