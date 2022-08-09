There are many animated series like Rick and Morty, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Futurama, Robot Chicken, etc. which are watched by millions of people from across the world. One such animated show is “South Park”. Though the show is watched by millions, it often creates controversy due to its explicit content and mockery of political and religious figures. South Park aired its first episode in August 1997 and has successfully completed a long run of 25 seasons. The plot of the show revolves around 4 friends named Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kennedy McCormick, who resides in Colorado town. If you aren’t aware of who the creator of this show is, let me tell you that South Park was created by two friends named Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Since the show has been running for over 25 years, I think it is fair to talk about the show’s creator, Matt Stone. Matt Stone is a renowned animator and composer. He is also known for his works as a writer and producer. Stay tuned to this post to know more about What is Matt Stone net worth? How old is Matt Stone? Matt Stone’s earnings, and how much does Matt Stone make?

What Is Matt Stone Worth?

The co-creator of the animated sitcom South Park, Matt Stone net worth is a gigantic $700 million as of August 2022. While Matt Stone net worth is $700 million, his friend (also the other co-creator of South Park) Trey Parker enjoys a net worth of $600 million. Matt and Trey built their enormous net value through South Park and their collaborations on other successful projects. Throughout his career, Matt Stone has been presented with numerous accolades like Primetime Emmy Awards (5 times), Tony Awards (3 times), and a Grammy Award.

His show South Park has been named the highest-rated show on Comedy Central. Not only this, but the show has made its way into the list of the top 10 Greatest TV Cartoon of All Time. Also, it has won a Peabody Award and an Oscar nomination as well. Below are the details on how much does Matt Stone make?

Name Matt Stone Net Worth $700 million Birth 26 May 1971, Houston, USA Nationality American Age 51 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 75 kg Partner Angela Howard Profession Animator, Writer, Producer, Composer Career 1989-Present

How Much Does Matt Stone Make?

You should note that Trey Parker and Matt Stone distribute the profits made through “South Park” (and presumably from their other projects) equally between them. Keeping that in mind, Matt Stone reportedly receives around $85 million every year from his various works. Matt’s income consists of the revenue generated from South Park’s broadcast, advertisements, merchandise sales, streaming rights, royalties, etc.

He also makes money from his acting works as well. On top of this, Matt and Trey’s production company “Important Studios” also generate ample profits every year. It is reported that Matt Stone earns more than $8 million every month from his various endeavors. Matt Stone’s earnings a week are calculated to be over $2 million. Below is the breakdown of Matt Stone’s earnings.

Matt Stone Career Earnings From South Park

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are entitled to receive a 50% share (of which Matt receives 25%) of all the profits generated from South Park. Trey and Matt will receive 25% each from every business operation of South Park. This happened due to a smart movie made by the South Park creators and their lawyer, Kevin Morris. Kevin played a smart move at the time of commencement of South Park’s launch. He made added a clause in the agreement with Comedy Central, that allowed the creators to receive a share of 50% of all the revenue generated from the show.

Ever since digital streaming boomed, so did the earnings of Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Each time the digital rights of the show were purchased, Matt and Trey got a 50% share out of it. The duo can also sell the streaming rights to any streaming platform they please. It is reported that Matt Stone and Trey Parker each received around $30 million every year from Comedy Central. Matt and his pal also earn between $10 million to $20 million each time, South Park goes into syndication run.

Earnings From Merchandise Sales and Digital Rights

It was reported in 1997, that the show recorded a massive revenue of $30 million from merchandising sales alone. Each year the merchandise sales of South Park goodies and clothes record profits of over $150 million. Back in the year 2015, the streaming rights of South Park went to Hulu for a whopping $198 million. So if we calculate the 50% share of Matt and Trey it amounts to an amazing $99 million of which Trey and Matt received $49.5 million each. The contract with Hulu was for 4 years and in 2019, the streaming rights of the show were purchased by HBO.

According to reports, the streaming rights were sold to HBO for a colossal sum of $500 million (of which $250 million went to Matt and Trey). If we add up the figures, Matt and Trey got a whopping $125 million each. Not only this but Matt and Trey signed one of the biggest contracts of their lives. The duo signed a $900 million deal to produce 6 more seasons of South Park with Viacom CBS. Also, Matt and Trey will also oversee 14 movies, which will be streamed on Paramount+.

Matt Stone Other Earnings

Aside from making big bucks from South Park, Matt Stone has also made money through acting and producing films and TV shows as well. His earliest known production is Orgazmo, which was backed by Matt Stone. The budget of the film was $1.3 million, and it collected only $602k at the box office. He also served as one of the writers and producers of the adult comedy film “Team America: World Police”, which was released in October 2004. The movie collected over $51 million against a budget of $32 million. Matt also produced the South Park movie “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut”, released in June 1999. The film was made with a budget of $21 million, and it grossed more than $83.1 million at the box office.

Apart from this, Matt Stone and Trey Parker created and worked together on another big project. This project is famous as “The Book of Mormon” (a musical comedy play) for which Matt Stone and Trey dedicated 7 years of their lives. The Book of Mormon held its first play in March 2011, and it went on to become one of the greatest musicals of all time. It is reported that “The Book of Mormon” has generated profits of more than $500 million so far.

Matt Stone Real Estate

The American actor, Matt Stone has spent a considerable sum of cash on real estate properties. Back in the year 2005, he spent a whopping $3.5 million on a house, situated in Venice, California. While guys like me are thankful just to afford a room to lie down, Matt’s house on the other hand covered an area of 3,000 square feet. Just before the Covid pandemic hit i.e, in January 2020, Matt Stone listed the place on market for $4.5 million.

He is also the keeper of another piece of land in Venice, California. It is said that Matt bought the place for $800k around 2003. While I Am haunted by the dilemma of purchasing a room, Matt bought an entire floor of an abode in NYC in 2008. It is said that the South Park co-creator paid a massive $5.15 million for it. After a decade, Matt decided to sell his New York City property. It was given away in April 2019 for an amazing $6.15 million.

Matt Stone Early Life

Matthew Richard Stone, who became famous across the globe by the name “Matt Stone” was born to Gerald Whitney and Sheila Lois. Matt’s father, Gerald used to work as a professor majoring in economics. Gerald and Sheila welcomed their son, Matt Stone on the 26th of May 1971 in Houston, Texas, United States. After Matt’s birth, the Stone family relocated to Littleton, Colorado, and raised Matt and Rachael (Gerald and Sheila’s second child) there.

Matt Stone completed high school at Heritage High School and enrolled in Colorado Boulder University to study further. In 1993 Matt came out of Colorado Boulder University with a B.A. degree majoring in Math and Film. Stone used to take film classes and during this period he befriended, Trey Parker. Both Trey and Matt went on to work on numerous projects of which South Park made them a worldwide name.

Matt Stone Personal Life

A few years after the launch of South Park, Matt Stone met Angela Howard (who used to work as an executive at Comedy Central) in 2001. Soon, the couple’s relationship took off and both started dating each other. Later on, Matt Stone asked for Angela’s hand in marriage, to which she agreed. Matt and Angela exchanged wedding vows in the year 2008. Angela and Matt are the parents of two kids, but the couple hasn’t disclosed any information about them yet. Coming to Matt Stone’s religious beliefs, he recognizes himself as an atheist.

Conclusion

Matt Stone and his friend, Trey Parker built a massive empire called “South Park”. Who knew that an animated show, which is not for children would go on to become one of the biggest cartoon shows in the modern era? The duo went on to earn millions of dollars from South Park (thanks to their amazing negotiation with the network). Aside from this, the pair also have given us many other hit films and TV shows. Recently, Stone and Parker signed a million-dollar deal to produce more South Park movies and episodes. Currently, Matt Stone resides in Venice, Los Angeles, California with his wife, Angela, and two children.

Frequently Asked Questions About Matt Stone

1. What is Matt Stone worth? A. The American animator/producer, Matt Stone net worth is a colossal $700 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is Matt Stone? A. The co-creator of the American adult animated show South Park, Matthew Richard Stone is currently 51 years old. 3. How many children does Matt Stone have? A. Matt Stone has been married to the love of his life, Angela Howard since 2008. During the course of their marriage, Angela and Matt welcomed two children. 4. What is the height of South Park creator, Matt Stone? A. The co-creator of South Park, Matt Stone stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall.