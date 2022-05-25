Choosing the right color can be the most difficult process. After a lot of thinking, you will select the hue. However, you will again have to decide on the tint, tone, and shade. Since we have a wide variety of colors to select now, the process of narrowing down our options has become even more difficult. As a result, sometimes we end up buying colors that we never meant to buy. Now, if you are in a similar situation, and you have to return the paint to Lowe’s, how do you do it? In the first place, Does the Lowes accept the return of the painting?

What Is Lowes Return Policy Regarding Paint?

The Lowes Return Policy allows you to return the paint to Lowe’s. However, you have to return the paint within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, you should possess the receipt of that purchase. Speaking about refund or exchange, the Lowe’s Paint Color guarantee ensures that you get a refund or exchange the paint with another. In the case of exchanging, you are expected to return the paint to the original container. You may still have some queries related to Lowes Return policy on paint. Therefore, continue reading this article till the end to know about the ins and outs of the policy.

Can I Return the Used Paint to Lowe’s?

Yes. According to Lowe’s return policy, one can return or replace the paint he bought at Lowe’s. It is the same case even with paint that has been partially used. However, you cannot return fully used ones.

How Does Lowe’s Paint Color Guarantee Work?

The Lowe’s Paint Color Guarantee allows you to return almost every type of paint that was bought at Lowe’s. In order to return or exchange, one has to meet two conditions. They are,

You should return the paint within 30 days of purchase.

You should bring along the paint original container of the respective paints.

Even though Lowe’s accepts the return and refund, it has all the right to refuse your return. Generally, Lowe’s doesn’t refuse to accept the return. However, if it finds something suspicious or fraudulent, it will refuse to accept your return.

There are around three types of products on which you cannot apply the paint color guarantee. They are products that are out of stock, tinted items, and color samples.

What Should I Do to Return the Paint to Lowe’s?

You can return the paint to Lowe’s in two ways. Both the ways are pretty simple. The first one is visiting the in-store personally and returning the paint. The second option is for people who bought the paint online. Be it whatever option you choose, you will require the original payment method (for example the credit card), receipt of purchase, and your Photo ID. After verification of all the aforementioned documents, you will either get a refund or an option to exchange your paint with another paint of comparable color.

How to Return the Paint at a Lowe’s Store?

The first step is to visit the Lowe’s store with the paint you want to exchange. Make sure the paints are stored in their original container. It is mandatory to bring the paint in the original container. After going to Lowe’s Home improvement store, look for the customer service disk. Once you approach them, they will assist you throughout the return policy. They will ask you for things like proof of purchase and government-issued ID. Once the verification is done, you will either receive a refund or get another pain in exchange.

How to Return Paint to Lowe’s Through the Mail?

In case, you have bought the paint through the online store, you can return the paint using mail. Sol, how are you going to do that? Well, firstly, you should visit the website and log in using your account. To ease your work, you can directly use this Lowe’s return link. Once the online procedure is done, you have to start packing the paint for shipping. While packing, make sure you include the original container and all other components that came along when you bought the paint.

After you finish the packing, you can print the return labels. You need two because one will be attached on the inside while the other will be attached outside. Under the guidance of the Lowe’s return website, you can send the package to a carrier or to the location of the carrier. It kinda looks like a long process when compared to returning the paint in-store. If you are a person who doesn’t want to suffer this, it is better to buy paint in-store.

Is It Possible to Return Opened Paint to Lowe’s?

Yes. It is possible due to Lowe’s paint guarantee. The guarantee allows the customers to return their opened paint within 30 days of purchase. You are eligible to get a refund for the following cases. The first case is if the paint you purchased was defective, while the second case is if you have chosen the wrong paint color. The third and the last case is if you have picked the wrong paint type. As I mentioned earlier, the original container is very important. It is the same in this case as well. So, please return your opened paint in its original container.

Is It Possible to Return Tinted Paint?

Many will assume that Lowe’s will not take back tinted paint. Unfortunately, your guess is true. Lowe’s doesn’t take back paint that has been tinted. Be it however lighter or darker, the paint has been tinted. If you are still adamant about returning your tinted paint, then you do have one choice. You have to deal with this case with the store’s manager. If you argue him out, maybe he will consider your return of tinted paint. However, the possibilities are very less in my opinion. Hence, I will tell you not to have big hopes.

How Long Before I Return the Paint?

You have thirty days from the day of purchase. If you want to return or exchange, you have to do it within this time frame.

Is It Possible to Return the Paint at Lowe’s Without the Receipt?

Despite not having a receipt, one is allowed to return his/her paint at Lowe’s. However, for that, you need proof of purchase. In order to get that, you can use your phone number, checking account, MyLowe’s card, or the credit card that you used for the purchase. In a different case, you can pursue the store’s manager to award you store credits that equals the current selling price of the paint. What if you are unable to find the proof of purchase? Well, in that case, you should have a government-issued ID. However, the power of decision-making still lies with Lowe’s because you don’t have the proof of purchase.

How Will I Be Refunded After Returning the Paint?

It depends on the type of payment you used while checking out. For example, if you used cash while purchasing the paint, the refund will be in the form of cash. Most probably, it will be handed over to you personally. In case, you used your credit card, the amount will be refunded to your credit card.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to returning things to any store, it is very easy if you have the receipt and you haven’t used or damaged the product beyond an extent. However, it becomes difficult for you to return if you don’t have the receipt. It can get worst if you are unable to find the proof of purchase as well. So, you can avoid these problems in two ways. The first way is to be confident and be aware of the color you are about to purchase while visiting the shop. The second way is to keep the receipt safe. Either way, it reduces the possibility of you returning the paint back.

