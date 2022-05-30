Ronnie Coleman Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings

It is impossible that you talk about bodybuilding, and Ronnie Coleman’s name doesn’t come up. This article is about the former bodybuilder, who has held the title of “Mr. Olympia” not one but 8 times. Ronnie is regarded as one of the best Mr. Olympia ever, and his body is compared with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He began his career back in 1990 and went on to dominate the world of bodybuilding for nearly 2 decades. Ronnie has also held the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) titles 26 times.

In this article, we are going to discuss What is Ronnie Coleman net worth? How old is Ronnie Coleman? Ronnie Coleman’s career, and How much does Ronnie Coleman make?

What is Ronnie Coleman Worth?

Mr. Olympica, Ronnie Coleman net worth is calculated to be around $2 million as of 2022. Ronnie has amassed his fortune through his career as a bodybuilder. Coleman has also made tons of money through his endorsement deals. Have a look at how much does Ronnie Coleman make?

Name Ronnie Coleman Net Worth $2 Million Birth 13th May 1964, Monroe, Louisiana Nationality American Age 58 Years Old Height 5Ft 11In Weight 135 Kg Partner Susan Williamson Profession Retired Bodybuilder Career 1990-2009

How Much Does Ronnie Coleman Make?

A bodybuilder can only dream of having a muscular body like Ronnie Coleman. The American bodybuilder makes a hefty sum of over $400k every year. Given that, Ronnie is no longer in the bodybuilding business, he now survives on the income generated through his gym, social media handles, and endorsement deals. Coleman also manages to pull some extra bucks into his pocket by making guest appearances at UFC, podcasts, etc. Unfortunately, Ronnie has multiple health issues, which prevent him to enter the world of bodybuilding again (more about this in a later section). Still, the bodybuilder manages to bring around $32k to $40k every month into his bank account (thanks to his investments and endorsement deals).

Ronnie Coleman Mr. Olympia Earnings

People like Ronnie Coleman have taken bodybuilding to the next level. He has amassed a considerable sum of money by taking home the title of Mr. Olympia 8 times. As per reports, Ronnie Coleman received a hefty sum of $110k for securing the first spot from 1998 to 2003 at the Mr. Olympia event. In the years 2004 and 2005, the bodybuilder received a sum of $120k and $150k respectively. If we add the figures, Ronnie Coleman earned around $930k for winning the title of Mr. Olympia.

He also came as a runner-up in 2006 and 2007’s Mr. Olympia events, securing 2nd and 4th spots respectively. Coleman received a sum of $91k for finishing 2nd at the 2006 Mr. Olympia event. He received around $48k for securing the 4th spot at the 2007 Mr. Olympia event. So if we add all the figures, Ronnie Coleman made a whopping sum of $1.06 million from Mr. Olympia alone.

On the other hand, Coleman charges around $20k just for making a guest appearance whether it may be as a commentator at any event or just for posing for some photos. Let us see, how Ronnie Coleman spends his money.

Ronnie Coleman’s Investments

Most people make mistakes of not creating multiple sources of income, which will reap profits in the long term as well as come in handy during the time of need. Fortunately, Ronnie Coleman has made some smart investments throughout his career, whose revenue is supporting the former bodybuilder today. As per sources, it is reported that Ronnie Coleman is the owner of a gym, which is valued at around $200k.

In addition to this, Ronnie Coleman also runs a nutrition supplements line called “Ronnie Coleman Signature Series”, which was incorporated back in 2011. This company is concerned with making fitness products for bodybuilding freaks, who are looking forward to achieving a muscular body like Ronnie Coleman. Ronnie’s Signature Series is popular throughout the world, and he makes a considerable sum of money from it.

Ronnie Coleman Other Earnings

You might not know this, but Ronnie Coleman makes huge money through his social media platforms as well. He has a huge fan following of more than 1.37 million on YouTube. Ronnie started uploading videos on his YouTube channel in 2011 and has posted 388 videos till now. According to reports, the channel generates around $62k every year. Reportedly, Ronnie Coleman gets between $330 to $5.2k every month into his pockets from his YouTube channel.

Similarly, the former bodybuilder has an enormous fan following on Instagram too. He enjoys a fan following of over 4.8 million. According to an estimation, Ronnie’s Instagram account attracts at least 2k new followers per day. Given that he has a huge following, he can charge around $750k for making a promotional Instagram story. The former Mr. Olympia charges around $2k and $4k for posting a sponsored image and video respectively. So if you want the former Mr. Olympia to promote your brand, then make sure that you have at least a few thousand dollars in your pockets.

Ronnie Coleman Cars Collection

Apart from making smart investments, Ronnie Coleman is a fan of driving luxurious cars as well. You will be shocked to know that the value of his car’s collection is estimated to be between $1 million to $2 million. As per reports, Ronnie is the owner of a Rolls Royce Ghost car, which is worth at least $311k (which makes it the most expensive car on this list).

He is also the keeper of a Cadillac Escalade ESV car, which cost him around $100k. Ronnie bought a Hummer H1 and a Mercedes Benz car for a whopping sum of $60k and $55k respectively. Coleman is also the proud owner of a BMW 5 Series, which is said to be worth around $53k. The former Mr. Olympia has also purchased a Bentley Continental GT car for a massive sum of $202k. Let us now see, what prevents Ronnie Coleman to enter the world of bodybuilding again.

Ronnie Coleman Health Issues

Though Ronnie Coleman’s bodybuilding career has brought millions of dollars into his pocket, it is the same bodybuilding career, which is taking away thousands of dollars from him. Over the years, Ronnie Coleman worked his back off to get to where he is today. Unfortunately, his body couldn’t keep up with his heavy workout regime, which resulted in Ronnie undergoing several surgeries after his retirement in 2007.

Coleman has undergone operations on hip replacements and chronic back pain so much so that he now cannot walk without support. According to Ronnie Coleman, each of his surgeries cost him a staggering sum between $300k to $500k. He also stated that he once spent over $2 million just for 3 surgeries. Despite these health complications, Ronnie continues to lift weights, only this time he makes sure not to stain his body more than it can handle. Ronnie’s journey is so inspiring that a Russian filmmaker called “Vlad Yudin” made a documentary on the 8-time Mr. Olympia’s life. The documentary titled “Ronnie Coleman: The King” was released in 2018 on Netflix.

Early Life

Ronnie Coleman was born in a poor household in Monroe, Louisiana, USA. Ronnie was born to a woman named Jessie Benton on the 13th of May 1964, however, there is no information on Ronnie’s father. Coleman completed his schooling at Bastrop High School and later on joined the University of Grambling to pursue higher studies. Later in 1984, Ronnie Coleman came out of Grambling University with a degree in accounting.

After completing graduation, Ronnie tried to find an accountant job, but couldn’t find one. Later on, he got a job at Domino’s Pizza. Sadly, Ronnie had to survive on complimentary pizzas due to his poor financial condition. Then in 1989, Ronnie got a job as a police officer in Texas, where he was inspired by his fellow cop, Gustavo Arlotta to try his hand at bodybuilding.

Career

Ronnie Coleman joined the Metroflex Gym, where he was trained under Brian Dobson. Under Brian’s guidance, Ronnie Coleman went on to defeat many renowned bodybuilders (which even included his trainer, Brian Dobson). Coleman’s first win was the 1995 Canada Pro Cup, which he went on to win again in 1996. Then in 1997, Ronnie won the Grand Prix event, and then in the following year, Ronnie won the title of Mr. Olympia. Ronnie went on to hold the title of “Mr. Olympia” till 2005, and in 2009 he stepped down as a professional bodybuilder. During his career run, Ronnie has won prestigious events like the World Amateur Championships, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, Arnold Classic, etc.

Personal Life

Ronnie Coleman was married to Rouaida Christine Achkar, the couple’s dating history goes way back to 1998. During their romantic relationship, the couple became parents to two children and later exchanged wedding vows in December 2007. However, the couple’s marriage did not last long. After nearly a decade, Ronnie Coleman tied the knot with Susan Williamson (who is also a personal trainer) in April 2016. During their marriage, Ronnie and Susan became parents to 4 children.

Conclusion

Ronnie Coleman is one of the few, whose body is compared to the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ronnie’s journey teaches us that one can become successful, as long as you are consistently working hard. He has held the title of Mr. Olympia on numerous occasions and is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders. Despite suffering from many health complications due to bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman still continues to lift weight as if it is “Ain’t nothin’ but a peanut!”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Ronnie Coleman worth? A. The American bodybuilder, Ronnie Coleman net worth is reckoned at $2 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Ronnie Coleman? A. Ronnie Coleman’s age is now 58 years. 3. What is Ronnie Coleman’s height? A. The 8-time Mr. Olympia stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall. 4. How much does Ronnie Coleman weigh? A. The former bodybuilder, Ronnie Coleman weighs around 135 kg.