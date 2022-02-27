Rap is one of the best music genres that started in the USA. It all started in the 70s on the streets of New York City. Since its inception, rap has become a big phenomenon in America. The USA has produced so many great rappers to date. Many famous rappers have become millionaires by rapping. In this article, we are gonna talk about one of many such rappers who rapped the money out of their career. Pooh Shiesty is still a rising star who became famous after he began rapping with other famous rappers. He has earned significantly by rapping so far.

Pooh Shiesty net worth 2021 was estimated to be around $1.5 million. So if you are wondering what’s Pooh Shiesty net worth is in 2022, here is the answer. Currently, the Pooh Shiesty Net Worth is estimated to be around $1.5-2 million. I will further expand this article by including additional information, such as What are the whereabouts of Pooh? How tall is Pooh Shiesty? Etc.

Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee. Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Rapper Born On November 8, 1999 Age 22 Height 1.2 m Weight 62 Kg Net Worth $1.5–2 million

Who is Pooh Shiesty?

Pooh Shiesty hails from the city known as “Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Memphis. This city is located in the state of Tennessee. Memphis also has a great rap history. Guess what? Pooh Shiesty’s father was a rapper too. Pooh Shiesty was born to Lontrell Williams and Gladys Baines on the 8th of November 1999. He has borrowed his father’s name. His original name is “Lontrell Donell Williams Jr”. However, he is popular by his stage name Pooh Shiesty. The first name “Pooh” was his childhood nickname, whereas Shiesty is a reference to his lifestyle. He rose to fame after he dropped the song Back in Blood in the year 2020. This song also featured another rapper, Lil Durk.

This was his first song to feature in the Billboard Chart. At the pinnacle of its popularity, the song topped at number 13 in US Billboard 100. After six months of its release, this song was certified with Gold. This was a remarkable achievement by Pooh.

Pooh Shiesty Music Career

Pooh Shiesty’s quest for music started at a very young age. His father being a rapper has a great influence on his son. While studying in high school, Pooh Shiesty formed a troupe called the Choppa gang. He was freestyling with his friends in school. Finally, after finishing his schooling, he discontinued his studies and began focusing on rapping alone.

Pooh began his rapping career by dropping his debut single called “Hell Night”. This song featured his childhood friend and rapper Big30. However, the video song was released on the 23rd of August 2019. He later released a few independent singles in the following years. A big leap in Pooh’s career happened when he collaborated with Gucci Mane. In April 2020, Gucci Mane signed Pooh to his record label 1017. They both together releases a single called Still Remember. He became a familiar face after featuring in this song. Pooh later released several singles by collaborating with Gucci Mane. He also appeared in many songs of Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty Breakthrough

However, none of the above songs that were released gave him the push to become one of the top music artists. Pooh’s real breakthrough happened when he released the single Back in Blood. This song is still his most streamed song. After 2 months, Pooh released the video song. The views of this song on YouTube were north of 40 million during February 2021. As of February 2022, this song has garnered 232 million views on YouTube. So, this song has received more than 190 million views in the past year.

On the 5th of February, Pooh released his first debut mixtape titled “Shiesty Season”. That mixtape also featured various other rappers such as Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Big30, etc. After Back in Blood, which was the mixtape’s first lead single, Pooh released his second single titled Guard Up.

Pooh Shiesty Social Media

Pooh Shiesty created his YouTube channel on the 26th of May 2020. Since then, he has posted 43 videos and has garnered more than 900 million views. He also has 1.22 million subscribers. As of now, the back in Blood has the highest views. Followed by Monday to Sunday and Neighbors having 96 and 57 million views respectively. Pooh has monetized his YouTube account and hence he is earning a significant amount by ad policy.

Talking about Pooh’s Instagram account, he has more than $3.4 million followers currently. Going by his followers’ count, he could get paid at least $10k for every sponsorship post. Many celebrities like Pooh Shiesty have won the trust of the people. The companies that sell products and offer services need the trust of people. So the celebrities act as a bridge between these two parties. After gaining a significant fan following, many famous brands start roping in the celebrity stars. In order to promote their products, these products pay those public figures according to the fan base. Likewise, Pooh Shiesty does have a considerable fan following. So any company that is approaching him would pay him a hefty amount.

Pooh Shiesty and Music Streaming App

Music streaming app is the most preferred medium for people to listen to music. The reasons for choosing it numerous, which includes low cost, convenience, so many song choices, etc. He has more than 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. So, Pooh is earning thousands of dollars from Spotify. According to Royalties-calculator, his monthly earning from Spotify is calculated as $19K and that means he is earning $236K annually.

Pooh Shiesty Jewelry Collection

Rappers groom themselves with lustrous ornaments such as necklaces with heavy pendants. He once revealed his Jewelry collection to the public. More than half of his Jewelry collections are gifts from his rapper friends. The large-sized Big Birrrd pendant was presented to him by Gucci Mane when he signed up for Mane’s record label. Later, Gucci gifted a Cartier to Pooh. Gucci is a Santa, and he regularly gives presents to his loved ones. The latest addition to his Jewelry collection is a necklace from his record label. Recently he gifted an SUV to Pooh Shiesty.

Other than these, Pooh Shiesty has bought some jewelry by himself. It includes a couple of rose gold chains and bracelets. Pooh Shiesty’s main inspiration for buying ornaments is Gucci Mane. In one of his interviews, he explained how Gucci Mane influenced in driving him towards necklaces. But, how much is Pooh Shiesty worth in Jewelry? Well, Pooh Shiesty didn’t wanna reveal the prizes of the gift he received. He called them priceless!.

Pooh Shiesty Facing Jail Time

In 2020, Pooh got into trouble when he was charged with four offenses which are Possession of a firearm, using the firearm, robbery, and Drug-trafficking. It is reportedly said that Pooh and his friends visited a hotel located in Bay Harbor Islands with his friend. The name of the hotel is Landon Hotel, and he was there to buy drugs. In a fight, he fired and injured two drug dealers.

These are serious felonies, and he could end up in jail for more than 10 years if found guilty. Nevertheless, Pooh pleaded guilty to the court and has requested the court to reduce the sentence. This is a huge blow for Pooh. Obviously, Pooh doesn’t want to spend a huge time in prison and that is the reason he pleaded guilty, hoping for a reduction in punishment. The court has accepted his decision and has reduced his life sentence to 8 years of imprisonment. This year, on the 2nd of April, he will be facing his sentencing. The court has warned that he may have to spend more time in prison than to what they agreed initially.

Be it whatever, now he doesn’t have to spend his whole life in prison, which is good news. Still, hard years in jail are waiting for Pooh.

Pooh Shiesty House

Pooh Shiesty recently posted a video tour of his new house that he bought for his mom. He probably did this to bring changes in himself and his family members as they have suffered the loss of a family member’s life. Pooh’s brother passed away a few months ago. In that video, he told that he bought that house for his mother. While he was coping with his brother’s loss, he was charged with cases.

How Tall Is Pooh Shiesty?

The height of Pooh Shiesty is 1.2 meters, while the weight is 62 Kg.

Conclusion

In this article, I have answered questions such as Who is Pooh Shiesty and What’s Pooh Shiesty net worth. On top of that, information related to personal and professional life has been given. I hope you found the information you came looking for in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Pooh Shiesty Net Worth

1. What is Pooh Shiesty’s main source of income? Music and endorsement are Pooh’s two major sources of income. As far as music is concerned, a huge part of the money came from selling albums, performing in concerts, and on YouTube. For the endorsement part, he used Instagram and other social media. 2. What is the real name of Pooh Shiesty? The real name of Pooh Shiesty is “Lontrell Donell Williams Jr”. 3. What is the time Pooh Shiesty has to spend in prison? Currently, Pooh has been sentenced to spend 8 years of imprisonment. However, the court has told that his sentence period can extend. 4. Under what charges, Pooh Shiesty is going to jail? Four charges have been laid on Pooh Shiest, and they are Possession of a firearm, robbery, Drug-trafficking, and using the firearm.