Michael John Myers, better known by Mike Myers is one of the finest actors of Hollywood, an accomplished comedian, filmmaker and screenplay writer who hails from Canada. Though the legendary actor is keeping low key these days, he has had a roaring career in the past that has made him one of the richest actors of Hollywood. If you have watched “Austin Powers” then you probably know him as “Dr. Evil” the lead antagonist in the movie. That said, Mike Myers net worth today is estimated to be $200 million. Now, this might make you wonder how much does Mike Myers make? We will come to that in bit.

With his career stretched over 30 years, Mike has been able to pile up a gigantic amount of fortune in addition to garnering a huge fan base. He entered the professional world when he was just 2 and moved up the ladder through his dedication and persistence. He has been a part of countless television series, shows and films. The actor’s comical talent, his sketches and perfect humor timings increased his demand in the industry.

It would have been a while that the “Austin Powers” star is spotted on any films. The last time you would have seen him was in the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody”. While his fans have been waiting to see him again, this year the actor has hit the news by being a part of the commercials during the Super Bowl 2022. In this article you will learn more about this legendary actor, how much does Mike Myers make, his biography, family, how old is Mike Myers and other facts. So, let’s get going.

There is a long list of films and television shows that Mike Myers has been a part of, but some of the most notable ones that most of his fans remember him for include “Saturday Night Live”, “Wayne’s World”, “Coffee Talk” and many more. He has also lent his voice to the main character “Shrek” the ogre, in the Academy Award winning “Shrek” and its sequels that made an outstanding box office performance worldwide. So, what is Mike Myers worth? The actor has enjoyed an extremely prosperous career that has brought Mike Myers Net Worth to a whopping $200 million as of 2022.

How Much Does Mike Myers Make

Myer has made a lot of money from the various projects he has worked so far. Most of his earnings have been from his acting career in between small and big screen. In addition to that, he has also cashed in a lot from the various endorsement deals he has been a part of with the most recent one being for the Super Bowl.

In case you are wondering why does he have to do commercials for the game at all, well, the truth is they pay enormous paychecks to the A-listers. The amount can go as high as 5 million or even more depending on the tenure of the contract, the company they endorse for etc. Typically the bigger the company, the more is the money adding significantly to Mike Myers net worth.

As for the earnings from his mainstream career of acting, the actor hasn’t become successful overnight. when he first began his acting career by joining the The Second City theatre company, he reportedly made just around $30,000-$42,000 a year. That is surprisingly low. One of the members of the company had revealed that everyone had to take another job to be able to manage their personal expenses.

Earnings From SNL Adding To Mike Myers Net Worth

When Myers joined “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” his pay day improved from what he was making. All the new actors were reportedly earning close to $5,500 per episode during the 90’s. Myers was able to rake in a lot of fortune from this show considering the actor was in the run for almost 6 years. This became a major contribution to what is Mike Myers worth today. In addition to this, the characters that he played in the show gained solid popularity that opened the door for him for many other opportunities in both small and big screen. One of the main ones was “Wayne Campbell”.

Notable Films and Shows That Earned Big Money

Mike SNL characters “Wayne Campbell” led him to enter Hollywood with his very first film “Wayne’s World” in 1992. The film was well recieved by the audience and the actor earned $1 million from this one. However, its sequel in the following year was even more successful. He received a paycheck of $3.5 million from “Wayne’s World 2” which gave a big boost to Mike Myers net worth. This wasn’t however the only profitable movie he made. In the years since, there has been several that he raked in handsome paychecks from.

From “Austin Powers”, he again pulled in a salary of $3.5 million. This movie also reportedly got him a place in the A-listers of Hollywood. The second sequel paid him $7 million while for the third, his salary went up to $25 million. For the “Shrek” franchise Myers made a fortune of $28 million in total. He recieved $3 million for first movie, following the trend of the first one’s in a franchise paying low. The next one however got him $10 million and the third and the fourth part together got him $15 million.

Now these salaries cover only what he has got as an actor. Mike has numerous work in the list as a producer or a film maker, character creator and more. These sure have helped him build a large bank adding up to what is Mike Myers worth today.

With this you have an idea about how much does Mike Myers make or rather was making during his peak career. These are just a very little data of his enormous career that the legendary actor has built over the years. But did where does this incredible talent come from. Here’s a quick sneak peek into his Life journey and where he hails from.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Michael John Myers Celebrated Name John Myers Date of Birth 25 May, 1963 Age 59 years old Place of Birth Scarborough, Canada Parents Father: Eric Myers

Mother: Alice "Bunny" E. Myers Spouse Kelly Tisdale (m. 2010) Robin Ruzan (m. 1993 - 2006) Children three (Spike Myers, Sunday Molly Myers, Paulina Kathleen Myers) Profession Actor, Comedian, Producer, Screenwriter, Filmmaker, Net Worth $200 million

How Old Is Mike Myers

The “Wayne’s World” actor Mike Myers was born on 25th of May, 1963 in the Scarborough district of Ontario, Canada. So going by this, he is currently 59 years old as of 2022.

Mike’s Childhood Days and Family

The actor was born in a modest British household to Eric Myers (Father) and Alice “Bunny” E. Myers Mother). there are different information about the profession of his parents. While some say that his father was an insurance agent, some say that he was an encyclopedia salesman by profession. His mother worked as a data processor with a dream of becoming an actor which she couldn’t probably become owing to various obligations. No matter what his parents were, they made sure that their children grow up in a loving and caring environment.

Mike grew up along with his two other older siblings – Peter and Paul Myers and it is said that the actor developed interest for comedy from this father. Eric would often make his sons sit with him and watch British comedy programs that starred Benny Hill or Monty Python.

Myers’ family didn’t do quite well on the financial front when he was a child. He once revealed in an interview that they resided in a government aided housing in Toronto. So when he tasted his first success in his career, he first it bizarre but fun. The actor went to Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute. In 1982, he graduated from Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute.

Mike started acting in commercials from a very early age which definitely helped him contribute to the family’s earnings. Despite that, his parents always made sure that their children’s happiness comes over anything. They let him do whatever makes him happy which played a huge role in his life helping him choose the path he wants.

Career

Mike Myers’ prosperous career is, to some extent, the result of his early start that helped him build a solid foundation. The Canadian-American actor first appeared in the commercial when he was only 2 years old. At the age of 10, he acted in a commercial for British Columbia Hydro alongside, the late American actress and comedian. He joined The Second City-a Canadian comedy group right after he graduated from high school.

The actor then moved to the United Kingdom where he co-founded the “Comedy Store Players” in 1985. The next year, he became a part of “Wide Awake Club” a British television program. The same year he joined The Second City theatre for a stage show in Toronto. After doing several other small projects, Mike got his biggest break in 1989 when he got a chance in NBC aired “Saturday Night Live”, the American comedy show. He became internationally famous for performing several legendary characters like Wayne Campbell, Linda Richman and many more.

Playing the role of Wayne Campbell landed him to adapt it to a film called “Wayne’s World” in 1992. The movie was recieved well by the audiences and the critics alike and collected $183 million from worldwide box office. The subsequent sequels performed even more better at the box office upturning Mike Myers net worth.

Career Post SNL and Wayne’s World

Mike Myers did not stop after the grand success of the Wayne Sequels and SNL. After taking a short break, he came back in 1997 with another hit film “Austin Powers”. His portrayal of the main antagonist of the movie Dr. Evil created another wave of sensation among the audiences. While he is mostly remembered as this character, his titular role as Austin Powers, and others like Fat Bastard, and Goldmember also gained him appreciation from all around the world.

Some of the other notable films that Mike Myers that he worked in were “The Love Guru” which he co-wrote produced and starred, “Inglourious Basterds”(2009), “The Cat in the Hat” among many others. In 2018 he was a part of “Terminal” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” as a guest star.

Other Ventures Adding Up To Mike Myers Net Worth

In addition to his acting career, Mike has invested his talents into other ventures like voice acting, film directing and more. As a voice acting artist, he has raked in a tremendous amount of fortune through the “Shrek” franchise that includes 5 five parts. Mike was the voice behind the main character, the ogre named “Shrek”. The movie was not only one of the most successful ones of Dreamwork but also for the actor. A major share of his wealth adding to what is Mike Myers worth has come from this franchise. All the sequels performed exceptionally well at the worldwide box office, in fact better every time than the previous.

Myer made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon”. which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. His passion for music led him to join the band Ming Tea, a three member band comprising of Matthew Sweet, Susanna Hoffs and Mike himself. The band performed a few songs for Austin Power franchise like “Daddy Wasn’t There” and “BBC”. Aside from this he has also performed quite a few stage shows and documentary films.

Awards and Accomplishments

Mike Myers’s extensive contributing in both the television and film industry has been appreciated from time to time with several awards, nominations and praises. There are many awards in his credit. The legendary actor has bagged two Canadian Comedy Awards, four MTV awards, an Emmy Award and Teens Choice Awards. Aside from that the film “Inglorious Basterds” that he has been a part of received the ‘Gold Derby Award.

Personal Life

in 1993, Mike Myers tied the knot with Robin Ruzan. However after over 10 years of their marriage, they decided to part ways in 2005. Mike then started dating Kelly Tisdale in 2006 and they decided to marry in the year 2010. Kelly is a businesswoman and an artist who works in the entertainment industry. Their marriage was reportedly a very private affair with no big ceremony. The couple have three children together. Spike Alan, the eldest son was born in 2011, followed by Sunday Molly born in 2014, and Paulina Kathleen in 2015.

Assets That Count Up To Mike Myers Net Worth

When it comes to assets the actor own at least two houses as per several sources. In 2007 Mike Myers has purchased a house in the SoHo neighborhood of the New York City. He paid around $8 million for this property. According to some sources he put it out for sale but later withdrew that.

In 2007, the actor purchased a lake-facing home in Colchester, Vermont spending around $1.65 million. 10 years later in 2017, he bought a condo in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. its a 4-bedroom condo that costed him over $14.6 million. However, Mike decided to sell the house in a very short span of time of just 4 months at a loss of close to $700,000.

Wrapping Up

Mike Myer is one of the those few stars who have the power to entertain the world with multiple different talents. An incredible actor, producer, filmmaker and singer, he has countless films and shows credited to his list. In addition to that, Myers is also celebrated for his outstanding work as a voice actor for the Shrek movies that all the fans love!

As of 2022, Mike Myer net worth is $200 million. All of the earnings that he has had so far is the result of his extremely successful career of over 30 years that began from when he was 2. The “Austin Powers” star has made significant contribution to the entertainment world that has been recognized by in both Canada and America. This alone shows the kind of place he has made in the hearts of the people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Mike Myers worth? Mike Myer net worth is estimated to be $200 million. Most of his earnings come from his acting, voice acting and producing career. How old is Mike Myers? Mike was born on 25th May, 1963 so he is 59 years old at the time of writing this article. Who is Mike Myers’ wife? Mike Myer’s is at present married to Kelly Tisdale since 2010. Kelly is his second wife and the couple has three children together. Where does Mike live in the US? Mike Myers is said to live in New York in a condo that he purchased in 2007.