This post is about the man who started his career with the rapper turned entrepreneur Chamillionaire. Chamillionaire and Paul went on to give many hit songs throughout their career. Do you know that at one time, both Chamillionaire and Paul Wall got into a feud with each other? You can check out all about their feud in our Chamillionaire’s post (if you don’t then don’t worry as I will cover this topic in this post as well). Paul Michael Slayton was born in Houston and later adopted the stage name “Paul Wall”. Wall is a renowned rapper and also works as a DJ. Do you want to know What is Paul Wall net worth? How old is Paul Wall? and How much does Paul Wall make? then make sure to read this post till the end.

What Is Paul Wall Worth?

The friend of Chamillionaire, Paul Wall net worth is calculated between $2.5 million to $5 million as of 2022. The singer has earned acquired most of his fortune through his rapping career. He also makes money through social media channels and by appearing in movies as well. The rapper has released 13 studio albums and 7 collaborative albums so far. He is known for his albums like Get Ya Mind Correct, The Peoples Champ, and Get Money, Stay True. Paul has enjoyed success in both group and solo careers in rap. Have a look at how much does Paul Wall make?

Name Paul Wall Net Worth $2.5-$5 Million Birth 11th March 1981, Houston, Texas Nationality American Age 41 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 82 Kg Partner Crystal Slayton Profession Rapper, DJ Career 1998-Present

How Much Does Paul Wall Make?

The Get Ya Mind Correct artist takes home a hefty sum of at least $1 million every year. His income is generated through album sales, tours, ticket sales, acting, and social media handles. According to reports, Paul Wall gets a salary of at least $70k to $75k every month, and his weekly earnings are around $15k to $20k. Below are the details of Paul Wall’s earnings and how he spends his wealth.

Paul Wall’s Earnings

The artist has managed to grab big checks for his music. Paul’s debut album recorded more than 150k record sales. It is reported that Paul Wall’s earnings from his album “Get Ya Mind Correct” are almost $160k. His earnings from the record sales of his album “The Peoples Champ” made him $1 million richer. The album was declared platinum by RIAA, and it sold more than a million copies.

Later in 2007, Paul Wall released another album called Get Money, Stay True, which recorded more than 92k copies in sales within 7 days after its release. According to reports, Paul Wall received at least $94k for the 1st-week sales of the album.

In 2010, Heart of a Champion was released, which too recorded over 92k copies in sales within the first week of its release. From the first week’s sales of the album, Paul Wall took home at least $100k.

Apart from this, Paul Wall also earns decent money from royalties and music tours as well. According to reports, it is stated that Paul Wall charges around $25k to $50k for an event or performance. Paul’s concert tickets cost around $50. In addition to this, Paul Wall is also a DJ, and the salary of an average DJ is around $25k to $110k every year. Based on Paul Wall’s fame, he might earn higher than this.

Paul Wall’s Earnings From Social Media

The American rapper also has a massive following on social media as well. Paul Wall’s Instagram page is filled with more than 1.1 million followers. Not only this, but the artist’s Instagram account attracts at least 300 to 400 new followers on a daily basis. According to reports, it is estimated that Paul Wall can earn up to $90 for a promotional story.

Wall can charge around $170 for each sponsored image, and he can demand an average of $350 for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram page. Paul Wall’s fan following is twice as compared to his Instagram page.

The rapper has a colossal fan following of more than 2.2 million on his Facebook page. Given that Paul has a huge fan following, he can easily earn thousands of dollars just by posting content on his social media handles.

Coming to Paul Wall’s YouTube channel it has more than 119k subscribers with more than 77 million overall views. The channel gains an average of 4k subscribers every month, and the channel has 32 uploads.

According to reports, Paul Wall takes home a salary up to $125k every year. His monthly earnings from YouTube are between $652 to $10.4k. He can also earn some extra bucks through sponsorships and donations made by his loyal fans during live streams.

Paul Wall Real Estate, Investments, and Cars

Paul Wall is stated to reside in a 4,900 square feet property in the city of Humble, Texas. The house is said to have 4 lavish bedrooms and a large kitchen. It also has 4 bathrooms, and it was purchased by the rapper back in the year 2006 for a whopping amount of $2 million. Wall also reportedly owns some expensive cars as well.

According to reports, he is the proud owner of a Cadillac CT6 that is worth at least $100k. Apart from spending money on purchasing houses and cars, Paul Wall has also made a wise investment. Paul started a company that makes personalized Grillz for clients.

According to reports, it is stated that Paul Wall’s Grillz can cost between $20k to $50k each. Paul Wall’s client list includes some high-profile names like T.I and Lil Jon. Wall himself wears a customized Grillz that is worth at least $30k.

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire Controversy

The famous rappers, Paul Wall and Chamillionaire who commenced their career together had a fallout back in November 2004. The heart of the matter is that Paul Wall’s staff physically assaulted Rasaq Seriki (who is the younger sibling of Chamillionaire) at a bar. Soon after the incident Chamillionaire and his younger sibling made a diss track. The diss track was named “Go Ahead”. However, the two groups settled their differences in 2010 and came together for a musical tour.

Early Life

Paul Wall has been raised by his mother Rikki Slayton. Rikki gave birth to Paul Wall on the 11th of March 1981, in Houston, Texas. Paul was enrolled in Jersey Village High School and after completing high school Paul went on to join the University of Houston to pursue higher studies. During his time at Houston University, Paul befriended Chamillionaire and the duo started making music, and eventually formed a group called “The Color Changin’ Click”.

Soon they were rapping at a radio station managed by Michael Watts. Then the pair received an album deal from a record label called “Paid in Full Records”. Finally, in 2002, Paul and Chamillionaire released their first album called “Get Ya Mind Correct”, which became a huge hit and recorded around 160k copies in sales.

Career

After the release of their first album, the duo came together to release another album called “Controversy Sells”. After the release of the duo’s first album, both Chamillionaire and Paul Wall went their separate ways. Paul Wall has also released some big solo albums like Chick Magnet, The Peoples Champ, Get Money, Stay True, Fast Life, and Heart of a Champion.

He has also released #Checkseason, The Po-Up Poet, Slab God, Houston Oiler, etc. Recently the artist released Mind Over Matter and Subculture in 2020 and Hall of Fame Hustler in 2021. Apart from this, Paul Wall has also made an appearance in some movies as well.

He has appeared in movies like Furnace, I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, ghetto Stories, Alligator X, and Cash or Crash. In addition to this, Paul has also been featured in video games like Midnight Club 3, SSX on Tour, Madden NFL 06, Def Jam Icon, and Battle Rap Stars.

Personal Life

Paul Wall started seeing his future wife, Crystal Slayton in the early 2000s. The couple then later walked down the aisle on the 22nd of October 2005. Later on, Paul and Crystal welcomed their first child, a son named William Patrick Slayton. A few years later, the couple became parents for the second time to a daughter, named Noelle Slayton. Paul Wall happily resides in his home in Texas.

Conclusion

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire were destined for success as they embarked on their journey to become music artists together. After giving a hit album, the pair went their separate ways, where too they found success. Chamillionaire went on to become an entrepreneur, while Paul Wall started to appear in movies and also work as a DJ. Paul Wall is now a proud father of 2 children and a loving husband. He is now residing happily with his wife and children in Texas. Paul Wall partnered with rapper Termanology, and the pair released an album titled “Start 2 Finish” on the 8th of April this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Paul Wall worth? A. As of 2022, Paul Wall net worth is projected between $2.5 million to $5 million. 2. How old is Paul Wall? A. Paul Wall is 41 years old. 3. Who is Paul Wall married to? A. Paul Wall exchanged wedding vows with Crystal Slayton, and the couple became parents to 2 children. 4. What is Paul Wall’s birth name? A. Paul Wall’s birth name is Paul Michael Slayton.