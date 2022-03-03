Norman Reedus is an American-based actor who started his career back in 1992. Since then, Norman has appeared in many Television shows and movies. He was featured in movies like The Boondock Saints series, Blade II, Deuces Wild, and others. He became popular around the globe for his role as “Daryl Dixon” in the hit television series “The Walking Dead”. To know what is Norman Reedus net worth, how old is Norman Reedus? And where is Norman Reedus today? Then keep reading.

How Much Is Norman Reedus Worth?

As of 2022 Norman Reedus net worth is between $20 to $25 million. The walking dead actor has amassed most of his fortune from his acting career. Apart from acting, Norman is also an admirer of the arts and music. Norman is also a model and has posed for many renowned companies. He was also featured in many music videos of famous singers like Lady Gaga, Tricky, Hilary Duff, Sleater-Kinney, and many others. Norman also has talent in painting and sculpting, and often flaunts his art in New York, Berlin, and Frankfurt galleries. In addition to this, Norman has also launched his book titled “The Sun’s Coming Up…Like a Big Bald Head” in 2013.

Name Norman Mark Reedus Net Worth $20 to $25 Million Born January 6, 1969, Hollywood, Florida, U.S. Nationality American Age 53 years Height 5 Ft 10 In Weight 72 KG Partner/Children Helena Christensen (1998-2003) Diane Kruger (2016-Present)/2 (A Son and A Daughter) Occupation Actor, Model, Painter, Television Host Career 1992-Present

Norman Reedus Earnings

The walking dead fame did not earn much when he started to make his appearance on the walking dead. It is estimated that the zombie actors make about $10 each hour. As per reports, Norman Reedus’s salary back in 2016-17 was $650k for each episode. However, due to the increased popularity of the show and Norman’s character, the creators hiked Norman’s pay from $650k to a million dollars per episode. Not only this, but the AMC network also provided Reedus with his series named “Ride with Norman Reedus”.

Early Life

Norman Mark Reedus is the son of Ira Norman Reedus and Marianne Reedus, and he was born on the 6th of January in Hollywood, Florida. Norman went to Bethany College, in Kansas, and later dropped out. Later on, he took a job at Harley-Davidson, while dividing his time between sculpting, painting, and photography. Reeds got an opportunity to act in a play titled “Maps for Drowners” after he caught the eye of someone, and was offered the role. He started to work as a model in 1992, and was soon featured in many music videos. His efforts soon paid off, and in 1997 he got a chance to act in the horror movie titled “Mimic”.

Career

Norman Reedus made his debut appearance on the big screen with the movie “Mimic” which was released in the year 1997. It is reported that the movie earned only $25 million, while it had a budget of $30 million. 2 years later, Norman appeared in the cult classic movie “The Boondock Saints” as Murphy MacManus. Initially, the movie performed slow, earning just $30k at five theaters, however it managed to amass a fortune of $50 million in video sales. The movie budget was around $6 million. Later he appeared as Scud in the hit Marvel movie “Blade II”, which was released in 2002, and earned more than $155 million at the box office, against a $54 million budget.

Reedus also appeared as “Lax” in Hello Herman, which was released in 2013, and just earned $8k around the globe against a staggering budget of $1.5 million. In 2010, Reedus was starred as Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC television series “The Walking Dead”. Norman started to appear as a side character in the series, but soon because of his marvelous portrayal of Daryl Dixon, the creators decided to make his character appear more often. In no time, Norman rose to fame, impressed the audience with his performance, and soon ended up becoming the lead character of the show. Not only this, after the series finale of the walking dead, Norman is going to return as Daryl Dixon in the spinoff series of walking dead in 2023.

Norman Reedus Houses, Videogames, And Publication

Norman Reedus is the proud owner of many real estate properties. As per reports, Norman paid a hefty sum of $3.8 million for a house in New York City. Later in 2015, the actor bought another grand mansion in New York for $3 million. Later in 2018, Norman and his partner Diane Kruger purchased a luxurious place in NYC’s West Village for a staggering amount of more than $11 million. Recently Norman again bought a property in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles for a massive amount of $8.5 million.

The Dylan Dixon fame actor has also launched a book titled “The Sun’s Coming Up…Like a Big Bald Head” in 2013. Later in the same year, Norman returned as Daryl Dixon, only this time as a voice artist. Norman lent his voice to his character Daryl Dixon in “The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct” video game. In 2015, Norman appeared as a lead in the action video game titled “Death Stranding”.

Where Is Norman Reedus Today?

Norman Reedus is currently involved in the Walking Dead franchise. Reedus is ready to return as Daryl Dixon along with Melissa McBride (who plays the character Carol Peletier) in the Walking Dead spinoff series, which is set to release in 2023. Apart from this, there are also rumors floating on the web stating that Norman Reedus is going to play the role of Ghost Rider in the MCU.

Personal Life

Given that he has some charming looks, he never married, but has been involved in romantic relationships. Back in 1998, Norman had a romantic relationship with Helena Christensen. The couple’s relationship lasted for 5 years. During their relationship, Norman and Helena welcomed their child, a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus in 1999. Later in 2003, Norman and Helena went on their separate ways. Then in 2015, Norman Reedus started dating Diane Kruger. Though they are not yet married, Diane gave birth to Norman’s second child, a daughter in November 2018. There are reports that the couple is engaged, however, there aren’t any reports on Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger’s marriage.

Conclusion

Norman Reedus started off as a side character in the Walking Dead series. Soon Norman started to appear as a recurring character, now Norman is the leading character of the series. Not only this, but Norman also managed to grab the lead role in the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series. The hard work and dedication of Norman Reedus for the Walking Dead franchise, seems to have paid off, because there is a high possibility that Norman could be the next MCU’s Ghost Rider. The Walking Dead fame resides in his mansion in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Diane Kruger and their daughter.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Norman Reedus worth? A. As of 2022, Norman Reedus net worth is around $20 to $25 million. 2. How old is Norman Reedus? A. Norman Reedus is 53 years old. 3. Where is Norman Reedus today? A. Norman Reedus is working with the Walking Dead series, and is also ready to star in the Walking Dead spinoff series. There is also news that Norman is going to be the MCU’s upcoming Ghost Rider. 4. What is Norman Reedus’s height? A. Norman Reedus is 5 Ft and 10 In tall.