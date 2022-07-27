Salman Khan Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Biography, Career, Awards

In this post, you will read about the Indian actor, who is regarded as “Bhaijaan” (which means Big Brother) and his name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, who is known throughout the world by his stage name “Salman Khan”. Before we dive deeper into this article, let me give you a quick introduction to who he is and what he does. Salman Khan is the eldest child of the Indian actor, producer, and screenwriter Salim Abdul Rashid Khan or simply popular as “Salim Khan”. Being the son of an actor, Salman too aspired to become one, but his father didn’t support him in his decision. According to Salim, his son didn’t have the looks to work as an actor.

However, many years later, Salman Khan earned the titles like 7th Best Looking Man in the World (2004), Sexiest Man Alive (2012), Most Desirable Man (2011-2013), Most Attractive Personality (2015), etc. (Guess, Salim Khan was wrong). Not only this, but the Madame Tussauds Museum (both London and New York) installed his wax statue in the years 2008 & 2012 respectively. He was also the most googled Indian personality in 2015.

You have just read the tip of the iceberg, the latter part of this article has more interesting information about Salman Khan like What is Salman Khan net worth? How old is Salman Khan? Salman Khan movie earnings & ventures, and How much does Salman Khan make?

What Is Salman Khan Worth?

The Robin Hood Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan net worth is a stunning $260 million as of this writing. The actor has earned a majority share of his income from his career as an actor. In addition to this, he also runs not one but two production houses namely “Salman Khan Being Human Productions” and “SKF, which stands for Salman Khan Productions”. Both production houses have backed many successful movies. Furthermore, he has been serving as the presenter of the popular reality TV show “Bigg Boss” (an Indian adaptation of the famous reality show Big Brother) since season 4.

The most notable movies by Salman Khan are Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, and Biwi No. 1. He went on to give commercial hits like Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more. You can check out how much does Salman Khan make? given below.

Name Salman Khan Birth Name Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan Net Worth $260 million Nationality Indian Birth 27 December 1965, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India Age 56 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 75 kg Profession Actor, Producer, Host Career 1988-Present

How Much Does Salman Khan Make?

You might find it hard to believe, but in India, Salman Khan, especially his movies is celebrated by his fans like a festival. It might be a little difficult to digest, but you should know that there have also been times when Khan’s movie was doomed to fail, but it was saved by his fans. One of the prime examples is Race 3, which failed to impress the audience as well as critics, but it still managed to earn 305 Crore (approximately $33.2 million) against a budget of 180 Crore (approximately $22.2 million).

It is said that he makes a whopping $39 million a year. His income is generated from his fee for acting in movies. Furthermore, Khan strikes a deal with the filmmakers to receive profits from the movie’s box office collection. Also, his production houses generate profits of millions of dollars. He is also paid handsomely for his work as a host of Bigg Boss.

He also makes money from endorsements and brand promotions. Salman Khan reportedly gets up to $3.2 million a month from his various works. On average, Salman Khan makes at least $750k per week. I don’t think you might have any problem believing that he is one of the top paid actors in the world.

Salman Khan Earnings

You might be curious to know how much Salman Khan makes per movie? Well, the answer is that he charges a whopping $6.2 million for a movie. Not only this, as mentioned earlier, he also receives a handsome share from the movie’s box office collection. He also makes huge money from satellite and remakes rights of a movie as well. Not only this, but Salman Khan also receives up to a whopping $1.5 million per episode for presenting Bigg Boss.

You should know that he serves as a presenter of Bigg Boss only on weekends, which means that he appears only for 2 episodes a week. This makes his total weekly takings $3 million a week. Unlike many celebrities, Salman Khan receives an average between $752k to $1 million a day while filming commercials. So if a commercial shoot goes on for 10 days, then just imagine how much Khan makes? It’s better if I leave the math to you.

Apart from this, he also runs a production house, which has backed commercial hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg 3, Antim, etc. which have generated revenue in millions. Khan also launched an international clothing line called “Being Human”, which caters to both men’s and women’s wear. You might not know this, but fans go crazy whenever Salman takes off his shirt during action scenes (this trend started with his movie “Wanted”) and thus he ventured into the gym business as well. He started a gym line called “SK 27”, which has more than 10 branches across India. During the Covid pandemic, Salman Khan launched another business venture called “Frsh”, which is a body spray company.

Salman Khan Houses and Cars

It’s obvious that when you earn big, you spend big. The same is with the case of Salman Khan as well. However, apart from spending money on his personal requirements, Salman Khan also gives a large share of it away to charities as well. The main residence of Salman Khan and his family is in Bandra, Mumbai, India. It is said that the value of Galaxy Apartments is a whopping $12.3 million and Khan has been residing in this property for more than 40 years.

Apart from this, the Indian actor also owns several properties throughout the world. He is said to own a property in Dubai. The actor also owns a 758-square feet apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. It is said that Khan pays around $1.2k every month as rent. He has also rented another apartment for his business venture. According to reports, the actor pays more than $11k a month as rent. Another impressive property of Salman Khan is his Panvel farmhouse, which he named after his adopted sister “Arpita Farms”.

This property is reserved as a holiday destination for the Khan family. The property sits on a 150-acre land, and it has many mansions, a swimming pool, a gym, etc. It also serves as a shelter for many domestic animals as well. The price of Arpita Farms is estimated to be at least $18.79 million.

Salman Khan Car Collection

The Indian actor also has an enormous collection of vehicles in his possession, which are worth millions. His car collection includes many branded cars like Audi, Range Rover, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Lexus, Porsche, and whatnot. He is said to be the owner of Range Rover Sports, Land Rover, and Range Rover Evoque, which are worth around $83k, $100k, and $45k respectively. The actor has admitted that he is a fanatic of Audi cars, and thus he purchased Audi RS7, RS5, A6, and Q7.

The cost of these cars collectively is a whopping $306k. He is also the keeper of a BMW 7 ($85k), BMW 5 ($54k), BMW M4 (75k), and BMW X6 ($68k). Some other cars in Salman Khan’s collection include Lamborghini Urus and Aventador. He also has a Mercedes-Benz S Class, C Class, and G Wagon. Furthermore, he is also the keeper of a Lexus LS, Porsche Cayenne, and Toyota Land Cruiser as well.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is also the owner of some impressive bikes like Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Yamaha.

Salman Khan Early Life

The first child of screenwriter/actor Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak was born on the 27th of December 1965 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. Later in 1980, Salim left Sushila and tied the knot with Helen, who is a famous Indian actress. Due to this, Salman’s and Salim’s relationship became bitter, however, both father and son reconciled later. Salman has 4 siblings namely Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan. The first three are his biological siblings, while Arpita is adopted.

Salman Khan was sent to The Scindia School and later on to St. Stanislaus High School with his younger siblings Arbaaz and Sohail. After completing high school, Khan joined St. Xavier’s College, but he dropped out of college to become an actor. In 1988, Salman Khan made his first appearance on the big screen as a supporting character in the movie “Biwi Ho Toh Aisi”. In the following year, he played the lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, which went on to become one of the greatest films of his career.

Salman Khan Personal Life

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been in several relationships throughout his acting career. Bollywood fans went crazy when it was reported that Salman was dating the popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai in 1999. Both actors made several headlines due to their relationship. However, Rai left Khan in 2011, due to his abusive behavior. He was also in a relationship with the actresses Sangeeta Bijlani and Somy Ali. After this, Khan began dating Katrina Kaif, which again made his fans lose their minds. However, they too parted ways in 2010. Later on, Salman started seeing Lulia Vantur, who is a Romanian actress from 2012.

Conclusion

Salman Khan is one of the Indian actors who rule the Bollywood industry. However, his movies have not been performing well lately. The actor is currently busy shooting for the upcoming movies Godfather and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The former two movies are going to hit the theaters this year, while the latter two are going to release in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions About Salman Khan

1. What is Salman Khan worth? A. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan net worth is an astounding $260 million as of this year. 2. How old is Salman Khan? A. The Indian actor Salman Khan is currently 56 years old. 3. Is Salman Khan married? A. Though Salman has been in several relationships, he hasn’t gotten married yet. According to reports, he doesn’t have any plans to walk down the aisle in the coming future. 4. What is the height of Salman Khan? A. The Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall.