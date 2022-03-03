There have been many celebrities, who made a fortune during their career run, but ultimately lost everything or most of it due to their lavish spending. Somehow, it is also similar in the case of legendary dancer/rapper MC Hammer. Hammer is regarded as one of the greatest performers of the 80s and 90s era. He commenced his career in the mid-1980s and soon within a decade, earned millions each month. In this post, you will read Who is MC Hammer? What is MC Hammer’s net worth? How did MC Hammer lose his money? How much is MC Hammer worth? And What is MC Hammer doing now?

What Is MC Hammer’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, MC Hammer net worth is estimated at around $2 million. The artist made a huge amount of money, when he was at the peak of his career. It is estimated that he took home a massive amount of $30 million each year during the 1980-90s. Sadly, Hammer is now left with just a small part of his fortune, with just a couple of million dollars in his bank.

Name Stanley Kirk Burrell (a.k.a. MC Hammer) Net Worth $2 Million Born 30 March 1962, Oakland, California Nationality American Age 59 Years Height 5 Feet and 11 Inches Weight 78 KG Wife/Children Stephanie Fuller/5 Occupation Rapper, Songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Dancer Career 1985-Present

How Much Is MC Hammer Worth?

Hammer is one of the few celebrities, who earned millions of dollars in just a span of a few years, and also lost most of it shortly. MC Hammer made most of his wealth from his singing/dancing career. Apart from being a singer, he also invested his money in other businesses and ventures. Below is the breakdown of how MC Hammer earned his money, and also how he lost most of it.

MC Hammer Income

As of 2022, it is estimated that MC Hammer earns just $250k each year. While his net worth during the early 1990s was estimated to be around $70 to $75 million. It is also reported that, Hammer took home a massive check of more than $30 million just in the year 1991. Hammer was famous for his unique rapping style, and his energetic dancing moves. He was gifted with the talent of both dancing and singing, which made him one of the biggest stars of the music and dance industry. It is reported that MC Hammer sold more than 50 million records in his career. It is estimated that the once-great performer now has a monthly earning of just $21k.

How Did MC Hammer Lose His Fortune?

It is advised that one should not let his success get into his/her head. It was similar to MC Hammer, just as he climbed the ladder of success, he came rolling down quickly. Hammer’s financial loss is led by his excessive spending on expensive things like luxurious cars, huge mansions, a huge group of attendants, horses, and many more. Keep reading to know about his lavish spending.

MC Hammer Lavish Spending

Just as the huge pile of money started kicking in Hammer’s pocket, he went on a spending marathon. Let’s start with the most ridiculous thing that Hammer blew his money on. It is reported that, the singer had a huge group of 200 attendants around him. The entourage mostly consisted of his relatives, friends, and neighbors.

According to the rapper, it was a gesture to help out the people he knew. We agree that, helping out the friends is a noble deed, but spending a hefty sum of more than $500k each month on a staff of 200 is ridiculous. Not only this, but MC Hammer also spent a massive amount of cash on cars, private jet, and helicopters. As per reports, he was the keeper of 2 helicopters and a private jet. In addition to his, he also possessed more than 17 luxury cars, on which he spent millions of bucks.

MC Hammer’s Houses And Horse Collection

MC Hammer reportedly spent more than $40 million to build his dream house in California. It is reported that the colossal mansion is spread over an area of 40,000 square feet, with huge bedrooms. Hammer bought the property for $12 million, and additionally ended up spending more than $30 million to transform it into his dream model.

The mansion is said to have a basketball court, a theater, and a recording studio. In addition to this, the entrance gates are said to be made entirely from gold. Furthermore, the grand house also has a bowling alley, and 2 massive swimming pools, out of which one is designed based on his signature “Hammer Pants”. He also had several statues of himself installed throughout his huge place, and reportedly had a tub made of gold placed in one of his bedrooms.

He also spent a fortune on purchasing racehorses. As per the reports, Hammer owned at least 21 horses. Most cost around $250k and some over a million dollars. Given the 200 staffed entourage, massive house, and 21 racehorses, it seems like MC Hammer wanted to live a king’s life.

MC Hammer’s Bankruptcy And IRS Issues

It is no wonder, that his lavish spending would cost him dearly. Given that he spent more than $40 million on his mansion, the entourage that took $500k each month from his pocket, and luxurious cars, planes, horses he was bound to run out of money. Not only this, but his massive collection also required a massive sum for its maintenance, which drained his money a lot faster. To keep up with his day-to-day expenses, Hammer started borrowing money and ended up owing more than $14 million. Ultimately, in 1996, Hammer filed for bankruptcy, and he also landed in trouble with the IRS for unpaid taxes from his late 1990s earnings.

To recover the debt owed by Hammer, all of his private property and his huge collections were put up on market for sale. His huge dream mansion was sold for just $6.8 million, which is not even half the amount that he paid for it. By 2013, it was revealed that the artist still owed unpaid taxes about $800k to IRS. He also owed more than $500k and $230k in taxes to Alameda County and the State of California respectively. After losing most of his wealth, Hammer made his comeback attempts, but they weren’t successful. He ended up becoming a preacher a few miles away from his dream house.

Business Ventures

After filing bankruptcy, the American singer resorted to multiple business ventures to keep up his lifestyle. In 2002, Hammer made a deal with Simon & Schuster publishing house, to write a motivational book titled “Enemies of the Father: Messages from the Heart on Being a Family Man”. The Simon & Schuster company paid $61k in advance to the singer, however, the manuscript was never submitted. Later in 2009, the publishing house filed a lawsuit against Hammer, to return the advance payment. During this period in 2007, Hammer also launched an online site known as DanceJam.com by investing about $4.5 million with Geoffrey Arone. The site was concerned with encouraging dancers, dancing videos and competitions, etc., the site was shut down in 2011.

Hammer was also an avid fan of martial arts and boxing, in 2010, he launched his MMA management agency named “Alchemist Management”. So far his company has managed fighters like Nate Marquardt, Vladimir Matyushenko, Tim F. Kennedy, and others. Also, he started his clothing line under his MMA management agency’s name. Later in 2011, he also started to work on a search engine called “WireDoo”, but eventually had to shut it down due to failure in 2012.

Apart from investing money in ventures, Hammer also tried his hand in acting and has appeared in movies and several TV shows. He appeared in television shows like Saturday Night Live, The Surreal Life, Dance Fever, Rock the Cradle, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Dancing with the Stars, and many more. The singer was also featured in movies like Hot Shots!, Tropic Thunder, Last Action Hero, The Super, and many others.

Personal Life

MC Hammer’s family was not financially stable, and often struggled with money. He was born to Louis Burrell Sr and Betty on the 30th of March in 1962 in Oakland, California. His father Burrell was a casino manager, while his mother worked as a secretary. To support his family, Hammer frequently sold baseballs and danced with a beatboxer. He attended the McClymonds High School, and completed his studies in 1980. Later he joined the Navy, and served for three years, before starting his music career. Later MC Hammer met Stephanie and the couple got married in 1985. The couple resides in California along with their 5 kids namely Bobby, Jeremiah, Sammy, Sarah, A’keiba. The artist is now a preacher and often posts on his social media handle about his upcoming investments and projects.

Conclusion

MC Hammer grew up in a household, where his family often struggled financially. He earned a substantial amount of money, but unfortunately lost most of it due to his thoughtless spending. On top of that, Hammer never hired a manager, to finance his income, instead, his finances were managed by his brother, who did not have any expertise in this field. This resulted in Hammer’s money vanishing out of his pocket, and unfortunately, his career never took off after his bankruptcy.

Still, it does not mean that his career is finished, Hammer is still involved in many ventures and projects, that keep the money rolling in. However, the money that he earns now, is nothing compared to what he made at the peak of his career. The lesson here is that, we should keep a track of how we are spending our money, and also make smart investments instead of blowing our money unnecessarily.

Frequently Asked Question

