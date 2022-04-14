Michael Douglas Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Career, Family, House

Michael Douglas is a name that needs no introduction. He has served as the producer of many successful movies and has also acted in several movies. He is currently playing the role of Wasp’s father Hank Pym in MCU. Are you curious to know how much is Michael Douglas net worth? then you have come to the right place. So let us have a look at What is Michael Douglas net worth? How old is Michael Douglas? How much does Michael Douglas make? And What is Michael Douglas worth? Read the post till the end to find out.

What Is Michael Douglas Worth?

You will be shocked to know that the American producer/actor i.e, Michael Douglas net worth is around $350 million. Michael Douglas was destined to become an actor as his parents were actors as well. He leaped to success in the Hollywood industry with the movie “Romancing the Stone”, where he played the lead as well as produced the film. Let us see, how much does Michael Douglas make?

Name Michael Douglas Net Worth $350 Million Birth 25th September 1944, New Jersey Nationality American Age 77 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 73 Kg Partner Catherine Zeta Profession Actor, Producer Career 1966-Present

How Much Does Michael Douglas Make?

The actor earns a staggering amount of more than $55 million every year. Douglas has acquired his wealth by producing movies, which in turn earned him many times the amount he invested in them. He has also received massive paychecks for acting in movies as well. Michael gets a minimum of $6 million every month into his bank account. His weekly earnings are equal to most actors’ yearly income, as he earns at least $1 million. Below are the further details of Michael Douglas’s earnings as an actor and producer.

Michael Douglas Earnings From Acting

Michael Douglas has graced numerous movies with his presence, so it won’t be possible to cover all of his movies earnings in this post. So instead we will share with you the highest-paid roles of Michael Douglas. The actor took home a staggering payment of $15 million for portraying the character “Detective Nick Curran” in the hit movie Basic Instinct. Then Michael Douglas charged a fee of $12 million for playing the role of “Tom Sanders” in the 1994 movie Disclosure.

The following year i.e, in 1995, Michael was seen playing the character of President Andrew Shepherd in The American President for which he charged $15 million. Then in “The Game” and “A Perfect Murder”, Michael Douglas received a colossal payment of $20 million respectively. Later in 2000, Michael was seen in not one but two movies namely Traffic and Wonder Boys from which he earned $10 million and $5 million.

If we add the earnings of Michael Douglas from the above movies, then it makes a colossal total of $97 million. If this is the earnings of Michael Douglas from just 7 movies, then imagine how much he earned from his other numerous movies.

Michael Douglas Earnings as Producer

If you are impressed with Michael’s earnings from movies, then be ready to be amazed to see how much Michael Douglas earned as a producer. He is the owner of production companies like Bigstick Productions Ltd, The Bryna Company (1976-1978), The Stone Group, Douglas/Reuther Productions, and Further Films.

Michael’s one of the earliest produced movies is “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” which was released in 1975. The movie became a huge hit and earned Michael a revenue of more than $108 million. Then in 1984, Michael backed two movies namely “Starman” and “Romancing the Stone” which earned him $28 million and $76 million respectively.

The following year, another movie produced by Douglas “The Jewel of the Nile” was released which earned him $75 million. Michael then agreed to produce a movie named “Flatliners” through which he made $61 million. In 1991, he produced two movies i.e, Stone Cold and Double Impact which earned him $9 million and $30 million. Afterward, in 1992 and 1993, Michael backed movies like Radio Flyer and Made in America, which reaped profits of $4 million and $44 million respectively.

Face/Off and Other Movies Produced By Michael Douglas

In 1996, “The Ghost and the Darkness” produced by Michael Douglas was released which earned him a decent sum of $38 million. Later, Michael produced “Face/Off” which earned him a staggering profit of more than $112 million (also making it his highest-earning movie as a producer on this list).

He has also produced movies like The Rainmaker, One night at McCool’s, and It Runs in the Family which made him $45 million, $6 million, and $7 million. Then in 2006, The Sentinel was released which was also produced by Michael Douglas. He earned a sum of $36 million from the movie ticket sales.

Michael Douglas Cars

Though Michael has managed to pull off big checks from the moviemakers for acting in their film, he prefers to drive in simple cars. He is the owner of a Toyota Prius, which is an environment-friendly car that runs on batteries. The cost of the car is estimated at around $30k to $40k. Apart from this, Michael Douglas also drives a Range Rover which the actor purchased for $100k.

Michael Douglas Real Estate

Over the years, Michael Douglas has spent huge sums of money on acquiring real estate. Back in the year 2010, Michael became the owner of a grand house by paying a whopping sum of $5.2 million for it. The house is said to have 5 bedrooms, a large kitchen, and 5 bathrooms. The mansion is located in Bedford, and it covers an area of 6,300 square feet. Douglas is also the keeper of a villa in Bermuda, which he bought in the year 2001.

The villa has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also has a kitchen, living room, and dining room. The property is spread over 2.2 acres and the actor purchased it for $2.5 million. Later, Douglas listed the property for $10.6 million, however, the property went unsold. He and his wife also acquired a house in Swansea in 2003. Reportedly, they paid a hefty sum of $1.7 million for it, and it has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Michael also bought a property in Spain for $3.5 million in 1990.

Later the actor put the house on the market for $60 million in the year 2014, and in 2019 Michael came down to $32 million. The property remained unsold, and eventually, Michael decided to keep the property. He also sold a property in Westchester in 2019 for $20.5 million. Michael also acquired a house in Irvington for $4.5 million in 2019.

Michael Douglas Charity

Michael is also a strong supporter of the welfare of the community. He has raised millions of dollars in charity to extend a helping hand to people in need. Douglas has volunteered for organizations like OCF (Oral Cancer Foundation), which is focused on providing support to people suffering from throat cancer. Michael has also donated a whopping sum of more than $3 million in 2013 to a foundation backed by Sir Elton John named “Elton John AIDS Foundation”. Douglas was also honored with prize money of $1 million in 2015 by the Genesis Foundation. The actor stated that he would give away the prize money to charity.

Early Life

Michael Douglas is the eldest child of the renowned actor’s Kirk Douglas and Diana Hill. Kirk and Diana conceived Michael Douglas on the 25th of September 1944 in New Jersey. Apart from Michael, Kirk and Diana are parents to another son named Joel Douglas, who is also a movie producer. Michael was enrolled in The Allen-Stevenson School. Later he was sent to Eaglebrook School and then Choate Preparatory School. After completing high school, Michael joined the University of California, where he studied drama. He completed his graduation in the year 1968 and later went on to learn acting at The American Place Theatre.

Personal Life

Michael met Brenda Vaccaro on the sets of Summertree. The couple started dating each other in 1971, and they cut their ties in 1977. After breaking up with Brenda, Michael walked down the aisle with Diandra Luker in March 1977. Michael and Diandra had a huge age gap between them, as Michael was 32 years old while Diandra was just 19 at the time of their marriage. The couple ended their marriage in the year 1995, and Luker made off with $45 million with her as a settlement. During their marriage, Michael and Luker became parents to a son named Cameron in 1978.

4 years later, after his divorce from Diandra Luker, Michael started seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones. This pair too had a huge age difference of about 25 years. Later in November 2000, Michael and Catherine exchanged wedding vows, and in the same year, Catherine gave birth to their son Dylan Michael in August (a few months before the couple’s marriage).

A few years later in April 2003, the couple became parents for the second time to a daughter named Carys Zeta. There were reports back in May 2013 about Michael and Catherine’s separation. However, the couple got back together in early November of the same year and has been living happily since.

Conclusion

Michael Douglas carried forward the legacy of his parents by becoming a more successful actor. Apart from being a successful actor, Michael Douglas is also a successful producer. He has backed many hit movies which made him millions of dollars richer. Furthermore, Michael has also donated millions of dollars to charity as well. Michael is also a proud father of three children, and he is residing happily with his family in Valldemossa, Mallorca. Michael is set to make a comeback on the big screen with his MCU movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” as Dr. Hank Pym. The movie is going to hit the theaters in July 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

