Michael Richards Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Family

Michael Richards was a big figure during the late 80s and 90s for his role in the famous sitcom called “Seinfeld”. He played the role of a popular fictional character called “Cosmo Kramer”. His work in the sitcom “Seinfeld”, earned him not one but 3 Emmy Awards in the years 1993,1994,1997 respectively. In addition to this, he also appeared on many television shows and movies as a guest. However, you won’t get to hear much about him these days. So what happened to Michael Richards career? How old is Michael Richards now? What is Michael Richards worth? And how much does Michael Richards make every year? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Michael Richards Worth?

The Seinfeld fame, Michael Richards net worth is between $30 to $40 million. The actor earned most of his wealth from the show itself. Apart from this, he also made numerous appearances on other television shows as a guest. Now, he gets his income from his writing and producing works. Furthermore, he also gets a part of profits from Seinfeld’s re-runs in the form of “royalties”. Below are the details of his earnings and possessions.

Name Michael Richards Net Worth $30 to $40 million Birth 24 July 1949, California Nationality American Age 72 years old Height Weight Spouse Beth Skipp Profession Actor, Writer, Comedian Career 1979-Present

How Much Does Michael Richards Make?

Cosmo Kramer, i.e. Michael Richards makes around $5 million every year. It is estimated that, he earns around $500 to $600k every month. Coming to his salary from Seinfeld, he was earning a stipend of $150k for each episode during season 5. This adds up to a total of almost $4 million every season. Later due to the rising popularity of the show, the cast of Seinfeld demanded a raise of $1 million per episode.

However, the studio declined their demands, and agreed to pay a sum of $200k for each episode. Soon the stipend was raised to $400k for each episode. Later on, the studio, ended up paying a hefty sum of $600k to the cast of Seinfeld for each episode. This means that the cast was earning a whopping amount of $15 million. By the end of the show’s finale, it is stated that the cast received a payment of $1 million for each episode.

Do the Cast of Seinfeld Earn From Syndication Points?

Unfortunately, the cast of Seinfeld does not have any share in the syndication points profit. All the proceedings from syndicate points go to the pockets of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. As per reports, Jerry and Larry earn a colossal amount of more than $50 million every year just from syndication points alone.

This does not mean, that the cast of the show does not receive any share. The members receive a share from the re-runs as royalties. It is assumed that the cast receives a stipend in thousands of dollars, but not in millions like Jerry and Larry.

The Michael Richards Show

After the finale of Seinfeld, Michael started to look for new opportunities. In the year 2000, Michael got hold of the NBC network and they both started to work on a show called “The Michael Richards Show”. The program was about Michael Richard who is a private investigator. NBC released a pilot episode of the show, which failed miserably, however, NBC wanted to continue with the project, so it ordered to reshoot it with major changes. Unfortunately, even after rewriting the show, it still couldn’t attract viewers. As a result, the show had to be canceled.

Michael Richards Appearances in Movies

Michael was first seen on a big screen in the comedy movie called “Young Doctors in Love”, which was released in 1982. Richards played the role of Malamud Callahan, and the movie performed moderately at the box office earning a decent sum of $30 million against a $7 million budget. Then he appeared in The House of God as “Dr. Pinkus” which was released in 1984. Later he appeared as “Fejos” in Transylvania 6-5000 in 1985.

The movie was only able to collect $7 million against a $3 million budget. Michael was in movies like Whoops Apocalypse (1986), Choice Chance and Control (1987), and UHF (1989). Then in the year 1990, he was cast as “Martin Beck” in the hit movie titled Problem Child. The movie had a budget of $10 million, but it collected more than $72 million across the globe. Then he was featured in a big-budget movie called “Coneheads” which was based on one of Saturday Night’s comedy sketches. The budget of the movie was $33 million, but it collected only $21 million.

Bee Movie and Other Films

Then was featured in movies like So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), Airheads (1994), Unstrung Heroes (1995), and Trial and Error (1997). The movies Unstrung Heroes earned him a nomination for Funniest Supporting Actor, while Trial and Error, starred him beside the character of Charles Tuttle flopped. The movie managed to collect only 14 million against a huge 25 million budget. A decade later, Michael lent his voice to the character of “Bud Ditchwater” in Bee Movie. The movie earned a colossal amount of $293 million against a $150 million budget. Six years later he appeared as “Lester: in a short movie called Walk the Light, and later in 2019 he was seen in Faith, Hope & Love as “Daddy Hogwood”.

Houses and Endorsements

Richards may not have earned much money after Seinfeld, but he surely invested it in profitable places. Back in the year 1992, Michael purchased a property in California for a hefty sum of $525k. Later in 1998, The actor earned a whopping sum of $810k after selling the place in the year 1998. During this period, he also purchased a property in Los Angeles for a massive sum of $1.7 million. The mansion is said to cover an area of more than 6,000 square feet.

The house is stated to have 3 grand bedrooms and 5 luxurious bathrooms. It is stated that Michael was in the neighborhood, when he found out about this mansion. The grand place is said to have a value of $8 to $12 million in today’s date. Michael has also endorsed quite a few brands. For instance, he agreed to endorse for Vodafone Australia campaign.

However, the actor refused to visit Australia for the shoot, instead, the company had to arrange the Australian environment in Los Angeles. The crew faced many challenges during the shoot, but eventually managed to complete the project. It is reported that the company invested more than $40 million to create an Australian environment. Fortunately, the investment paid off as the company was able to attract more than $1.3 million clients in just 3 years.

Why Don’t We See Michael Richards Anymore?

It all happened back in the year 2006, when Michael was performing at Laugh Factory in California. Michael Richards was on the stage performing stand-up comedy, when he was getting interrupted by a group of black people. This resulted in Michael losing his cool, and he started screaming at them. During his outburst, he even called them the “N” word.

Kyle Doss, was among the members of the group, and he filmed the event on his mobile. The video was released on the internet, and Michael’s image took a serious hit in the public. Michael eventually took the responsibility for his actions and apologized to the audience on the David Letterman show three days later. Unfortunately, it was too late for Michael as he was widely criticized for his outburst. As a result, he ended up taking retirement from stand-up comedy. Michael tried to regain his reputation back by doing various television shows and appearing in movies as a guest, but it was not enough to earn back the fame that he once enjoyed.

Personal Life

Michael Richards was born to a librarian and an electrical engineer. He was born on the 24th of July 1949 in California. His father’s name was William Phyllis, and he left the world due to a car accident, when Richards was just 2 years old. Michael went to Thousand Oaks High School, and after graduation, he went to an institution of arts called “The Evergreen State College”. He completed his studies in 1975 and got a degree in drama. During this period, he also joined the United States Army in the year 1970. Richard was in a relationship with Cathleen Lyons.

The couple got married and welcomed a daughter in the year 1975. Lyons was a family therapist, and she stayed married to Richards for 18 years. The couple got separated in 1992 and later ended their marriage in the next year i.e. 1993. Later, Michael met Beth Skipp and the couple started dating in the year 2002. Then almost after 8 years, the couple got married in the year 2010. Beth Skipp and Michael Richards are the parents of a son.

Conclusion

There is no doubt, that Michael Richards was a big thing in the acting industry back in the 80s and 90s. There is also no denying that Michael could have done better even after Seinfeld ended. He was still loved by the audience, and there was a pretty good chance for him to star in something as big as Seinfeld. However, he closed the doors of all these opportunities, due to one mistake. His career met an untimely end because of his outburst and racist remarks on black people. It is highly unlikely, that Michael Richards is ever going to revive, but there is something that we can learn from this though. The lesson we can learn from this event is that we should control our anger, and should not say things that we could never take back.

Frequently Asked Questions

