Phil Robertson Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Family

This post is going to be about the founder and the currently serving president of the well-renowned duck call company called “Duck Commander”, which was established back in 1972 and is still in business. The founder of Duck Commander, Phil Robertson is a famous hunter and also a TV personality. He earned the image of a TV celebrity after starring in his show “Duck Dynasty”, which was telecasted on A&E. Not only this, but he also appeared in another TV show titled “Duck Commander”, which came before Duck Dynasty on Outdoor Channel.

What Is Phil Robertson Worth?

As of today, Phil Robertson net worth is appraised to be between $10 million to $15 million. If you are wondering how did Phil Robertson make so much money? then you should know that a huge part of his income came from his multi-million dollar duck call company “Duck Commander”, which he runs along with his family members. He also managed to bring tons of cash into his bank account through his TV show “Duck Dynasty”. Apart from this, Phil Robertson also made some pretty good money through book publication. Take a look at how much does Phil Robertson make?

Name Phil Robertson Net Worth $10-15 million Birth 24th April 1946, Vivian, USA Nationality American Age 76 years Height 6ft Weight 75 kg Partner Marsha Carroway Profession Hunter, Businessman, TV Personality Career 1972-Present

How Much Does Phil Robertson Make?

By adding up all of Phil Robertson’s income sources, he easily takes home more than $1 million every year. A large part of his income is generated through his duck call company. In addition to this, he also receives profits from the merchandise sales of Duck Commander as well. Furthermore, Phil Robertson’s TV shows also brought a considerable sum of money into his pockets. The American hunter also garnered some pretty decent money by publishing his autobiography. According to our estimation, Phil Robertson makes up to $100k a month and his weekly profits are at least $25k. Below is the breakdown of Phil Robertson’s earnings from different sources.

Phil Robertson’s Duck Commander (Company)

Phil Robertson’s journey began with the company called “Duck Commander” in 1972. The company is concerned with selling duck calling and hunting equipment. Those who don’t know what duck call is, then let me explain to you that it is equipment that produces duck cries or voices that will attract ducks. Soon, the company also commenced manufacturing deer hunting as well as turkey hunting equipment under the name “Buck Commander” and “Strut Commander”.

Not only this, but Phil and his family expanded their company’s operations to manufacture and sell fish hunting tools under the name “Fin Commander”. According to reports, Phil Robertson launched “Duck Commander” with an investment of $500k, and today, the value of Duck Commander alone is evaluated between $40 million to $50 million.

Given that, Phil Robertson’s company’s massive value, it’s no wonder that he can make millions if not thousands by serving as the president of the Duck Commander. Surprisingly, Phil Robertson made more than $44 million just by selling duck calls in the year 2013 alone.

Phil Robertson’s Earning From TV Shows

As Duck Commander grew popular, so did Phil and his family’s income, so much so that they got their own show. Phil and his family appeared in a TV show called “Duck Commander”, which was premiered on Outdoor Channel. The show was incorporated with a budget of $500k in 2009 and by the time it concluded in 2010 it already generated a huge profit of $1 million.

Then later in 2012, Phil made an agreement with A&E for a reality show. The show was named “Duck Dynasty”, which ran from 2012 to 2017 consisting of 11 seasons. According to reports, each cast member of the show made around $200k per episode. The show has a total of 131 episodes, and if we add the figures, the total takings of Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty amount to a whopping $26.2 million.

Apart from this, Phil Robertson has also made good money by gracing shows like In the Woods with Phil, The View, Fox, Friends, Larry King Now, etc. Let’s see some books authored by Phil Robertson.

Phil Robertson Book Publication

Apart from the hunting business and TV shows, Phil Robertson has enjoyed success by writing books as well. The American hunter has authored the book titled “Happy, Happy, Happy: My Life and Legacy as the Duck Commander”. This book is the autobiography of Phil Robertson, where he shares his life experiences, struggles, and his journey to building his company “Duck Commander”. The book was first published way back in 2013 and reportedly has sold more than 1 million copies as of today.

Phil Robertson Earnings From YouTube and Podcast

Aside from his multimillionaire duck call business, Phil Robertson also makes up to $128k from his YouTube channel alone. The duck hunter began posting videos on YouTube in July 2016 and has posted over 750 videos so far. According to our reports, Phil Robertson receives a sum between $667 to$10.7k a month from his YouTube channel which currently has more than 752k subscribers.

In addition to this, Phil Robertson is also the presenter of a podcast named “Unashamed with Phil Robertson”, which began in 2018. His podcast features his family members and special guests, where they have engaging conversations on a variety of topics like religion, lives, family, struggles, etc. As per our estimation, Phil Robertson makes estimated figures between $50k to $85k a year from his Podcast. If you want to check out Phil Robertson’s “Unashamed Podcast”, you can watch it on Apple Podcast.

Phil Robertson Real Estate

Though Phil and his family run a business worth millions of dollars, they still reside in a simple mansion situated in Louisiana. Sources reveal that Phil and his wife, Marsha Kay Carroway bought the 2,400-square-foot mansion way back in the 1960s. The house is said to have 3 bedrooms and bathrooms and Phil reportedly paid a hefty sum of $181k for the place, which is more than $1.7 million as of today.

Phil Robertson Controversies

During an interview with the GQ magazine, Phil Robertson stated that being gay is sinful and on top of this, he gave a reference from the Bible to further elaborate his point. His statements were met with heavy criticism by the LGBTQ community, and ultimately, the A&E banned Phil Robertson from his show “Duck Dynasty”. However, Phil’s fans retaliated by condemning A&E’s move and demanded to bring Phil Robertson back. Ultimately, A&E had to comply with the demands of Phil Robertson’s fans and lifted the ban without affecting the filming schedules of future Duck Dynasty episodes.

Another occasion when Phil Robertson created controversy was in 2015 when he mocked atheists for their beliefs (wait, should I use the word belief or disbelief to define their belief?). Phil also stated that STDs are a way of God punishing sinners, which in turn created a huge buzz in the media.

Early Life and Career

Phil Robertson is the 5th child of James Robertson and Merritt Robertson. Merritt gave birth to Phil on the 24th of April 1946 in Vivian, Louisiana, USA. James and Merritt were the parents of 7 children. Unlike many other families, the Roberson family didn’t have any access to even human necessities like electricity or a bathroom. Phil stated in his book that even though they didn’t have basic amenities, they were still happy in that conditions.

The Robertsons used to depend on the meat of animals like deer, squirrels, fish, pigs, etc. The family also reared cattle, vegetables, and chickens which was one of the most crucial food sources for them. He was sent to a high school in his hometown, where he played sports like football, baseball, and track running. After completing high school, Phil Robertson received a football scholarship, and he decided to join the University of Louisiana.

Like high school, Phil proved to be an excellent football player in college as well. Ultimately, the Washington Redskins offered Phil a place on their team, which he humbly declined. Phil stated that he rather be a hunter than a professional football player.

Early Career

After completing his studies, Phil became a teacher and later on, an industrial fisherman. Around 1970s, Phil Robertson started working on a duck call equipment that can make noise exactly like a duck. Thus, in 1972, Phil Robertson invented his “Duck Commander”, which he later got patented in the following year. Then in the same year, Phil Robertson launched his company “Duck Commander” and the rest is history.

Personal Life

During his high school days, Phil Robertson fell in love with his classmate Marsha Carroway and soon started dating each other in 1964. The high school lovers welcomed their first child Alan Robertson on the 5th of January 1965 and in the following year walked down the aisle. Then a few years later, Phil welcomed his second son, Jase Robertson on the 16th of August 1969.

Phil and Marsha’s third son, Willie Robertson was born on the 22nd of April 1972, while the 4th son was born on the 28th of May 1978. Recently in 2020, it was revealed that Phil Robertson is also the father of a daughter named Phyllis from his former romantic partner from the 1970s.

This news came as a shock to Phil and the rest of the world. Fortunately, Phil Robertson acknowledged Phyllis as his daughter. Phil also stated he is thankful to God for reuniting him with his daughter.

Conclusion

Phil Robertson receives some credit for his duck call invention, which has greatly influenced the duck hunting culture. The American hunter has built a business empire worth millions of dollars and has also made tons of money through his TV shows. Phil has also found success as an author, and he is the proud father of 5 children. There is news on the web stating that the Robertson family is going to return with a new TV series titled “Duck Family Treasure”.

