Matt Gaetz Net Worth: Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Family, Career, Cars

This post is about one of the staunch followers of the former president of America, Donald Trump. I Am talking about Matthew Louis Gaetz II, who is also known as Matt Gaetz. Matt is a law practitioner, who is currently serving as the U.S. Florida Representative for the 1st district since 2017. Before this, he used to be a member of the Representative House of Florida’s 4th district from April 2010 to November 2016. Matt is the child of Don Gaetz, who is also a politician. Currently, Matt is accused of some grave crimes that can put an end to his political career and can also land him in prison. Keep reading this article to find out what are those allegations.

Meanwhile, you will also find information on What is Matt Gaetz net worth? How old is Matt Gaetz? Matt Gaetz’s political career, and How much does Matt Gaetz make?

What Is Matt Gaetz Worth?

As per the records, Matt Gaetz net worth is reported between $500k to $700k as of 2022. However, as per our estimation, he is reportedly the owner of a $25 million fortune (don’t worry we will give you a clear explanation about this in a later section). Matt makes money by serving as a lawyer as well as serving as a U.S. representative. Reportedly, Matt has also made some smart investments, which are worth a fortune. Let’s take a look at how much does Matt Gaetz make?

Name Matt Gaetz Net Worth $500k-$700k Birth 7 May 1982, Hollywood, Florida Nationality American Age 40 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 70 kg Partner Ginger Luckey Profession Lawyer, Politician Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Matt Gaetz Make?

According to various sources, Matt Gaetz makes around $200k a year by serving as the U.S. representative. If we make calculations, Matt takes home a stipend of $16.6k each month. If we take into account Matt’s earnings as a lawyer and his investments, he can make up to $100k each month. Matt investment’s is estimated to be worth over a whopping $14 million. Below are the details of Matt Gaetz’s real estate.

Matt Gaetz Real Estate

Back in the year 1991, Matt Gaetz’s parents, Don Gaetz and Victoria Gaetz became owners of a massive Santa Rosa Beach property. As per records, the pair reportedly paid a sum of $125k for it. Later on, the house gained worldwide attention in the year 1998. Well, you might not know this, but this house was used as the residence of Jim Carrey’s character in the hit movie “The Truman Show”. The 2,100 square feet house is said to have 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. Matt Gaetz has reportedly spent most of his teenage years in “The Truman House” (this is the name the mansion got famous with, after the release of the movie). As of today, the value of “The Truman House” is evaluated to be over $3.1 million.

According to some sources, Matt Gaetz is living in a 7,400-square feet house, which is located in Florida, USA. The house is said to have a bowling alley and a tennis court. It is a house with 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Apart from this the mansion also include a wine cellar and a yoga studio (must be nice to get wasted in the wine cellar and get rid of the hangover in the yoga studio). The house also has 2 swimming pools, and Matt reportedly paid a whopping $8 million for the property. Let’s take a look at some of Matt Gaetz’s investments and Assets.

Matt Gaetz Investments and Assets

You will be surprised to know that, though Matt claims he doesn’t have much money to spare, he is reportedly the owner of 5 cars and 1 private yacht. He is said to have a total of four pieces of real estate and reportedly has $6 million worth of funds. Matt Gaetz has also reportedly made some smart investments in companies like IBM, Meta, Netflix, Salesforce, ExxonMobil, etc. Surprisingly, the value of Matt Gaetz’s investment holdings is a whopping $3 million. Below is the explanation of why Matt Gaetz net worth is estimated to be $25 million, while he has claimed it’s between $500k to $700k.

Why We Think Matt Gaetz Is Richer Than He Claims

According to Forbes, Matt Gaetz and his parent’s net worth collectively a massive $30 million. Not only this but his parents are also included among 1% of people who has the highest net worth. As stated above, Matt is the owner of some pretty large mansions and his investments are worth millions of dollars. Also, he possesses reserves of over $6 million. It’s impossible for an average lawyer to own such a huge portfolio, but given that he is the son of a multi-millionaire it’s no wonder Matt has a massive net worth.

During the elections in 2010, Matt Gaetz spent over $550k on the campaign, out of which $100k was his. Not only this, but Matt Gaetz gave away a sum of $200k to the congressional campaign in 2016. However, the twist here is that Matt revealed that he had a net worth of only $388k (so how can he afford to donate $200k for the election campaign?).

Not only this. but Matt Gaetz also reportedly hired a woman for managing digital content for which she was paid up to $17.5k, while the monthly takings of Matt himself are $16.6k as the U.S. representative. Matt Gaetz is also accused of spending thousands of dollars on prostitutes. Apart from this, Matt Gaetz has also not filed any financial disclosure since 2016, which further arouses our suspicions that he possesses many undisclosed fortunes worth millions of dollars.

Matt Gaetz Ethics Controversies

During the pandemic of 2020, Matt reportedly spent a hefty sum of $200k to rent an office from his friend. Despite having heavy restrictions on “speech writing services” (except for special times and with the mutual consent of officials), Matt Gaetz spent around $28k on it. Later on, Matt’s office stated that it was a clerical error.

Matt Gaetz Trouble with the Law

Though Matt Gaetz got into trouble with the law on numerous occasions, his troubles got worse when he got linked to having sexual relationships with an underage girl. It is said that the age of the girl is 17 years. Reports state that Matt was presumably paying all the minor’s expenses. The girl is now 19 years old and investigators are trying to determine whether the payments were made when the girl was 17 years old. Not only this, but Matt and his friend Greenberg are under suspicion of having sexual relationships with numerous underage girls.

The suspicions on Matt and Greenberg were further aroused when Matt asked for a presidential pardon on any of his committed crimes from Donald Trump, which was ultimately denied. The investigations revealed that Matt was allegedly having a physical relationship with minor girls, while Joel Greenberg acted as the mediator. The federal investigators have also reportedly found Matt and Greenberg transferring money to prostitutes.

Matt got into further trouble after one of his former partners testified that Matt is a sex trafficker. The investigation is still in process and Gaetz might get into serious trouble if found guilty of the crime. The way things have been unfolding, it’s not in the favor of Matt Gaetz.

Early Life

Matt is the son of the famous businessman turned politician, Don Gaetz, and Victoria Gaetz. Victoria gave birth to Matt on the 7th of May 1982 in Hollywood, Florida, USA. Matt was raised by his parents around the area of Fort Walton Beach. Matt was sent to Niceville High School, to pursue his high school studies and later on to the University of Florida State. Gaetz came out with a bachelor’s degree in 2003 and went on to join William & Mary Law School to study law. Matt then came out of law school with a Juris Doctor degree and went to the Florida Bar (which is concerned with training and disciplining lawyers) in 2008. Last year, The Florida Bar put an end to Matt’s law practice due to unpaid fees. Matt started working at AnchorsGordon, which is located in his hometown.

Career

In 2010, Matt Gaetz participated in the special elections for the Florida House of Representatives after Ray Sansom left his post due to corruption charges. Matt competed against candidates like Bill Garvie, Jerry G. Melvin, Kabe Woods, and a few others. Gaetz won the election securing 43% votes and started his term as a Republican member in 2010 which lasted till 2016. Later on, Matt competed against Greg Ever, Cris Dosev, and 5 other candidates for the position of U.S. Representative for Florida House. The result was announced in August 2016, which declared Matt Gaetz the winner with a total of 35.7% votes.

Personal Life

By the end of December 2020, Matt Gaetz exchanged engagement rings with Ginger Luckey, who also happens to be the sibling of Palmer Luckey (founder of Oculus VR). Later in the following year, Matt Gaetz walked down the aisle with Ginger Luckey.

Final Thoughts On Matt Gaetz

That is all for this post. Gaetz has always been at the center of controversies for various reasons. He was targeted for having illegal relationships with underage girls, using taxpayer money for his personal use, transfer of huge funds to prostitutes, etc. Matt Gaetz has gained more fame as a sex trafficker than a politician, and his image will continue to suffer until the investigation comes to an end.

Frequently Asked Questions About Matt Gaetz

1. What is Matt Gaetz worth? A. The American politician, Matt Gaetz net worth is gauged between $500k to $700k. 2. How old is Matt Gaetz? A. Matthew Louis Gaetz or Matt Gaetz is 40 years old. 3. What is Matt Gaetz’s wife’s name? A. Matt Gaetz is the husband of Ginger Luckey, who is the sibling of Oculus VR company’s founder, Palmer Luckey. The lovers tied the knot in August 2021. 4. What is Matt Gaetz’s height? A. Matt Gaetz’s height is measured to be approximately 5 feet and 7 inches.