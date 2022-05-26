A few week back, Pat Mcafee was grabbing headlines after his unbelievable performance in WrestleMania 38 against Austin Theory. Mcafee, who is a former NFL player drafted by Indianapolis Colts in 2009, retired from the game in 2017. Since then, he has hit the media world as a sports analyst, radio show host, comedian, and a very successful podcaster. His incredible energy and enthusiasm in wrestling has made him a sensational personality in the WWE scene as well. While his fans are going crazy with his latest WrestleMania gig, they are also interested to know what is Pat Mcafee worth with his diverse highly-profitable endeavors. Well, Pat Mcafee net worth as of 2022 is an impressive $20 million.

After giving an impressive performance at NFL, Mcafee made a huge name as he transitioned to sports journalism and other media ventures. He has appeared in several prominent networks like ESPN Barstool Sports and DAZN. As a podcaster, Pat hosts the talk show called “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM and YouTube which is well received by his fans just like his game.

Moving on, in this article we are going to cover a lot more interesting facts about this sports enthusiast like how much does Pat Mcafee make, his early day and more. Keep reading!

Pat Mcafee Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, and Personal Life

Mcafee has a multimillion dollar bank balance thanks to his prosperous career. He has channeled his talents and abilities in the best possible way which has helped him achieve what is Pat Mcafee worth today. So, here’s an overview of how he made his $20 million bank.

How Much Does Pat Mcafee Make

Earnings from NFL contributing to Pat Mcafee net worth

Pat had signed some lucrative deals with Indianapolis Colts during his NFL time as this was the only team he was been with through the entire career. During the initial five seasons, the former NFL punter made around $4.7 million. The breakdown of this figure goes like this –

The Indianapolis Colts punter signed a 4-year long rookie deal with the team in 2009 that offered him $1.8 million. According to reports, the agreement included $58,280 sign-on bonus, around $452,000 salary per year and $58,280 guarantee. At the end of this Rookie contract, Pat went on to accept another year-long deal (Franchise tag deal) worth a little higher than $2.9 million.

In 2014, however, he signed the most attractive contract with the team. It agreed to pay him $14 million through a 5 year-long contract along with $5 million in guarantees. He also recieved a signing bonus of $1 million with a promise of an average salary if close to $2.9 million. This way during his tenure with NFL, McAfee raked in more than 15 million in total. Although this is not the biggest pay check for an NFL member, there is not denying that it is a great number for him to build a significant net worth.

Income From WWE Company

Pat’s earnings skyrocketed as he entered the WWE realm. He initially started as a comedian wrestling analyst and commentator that paid him around $500,000 annually. On 16th April, 2021, WWE company took him in its “SmackDown Live” broadcast team that had him sign a multi-year contract. The deal reportedly was extremely well-paying and made a significant contribution to Pat Mcafee Net Worth.

Earnings From the Podcasts and FanDuel Deal

The wrestling analyst’s incredible intelligence, spontaneity and high spiritedness won the hearts of many. As a result, a striking FanDuel deal came his way. Pat signed this deal towards the end of 2021. According to the reports, it is a mega sponsorship deal that includes a 4-year-long contract paying the sports media personality a massive sum of $30 million each year! There is an opt out option after the third year as well. The gambling company will sponsor his podcast channel and distribute Pat McAfee Inc. content.

In addition to that, McAfee will do exclusive promotions and boosts for them. Just so you know, this is going to be an additional amount of fortune apart from what he already makes. So you can only imagine the way this deal is going to upturn Pat Mcafee net worth further in the coming years.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Pat McAfee Celebrated Name Pat McAfee Dated of Birth May 2, 1987 Age 35 years Place of Birth Plum, Pennsylvania, United States Parents Father: Tim McAfee Mother: Sally McAfee Spouse Samantha Ludy Children None Profession Former NFL Player, television host, Podcaster, Sports Media Analyst, Comedian Net worth $20 million

How old is Pat McAfee? McAfee was born in the year 1987 on 2nd of May, in Plum, a suburb of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He is 35 years old as of writing this article. Pat is the son of Tim McAfee and Sally McAfee. The former NFL punter was passionate about sports from a very early age. When he was studying in Plum High School, he began playing football, volleyball and soccer.

At one point of time, McAfee managed $100 by borrowing from a friend and played poker at a club. He increased it to $1,400 and with that money, Pat travelled to Miami to play in the finals of National level competition. Pat McAfee displayed outstanding performance establishing himself as one of the best field goal kicking players back then. Back in his home country, the hiring coordinator of West Virginia College approached him to offer him a scholarship.

After graduating from his high school, Pat joined West Virginia University where he began his college football career. He performed exceptionally well and won the college’s “Scott Shirley Award” for the second and the third year consecutively. In his final year, Pat showcased his game talent and tactics by creating several impressive scores. He ended the year with career-best score of 44.7 yards per punt average and a career-high 2,639 yard along with 65-yard long. He became the finalist of the Ray Guy Award although he couldn’t win it.

Career

NFL Career

Pat was picked by Indianapolis Colts in the NFL draft of 2009. He was the #222 overall pick in the draft and he remained with the same team from 2009 to 2016. Pat made it to the Pro Bowl twice during his NFL career, once in 2014 and in 2016. He was also first-team All-Pro pick in 2014.

Unfortunately, the NFL player suffered knee injury three times during four seasons because of which he couldn’t continue to be a part of the game. During his time with NFL though, Pat garnered huge popularity for trying to swim in a canal all drunk after a party. Although media scorned him for his act, his popularity grew increasing his fan base.

Career in Sports Media

Right after his retirement from National Football League Pat became a part of the Barstool Sports and started hosting his own show called “The Pat McAfee Show” for the blog’s channel, Sirius. The show also ran on his YouTube channel. The former NFL punter, by this time, had gained a huge popularity in this field for his controversial commentaries and inside knowledge of Pro Bowl. He later left the channel owing to a difference of opinion about his salary with the network’s management.

Meanwhile, he also often makes appearances in various other television networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN.

It didn’t take long for McAfee to move on to the next step after his exit from Barstool. He launched “Pat McAfee Inc.(PMI)”. Soon PMI came up with four of its own podcast shows two of which are gambling oriented – “The Pod” and “The Pat McAfee Show 2.0”. He also resumed hosting a new version of “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius again in 2020.

In December of 2021, McAfee signed a massive deal with FanDuel according to which it will be the exclusive sportsbook for the “The Pat McAfee Show”. The contract will pay the sports media personality $30 million per year for 4 years with an opt out option in the third year. Given the popularity of this show it was a win-win situation for both the parties.

WWE Endeavor

The former NFL backer is a huge wrestling fan which has helped him become one of the most beloved personalities in the WWE scene. Initially starting as a wrestling analyst- comedian, in 2018, he became the guest commentator for WWE network’s “NXT Take Over: New Orleans” and “NXT Take Over: Chicago”. He then became the core color commentator for it popular brand/ show “SmackDown” aired in FOX channel. Pat also stunned the audiences and the wrestlers with his in-the-ring ability by playing a match with the WWE champion Adam Cole on NXT TakeOver PPV.

Personal Life

When it comes to personal life, Pat has had a pretty straightforward one. He proposed his long time girl friend Samantha Ludy in 2019 and the couple tied the knot in August 2020.

McAfee hasn’t just been enjoying huge chunks of money from his ventures but he is also a philanthropist. The former NFL player is known for donating big checks to various charitable causes. He has reportedly given away more than $6 million to various foundations, children’s hospitals and others. In addition to that, he has also established a nonprofit organization along with his father that he named as “The Pat McAfee Foundation”. The organization works towards assisting the children of those working in the military. The Barstool Fund has also reportedly recieved a sizable donation of $200,000 from the sports media personality.

Summing Up

Pat McAfee has become one of the most loved and delightful members of the wrestling domain after his praise worthy NFL performances. With his multi-dimensional career that spans over 12 years, Pat has earned a huge name and fame for himself in addition to a staggering fortune. While his thriving net worth of $20 million is the result of the various sources of earning, with his enormous FanDuel deal, we are sure to see a spike in Pat Mcafee net worth very soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Pat McAfee worth? Pat McAfee net worth is estimated to be $20 million as of 2022. He has amassed this wealth from his NFL career followed by his sports media ventures. How old is Pat Mcafee? McAfee was born on 2nd of May 1987, in Plum, a suburb of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He is 35 years old as of writing this article. When did McAfee make his debut in WWE? McAfee first entered WWE as a comedian wrestling analyst in 2018. Who is McAfee’s wife? Pat’s wife is Samantha Ludy. He got engaged to her in 2019 after a long term relationship and the duo married in 2020.