Lauryn Hill Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Relationships

Whenever you are looking for “World’s Greatest Female Rappers of All Time”, you will find the name of Lauryn Noelle Hill, popular by her stage name “Lauryn Hill”. She is an American rapper, who also has ties in the acting industry as well. So what makes Lauryn Hill so special? given that there are many other female rappers who are more famous than her. The answer is that she is the honorable recipient of the prestigious Grammy Award for 8 times, which is a record. To this date, Lauryn Hill’s record stands unbeaten. Hill is widely popular for being one of the members of the famous hip-hop group “Fugees”. Throughout her 3 decades-long career, Lauryn Hill has released only 1 studio album as a solo artist.

What Is Lauryn Hill Worth?

As of today, Lauryn Hill net worth is assessed to be around $9 million. A huge proportion of her wealth came from her rapping career. She has also made decent money by venturing into the entertainment business. Lauryn Hill has been featured in movies and TV shows like As the World Turns (1991), Here and Now (1992), King of the Hill (1993), and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habitat (1993). Lauryn has also acted in ABC Afterschool Specials (1996), Restaurant (1997), Hav Plenty (1997), etc. Apart from this, the American rapper has also served as a narrator for the documentary film titled “Concerning Violence”, which was released in 2014. Read how much does Lauryn Hill make? given below.

Name Lauryn Hill Net Worth $9 million Birth 26 May 1975, Newark, USA Nationality American Age 47 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 56 kg Partner Rohan Marley (1996-2009) Profession Rapper, Actress, Songwriter Career 1988-present

How Much Does Lauryn Hill Make?

The world-renowned female rapper, Lauryn Hill is now estimated to make around $1.3 million every year. Her income is generated through ticket sales, merchandise sales, music tours, and royalties. As mentioned before, Hill’s acting works have helped her to make money as well. According to our estimation, the rapper manages to make more than $125k a month. If we talk about Lauryn Hill’s weekly income, it is around $25k to $30k. Take a look at Lauryn Hill’s earnings.

Lauryn Hill Earnings

The American rapper has made quite a name for herself for her debut album titled “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”, which was released in 1998 under the banner of “Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records”. The album reportedly managed to sell more than 8 million copies and the estimated takings of Lauryn Hill from the album sales is computed to be at least $8.7 million.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” became a roaring hit and took Lauryn Hill’s career to further heights. Hill was nominated for numerous awards for her album and its singles. Furthermore, Lauryn Hill embarked on a musical tour to promote her album. The musical tour lasted from 1998 to 1999, and according to reports, Lauryn Hill walked home with a paycheck of a massive $25 million from it. After the success of her first album, Lauryn Hill disappeared from the limelight for a long time.

Later on, she performed a special live concert for MTV titled “MTV Unplugged No. 2.0”. The live recording of the album was released in 2002, which reportedly managed to sell more than 1 million copies. According to reports, Lauryn Hill earned a profit of a whopping $1.05 million from album sales.

Sources reveal that Lauryn Hill charges a fee between $150k to $300k for any concert or event. Given her popularity, it makes sense.

Lauryn Hill Financial Loss

Like numerous singers, Lauryn Hill too faced some financial troubles during her rapping career. As you have already read in a previous section, Lauryn Hill made a whopping $25 million to $30 million from album sales and musical tours, her happiness was short-lived. A record-producing company called “New Ark” filed a case against the American rapper.

The heart of the matter is that the producers claimed that they backed Hill’s album by writing and producing her biggest hit singles, but the singer and her record label didn’t give them the credit they deserved for the songs. To this, Hill retaliated claiming that the producers have been duly credited for their works. She also went on to state that “New Ark” are trying to take gobble up her money as she and her album has become famous.

The case was registered in November 1998 and after a 3 years-long battle in court, both parties finally agreed to a settlement. In February 2001, The New Ark Company dropped the case after getting a $5 million compensation from Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn Hill Tax Evasion Charges

Lauryn Hill’s trouble with the law was not over yet. She was summoned to the court once again in June 2012, after it was found that she hadn’t paid taxes. According to reports, she owed a sum of $1.8 million in unpaid taxes for the years 2005 to 2009. At that time, most of her income was generated through her musical tours, royalties, and acting career.

The American rapper admitted to her mistake and agreed to pay the unpaid taxes. However, by the end of April 2013, Hill managed to pay a sum of only $50k which made the judge furious. In May, the court sentenced, Lauryn Hill to serve 3 months in prison for failing to pay taxes.

Furthermore, the court ordered Hill to serve an additional 3 months in home confinement. Fortunately, Lauryn Hill managed to repay every single penny she owed in unpaid taxes, which included penalties as well.

Why Did Lauryn Hill Stop Making Music?

You should know that Lauryn Hill hasn’t stopped making music, she has just stopped releasing records. She is still embarking on musical tours and live concerts. While many artists spend most of their lives hoping to earn fame, Lauryn Hill on the other hand got overwhelmed because of her debut album’s success.

According to the rapper, she couldn’t do what she wanted without getting attention from the media. At one point, it became difficult for Lauryn to even run basic errands without attracting the attention of the public and the media. Soon, she stopped making public appearances and later on, suspended her management team.

Due to this, her fame and craze in the public started to fade, and eventually offers from music companies declined as well. However, Lauryn Hill continued to perform at concerts and music tours and dropped new singles now and then.

Lauryn Hill Early Life

On the 26th of May in 1975, Mal Hill and Valerie Hill were blessed with a baby daughter, who was named Lauryn Hill. Hill was born in the Newark region, which is in New Jersey, United States. Lauryn’s father, Mal used to work as a consultant. On the other hand, Lauryn’s mother, Valerie used to teach children in school. Before Lauryn Hill, Valarie gave birth to a son named, Malaney Hill in 1972. After, Lauryn Hill’s birth, The Hills Family relocated to New York and eventually settled in South Orange, New Jersey. Since her childhood days, Lauryn used to listen to famous artists like Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, etc.

Due to this, Hill eventually developed an interest in music. Hill went to Columbia High School, where she excelled in academics. Not only this, but she was also a cheerleader and a track team member as well. During her time in high school, Lauryn learned how to play violin and how to dance. Soon, Hill partnered with Prakazrel Michel, a.k.a. “Pras” and formed a music group.

Hill and her music team started performing at local talent shows as well as showcases. In addition to this, Lauryn Hill started to take acting lessons as well. She acted in theater plays like Twelfth Night and later on, ventured to act in soap operas. After completing high school in the year 1993, Pras and Hill named their group “Fugees”, and thus the journey of Lauryn Hill to become one of the greatest female rappers began.

Lauryn Hill Personal Life

The American rapper is the mother of 6 children. According to reports, she had romantic ties with the American singer Wyclef Jean. However, the pair parted ways just before Lauryn Hill released her first solo album. Around this time, Lauryn Hill reportedly started a relationship with Rohan Marley in 1996. Many of you might know, that Rohan Marley is the child of later singer Bob Marley.

Rohan started seeing Hill, when she was already in a romantic relationship with Wyclef Jean. In 1997, Rohan and Hill gave birth to their first child, a son named Zion. In the following year, Lauryn Hill became a mother to a daughter named Selah. Later on, Rohan and Hill welcomed two sons named Joshua and John, who were born in the years 2002 and 2003 respectively.

In 2008, Lauryn gave birth to another daughter named Sarah, and later in 2011, she gave birth to a son named Micah. However, the name of Micah’s father hasn’t been made public.

Conclusion

There is no denying that Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest singers ever produced. Apart from her singing, she has acted in a few movies as well. She has released only 1 album as a solo artist, and her fans have been waiting for the release of her second album for more than 2 decades. The American rapper has won numerous accolades and honors throughout her career, and she is currently busy with her music tours.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lauryn Hill

1. What is Lauryn Hill worth? A. As of this writing, Lauryn Hill net worth is calculated to be $9 million. 2. How old is Lauryn Hill? A. The American rapper, Lauryn Hill is now 47 years old. 3. How many children does Lauryn Hill have? A. Lauryn Hill is the mother of 6 children namely Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, Sarah, and Micah. Out of her 6 children, the father of the first 5 is Rohan Marley, while the name of Micah’s father is still a mystery. 4. How tall is Lauryn Hill? A. The rapper turned actress, Lauryn Hill is 5 feet and 3 inches tall.