The cost of healthcare in America is outrageous. If you don’t have health insurance, you are doomed for sure. Be it a skin disease or cancer, the cost of the treatment in the USA is almost unaffordable for people. Especially, those who have low income and have no other resources. As a result, most people subscribe to some health insurance scheme. In addition to health insurance companies, the federal and state government has come up with a program that will cover healthcare costs. It is called Medicaid.

What is Medicaid?

This program was introduced with the aim of providing free health insurance to people with low income and disabled people. Medicaid was first launched in the year 1965. As of 2022, more than 80 million people are part of this program. According to reports, 74 million people were part of this program in the year 2020. It has increased significantly in a couple of years. 80 million is more than 20 percent of America’s total population. Over the years, it has helped millions of Americans take care of their healthcare cost.

Does Amazon Provide Discounts to Medicaid Recipients?

The Medicaid recipients and EBT cardholders can subscribe to Amazon Prime membership at a discounted price. Similarly, for the government assistance recipients, Amazon offers a 50 percent discount on Prime membership. Hence, subscribing to prime membership for a month will only cost $7.49. As a result, the Medicaid receipts enjoy the perks of Prime membership such as digital streaming, Kindle books, free two-day delivery, and many more. I will discuss more on the Amazon Medicaid Discount policy. Keep reading to know more about it.

Who Are Eligible for Amazon’s Medicaid Discounts?

The Amazon Medicaid Discounts are given with the aim of providing Amazon Prime benefits to people whose financial condition is not good. It identifies those people using certain criteria. For example, being a Medicaid recipient is one of the criteria. In order to get Amazon Medicaid Discounts, the person has to provide proof that he is a Medicaid recipient. Similar to Medicaid recipients, people who depend on government assistance programs like EBT should submit proof as well.

This is such a great gesture by Amazon. You will be surprised to know that, once you link the Amazon Medicaid discount with your Amazon account, you can enjoy the perks of Prime membership for four years. For all four years, the monthly charge will be $7.49 only. Boom Man! That’s a jackpot. Four years and no change in fee, what more can you ask for?

Please note that you can save a lot of money through this. Certain services you make use of as a prime member will cost too much money if you are not a member. For example, the shipping charge is completely free of cost for the majority of the products sold on Amazon for a prime member. However, for the same, a non-prime member may have to spend anywhere between $0.99 and $12.99.

How Can I Sign Up for a Medicaid Discount on Amazon?

The process is pretty simple. All you have to do is to submit the proof of eligibility to Amazon. But, how do you do that? In order to sign up, visit this Amazon Webpage. Select the option “Try Prime Student”. Submit the Medicaid card or other proof which shows you are a beneficiary of any government assistance programs. Once Amazon verifies, you will become eligible for prime membership. After signing up for the program, you can begin enjoying the benefits of Prime membership. At first, Amazon will give a 6-month trial for new members. After six months, if you wish, you can extend the prime membership. You don’t have to pay the full amount. Amazon will provide a 50 percent discount on the fee for a monthly subscription. It provides the same 50% discount for the rest four years.

How Will You Benefit From Amazon Prime With Medicaid Discount?

There are over 200 million subscribers of Amazon Prime membership. This is a testimony of the great perks offered to the Prime members. Getting all those benefits at half of the actual price is a generous offer. Trust me! You will save a hell lot of money as a discounted prime member.

First thing, you get access to watch TV shows and movies on Amazon video. Additionally, you will also get to listen to music and read books. You don’t have to pay for these services separately because all will be covered by your discounted Prime Membership.

As a prime member, you can order fresh groceries using Amazon fresh and get them delivered at no time to any place you want.

If you are shopping at Amazon as a prime member, the number of benefits you get is incredible. One of the important benefits is Amazon Key. With the help of the Amazon key, you can get your order delivered inside your home or garage. This is really useful when you are away from home.

The list of benefits is not yet over. Anyway, I will stop here. There is a lot more to explore once you become a discounted Prime Member.

How Long Can You Use the Perks of an Amazon Prime Member as a Medicaid Recipient?

Medicaid and other government assistance recipients are eligible to use Amazon’s Discounted Prime offer for four years. However, you have to re-verify the eligibility every year. Again, for re-verification, you have to provide proof that you are a Medicaid recipient. While verifying, Amazon would check for a clear photo, your name, issue, and expiry date. If everything seems perfect, your request will be verified.

When the re-verification day is near, Amazon sends a notification mail. It would send in the mail each year. After four years, you can continue by choosing Prime membership, or you can unsubscribe. However, this time when you subscribe for Prime membership, you will not get any discount. You have to pay the full amount.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

In this article, I have given a brief explanation of what is Medicaid. Later, I have written about the discount provided by Amazon to Medicaid recipients. Additionally, I have mentioned other people who are eligible for this amazing discount. In order to help eligible people sign up for this Amazon program, I have guided them on how to sign up for the program. Furthermore, I have explained how beneficial and how much money one can save using by joining this program. Lastly, I have mentioned how long one can be part of this program and enjoy the benefits.

Final Thoughts

The Amazon Medicaid Discount program is something that people should ever be grateful to. It is really helpful for young adults who are at school or attending college. If one had subscribed to Amazon Prime earlier, the person would know the real worth of the program. I have explained how beneficial it is in this article to those who don’t know the perks of being an Amazon Prime member. I hope people make the maximum use of the privilege they would be getting by becoming an Amazon Prime member. If you are a reader, there are thousands of books available on Kindle. Similarly, if you need entertainment, you can use Amazon video and music. Lastly, if you want to save money, make use of the exclusive deals offered to the prime members and the free two-day delivery services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Medicaid Discounts

1. Should I renew my discounted Prime Membership every year? Yes. In order to continue your membership, you have to re-submit the Medicaid card and get re-verified. You have to do this for all four years. After that, you can convert your discounted Prime Membership to normal prime membership, or you can opt to cancel the membership. 2. Can I access Amazon Prime Video through discounted prime membership? Yes. You can watch TV shows, movies, and web series on Amazon Prime Video. 3. Will I get a notification mail prior to my re-verification date? Amazon will send you a notification mail regarding re-verification every year. Please keep the proof with you during re-verification. 4. Will Amazon offer a free trial before I subscribe to Discount Prime Membership? Yes. Amazon is providing a 6-months trial to students who subscribe to discount prime membership. 5. When would the discount Prime membership end? It will be available for four years if you re-verify the eligibility every year.