In the hip-hop music industry, there are a lot of rappers. Many of them are already well established, and some are still struggling to get global recognition. Regardless, people have been enjoying music from many rappers and singers, one such rapper that many do love listening to is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., or as known by his stage name, Boosie BadAzz. He was previously called Lil Boosie, but now he goes by Boosie BadAzz.

Now, we are going to talk about who is this rapper, and how much is Lil Boosie’s net worth? Let us find that out.

How Much is Lil Boosie’s Net Worth?

Hatch has been active since 1999 as a rapper and had released his debut album in 2000 when he was 18 years old. Since then he had been through a lot of ups and downs in life, due to various charges on him and being sentenced to prison for some years. That is probably the reason he still has a net worth of $800,000 only, which is something reported by many sources. If not for being in prison he could have grown his net worth and also his reach as a rapper.

Lil Boosie is known for his hip-hop music, especially his Southern hip-hop and gangsta rap. If you are confused or do not what gangsta rap is, then you aren’t the only one my friend. Many people out there who do not listen to hip hop or aren’t much aware of this genre, do not what gangsta rap is. Well, in simple terms, it is a subgenre of hip-hop that talks about American street gang culture through rap.

His most viewed song on YouTube is “Everybody(Remix)”, this track has 95 million views. Some of his other popular songs include “Wipe Me Down”, “Period”, “Set It Off”, “Betrayed”, “My Eyes Hurt”, etc. While Lil Boosie’s net worth is pretty low, this wasn’t always the case. In 2012, he had a net worth of $4 million which is before the drug and murder charges on him.

We will learn more about his earnings and other sources of income from the next few sections. So take a look below.

Name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. Age 39 Nationlaity American Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor Genre Hip hop, Southern hip hop, Gangsta rap Net Worth $800,000 Date of Birth November 14, 1982 Place of Birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S.

Boosie BadAzz’s Net Worth From His YouTube Channel

Like every other artist and singer, Lil Boosie also has a YouTube channel. This channel currently sees a subscriber count of 1.69 million with a total of 261 videos. The same account saw 20,000 subscriptions in the last 30 days, which is a decent number even though it is less compared to his previous stats. So far, the total video view count for his channel is 916 million. For some artists, that is a single video view.

With a 1.69 million follower reach on YouTube, the singer earns about $5.9K – $94.8K from his channel. This is just an estimate of his monthly earnings from the channel, the number could be more or less in this range. Similarly, the estimated value of his annual earnings is $71.1K – $1.1M, which is a pretty huge margin for a minimum and maximum amount. All these estimates are taken from Socialblade.

You should also check out his Spotify channel and listen to some of his songs. His channel on Spotify has almost 1.8 million monthly listeners, which shows that people still like his work, despite his personal life controversies. All this adds to Lil Boosie’s Net worth or you can also say Boosie BadAzz’s net worth.

Early Life and Start of His Career

Boosie BadAzz was born in a poor and dangerous neighborhood in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born to Connie Hatch and Pastor Torrence Hatch on November 14, 1982. His mother was a school principal and took care of him. Unfortunately, his father didn’t live long and died in 1997. Lill Boosie was introduced to hip hop group, Concentration Camp by his cousin Young Dee in 1990. Since then he started to learn rap and became the youngest member of the group. Thanks to his cousin, he had also met C-Loc, who later became his mentor along with Young Bleed.

While he did not release his debut album till 2000, his first debut as a rapper was in C-Loc’s fifth album. This album was titled “It’s A Gamble“, and then his next one was the Camp III: Thug Brothas, which was also in the same year, just before his own first album. Then he worked with C-Loc record and released his first-ever album “Youngest of da Camp” in 2000. The title makes sense since he was the youngest among others like C-Loc, Boo, Young Bleed, J-Von, and a few others.

This album sold around 100,000 copies in the country. It also had guest appearances from other members of the Concentration camp. He had become one of the main candidates of the group after Young Bleed left. At the age of 19 in 20001, he signed a deal with then Pimp C. record label “Trill Entertainment”. In the following year after joining Trill Entertainment, he released his next album “For my Thugz” in 2002. It was then he took up the stage name Lil Boosie.

Rising as an Artist

After releasing his 2nd album, Boosie released a mixtape in 2002, titled Boosie 2002 (Advance). This mixtape also featured Pimp C. and Max Minelli. Then in the following year, he collaborated with Webbie for his Ghetto Stories album and again in 2004 for their “Trill Azz Mixtape” Vol 1 and “Trill Azz Mixes II”. When he released Gangsta Musik, which was his 2nd compilation album, he came under the radar of Universal Music Group.

In 2004, Boosie collaborated with South Cost Coalition to release “Both Sides of the Track”.Then after a few months, he released a mixtape titled “Bad Ass”. He kept himself busy and was continuously working with someone to release a track or an album. Before signing a deal with Warner Bros. Records, he released “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” by working with Lava House Records. In 2006, he released his major label album that had the single “Zoom”, which later also had a DVD release.

In this DVD release, Lil Boosie also talked about his father and how he was battling his demons. His father died of diabetics and drug abuse. The next year, Bad Azz Mixtape Vol 2 was released, which did decently. Then after 2 years in 2009, he came up with his own record label and named it “Bad Azz Entertainment”. Under this new label, Boosie released “Thug Passion”.

Stuck in Legal Issues

Lil Boosie had been in a lot of legal trouble at a pretty young age. He was first incarcerated for possession of Glock and marijuana. In October 2008, he pleaded guilty for this and was then sentenced to 2 years in prison. This sentence was then increased to two more years when he was found guilty of violating his probation and was also under house arrest during that time.

After 2 years in 2010, he was again charged but this time it was way more serious. Boosie was facing charges like first-degree murder, and multiple counts on drugs possession and intent of distributing them. He had declined all these charges and claimed he was innocent since the chances were he could face the death penalty. Boosie just wasn’t facing one murder charge as the prosecutor stated that he could be involved in 5 others too.

In the end, he was declared on all counts of murder charges and was later sentenced to 8 years in prison. This was after pleading guilty to his drug charges. In 2012, the court declared him not guilty of first-degree murder against Terry Boyd. Then the attorneys also claimed that he never possessed any drug and was being set up by others. He took the help of a codeine addict to prove his innocence in exchange for providing him with more codeine. Luckily for him, it worked and he was released from prison in 2014, though he had to be on parole till 2018.

After he came out of prison, he changed his stage name from Lil Boosie to Boosie BadAzz and decide to continue his career as a rapper.

Boosie BadAzz Personal Life

Did you know that Boosie is a father of 8 children, which he had with 6 different women? Boosie said he doesn’t want to get married because he didn’t want to lose his fortune by committing adultery in a marriage. He also went on to say that he respects women who are still loyal to their partners/husbands even if they cheat on them. If you think Boosie was the only one to get arrested for possession of drugs and smuggling then you are wrong. One of his girlfriends was arrested for supplying drugs like marijuana, MDMA, and codeine to Boosie.

Wrapping Up

In this article, you learned things like “How much is Lil Boosie worth?” and how did he accumulate all that wealth. Just to sum it up, Boosie’s net worth in 2020 and currently is $800,000. His life and career have seen variations in trajectory due to his legal issues, which is also the reason why he has such a low net worth. He started his rapper career by joining the hip hop group “Concentration Camp”. Then collaborated with other rappers/singers in the group to later release his own albums and mixtapes. You can check out his music from Spotify or his YouTube channel.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Boosie worth? According to several reports, his current net worth is $800,000 only. The reason for this could be his jail time. Though his net worth in the early 2010s that is around 2012 was almost $4 million or probably more. Due to his legal issues, he had to put a halt to his music career. Does Bossie BadAzz own luxury cars? This is an absurd question, any singer/rapper who earns thousands of dollars monthly, if not millions, definitely has some sweet wheels in their garage. If we talk about Boosie BadAzz then his car collection alone costs about $1 million, which contains cars from Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and a few others. Does Boosie have kids? Even though Boosie hasn’t married an of his girlfriends, he had children with them. Boosie is a father to 8 children that were born from his 6 different relationships. While we do not have information on all of his kids, some of them are Iviona Hatch, Torrence Hatch Jr., Toriana Hatch, Ivy Ray Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Lyric Beyonce Hatch, and Tarlaysia Hatch. What genres does Boosie sing? Boosie is a rapper, songwriter, and also actor. He raps in genres like Hip hop, Southern Hip hop, and Gangsta rap.