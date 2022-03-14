You have been “lovin’ it” for more than 66 years now, and yes it’s McDonald’s I’m talking about. The international food chain is something that is spread across the globe in every major country. They offer a wide of options in their many depending on the location of the franchise. Also, the food chain has a different menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Let’s say you woke one day and have hankering for some McMuffin. Will you find it when you want it?

This is something many people have been wondering about for a long time now. If you are a regular at your local McDonald’s and often try to catch breakfast, then you might have an idea about McDonald’s breakfast hours. For those of you who do not know it, well here it is. Regardless of your location on this planet, your local McDonald’s will serve you breakfast till 11:00 AM in the morning.

What is McDonald’s Breakfast Hours?

When it comes to starting house for breakfast, most branches start serving from 5:00 AM. In someplace it could be as early as 4:00-4:30, while in some countries like India, they start serving breakfast at 7:00 AM. The 5:00 AM time is something that is most common for many branches in the US. The serving hours extend till 11:30 AM on Fridays.

The reason people are confused about the breakfast hours at this food chain, despite going there for more than 50 years is that McDonald’s recently made a few changes. Previously, these hours used to be a little less, like around 10:00-10:30 AM(depending on location. McDonald’s initially started serving a separate breakfast menu in 1977 after testing in 1971.

When McDonald’s started testing in 1971, their menu included a “Continental Breakfast”. Compared to that old, the current is vastly different and offers way more options for customers. The only thing is that you cannot find those items after 11:00 AM. If you casually go on a brunch look for the breakfast menu, you will disappoint to find those missing McMuffins, Breakfast rolls, or pancakes.

What Time Does McDonald’s Stop Serving Breakfast? And Why?

In 2015, McDonald’s decided to start an All Day Breakfast menu and people were happy with it. Though things changed when the world was hit by the pandemic. It is then that McDonald’s also decided to stop serving their breakfast menu all day and maintain a strict time frame. On Twitter, the company handle tweeted in July 2020 that they decided to do this to better serve their customer and improve accuracy and speed.

The company also said in a statement that cooking their breakfast menu requires different temperatures and items. So they cannot continue to do that without compromising their other menu. This is one other reason for taking down the All Day Breakfast menu. When asked about when this could possibly bring back the All Day Breakfast menu, the company said that there are no plans at the moment.

If they do want to bring this back, they have to discuss this with all the franchises. They might also think about making certain customer favorites like McMuffin, available all day. This will depend on customer demand and could be something that might be different for every branch in the country. Well, now that you know the McDonald’s hours for serving breakfast, do you also what all they serve?

McDonald’s Breakfast Hours Menu

I guess not everyone knows every item on their breakfast menu. Regardless, we are going to list them all out for you. Remember, some of these items may not be available in your local chain as it depends on the availability of ingredients and customers. The common items that you will find for the breakfast menu are the Biscuit item and McMuffin.

McMuffin

Under McMufins you have various types. There’s Sausage McMuffin, Egg McMuffin, and Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Biscuits

When it comes to Biscuits, again there are three types. You will find Sausage Biscuits, Sausage biscuits with eggs, and Bacon, Egg & Cheese biscuits.

Platters

On a platter, you can either order just Hotcakes or Hotcakes with sausage. Apart from these two, there’s also the Big Breakfast platter with Hotcakes and without hotcakes.

Other items that you can find in the morning menu include Sausage burritos, hash browns, Sausage McGriddles, Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles, and Bacon, Egg, & Cheese McGriddles. Some fruity meals include Fruit & Maple Oatmeal, Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait. As mentioned earlier, all these items may not available in your local chain which also depends on the ingredients and customer preference.

Did you know that Egg McMuffin has been there on their menu for 50 years now? This is one of their most preferred breakfast items in many locations and the item turned 50 in 2021. It was also their first breakfast quick sandwich that they added to their menu.

Changes in Breakfast Menu

Initially, when they introduced the Egg McMuffin in 1971, it was only available in Santa Barbara, California. Then in 1967, this item became available in all locations in the US. Since that time, there were a lot of additions and changes to their breakfast menu.

In January 2022, the fast-food chain announced that it is making changes to its breakfast menu. McDonald’s Twitter handle announced that they are removing breakfast wraps and bagels from the menu. They also said that they do not have any plans to add them back anytime soon.

Does McDonald’s Serve Their Breakfast Menu in All Countries?

We have already listed all the items that the US McDonald’s chain serves in the country. Even within the country, certain items in the menu may differ, so you can imagine what would be the scenario for other countries’ breakfast menus. Every country has a different cuisine and the spice and vegetable they use sightly vary, if not in a major way.

In some countries, people don’t eat beef(like India), while in middle eastern countries, pork is banned(Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, etc). Due to this, the menu is adjusted according to the food habits of those regions. So to give you an insight into other countries’ menus, we are going to also list out a few of their favorites.

Queijo Quente Do Chef

If you thought only Americans love cheese then you are mistaken. The Queijo Quente Do Chef, which is from Brazil’s McDonald’s menu is basically means “Hot Chef Cheese”. I don’t the name couldn’t be more accurate because that is what it is. A simple hamburger filled with melted Emmental and cream cheese with a little bit of oregano and tomato in between. For some reason, I feel hungry!

Halloumi Muffin

As mentioned earlier, restaurants in Saudi Arabia don’t serve pork and their meat is supposed to be halal(accepted by Islam). So the Halloumi Muffin is a vegetarian version of the McMuffin that contains cheese and little veggies in between.

Bubur Ayam McD

I guess you might not have heard about his dish, you are a Malaysian. The bubur ayam is a breakfast dish that is common in many Malaysian houses. so it is natural that McDonald’s offer their customers in that county their own take on the dish. It’s basically a porridge cooked with chicken. The McDonald’s version is cooked with chicken and rice then topped with some fried shallots, spring onions, diced chilies, and some ginger. I don’t about you guys but I would definitely like to try this

Egg and Sausage With Twisty Pasta

You probably might never eat pasta for breakfast but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world won’t either. Well, in Hong Kong’s McDonald’s chain you will find twisty pasta served in a good bowl and topped with an egg and sausage. I too might not eat this for breakfast but I would love to try it someday.

Similarly, there are many other types of breakfast items in the McDonald’s menu depending on the country.

Does McDonald’s Have Any Competitors for Their Breakfast Menu?

Every business has its competitor in the market no matter how big a multinational corporation is. When it comes to McDonald’s competitors the very first name that comes to find is Burger King. They are in a sense, Joker to their Batman. Their prices are very affordable hence they provide a challenge to them. Similarly, there’s Wendy’s, Subway, KFC, and Starbucks.

From the ones mentioned above, in terms of breakfast, Wendy’s, Starbucks, and Subway are McDonald’s competitors as they have a good breakfast menu too. Wendy’s recently added the breakfast menu and it’s been doing great.

Wrapping Up

All you have to do is make sure you go to McDonald’s breakfast hrs between 5:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Do that you can get the desired item from their breakfast menu. This article explains a lot more interesting things that you might wanna know about their menu in the US and across the globe. In case you need some coupons then check out this Groupon website to find some.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast After 11:00 AM you will not find their breakfast menu. On Fridays, it is after 11:30 AM. Is breakfast all day at McDonald’s still available? No. The breakfast all day at McDonald’s has been taken down. Does every country have the same McDonald’s hours for breakfast? Every country has a different menu and timing for McDonald’s breakfast time. Who are McDonald’s competitors? McDonald’s has many competitors in the market. They include Burger King, KFC, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Subway.