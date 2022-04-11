This post is going to be about the only man who holds the honor t being inducted into the list of Hall of Fame of Pro Football and Football Hall of Fame. I think you have already guessed who this person is? If not then it’s ok (I’ll tell you anyway), in this post we are going to talk about the greatest undrafted player i.e, Kurt Warner. Kurt Warner is an American footballer, who had an amazing NFL career spanning over a decade. Now without further delay let us talk about What is Kurt Warner net worth? How old is Kurt Warner? How much does Kurt Warner make? And What is Kurt Warner worth?. Read the post till the end.

What Is Kurt Warner Net Worth?

The greatest undrafted player i.e, Kurt Warner net worth is evaluated by at least $30 million as of 2022. The NFL player has collected his fortune throughout his football career. His net value has been boosted by earnings from brand endorsements as well. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in television programs as well. Let us have a look at how much does Kurt Warner make every year?

How Much Does Kurt Warner Make?

Kurt Warner has made millions throughout his NFL career. It is reported that Kurt Warner receives a massive amount of $5 million every year into his bank account. His earnings are from NFL contracts, appearing on television, and endorsing renowned brands. According to reports, Kurt Warner earns approximately $500k every month. If we look at his weekly earnings, he earns around $100k, if we calculate, Kurt Warner makes a minimum of $15k every day.

What Are Kurt Warner’s Career Earnings?

In this section, we will cover the money earned by Kurt Warner through NFL contracts. Kurt was first hired by Green Bay Packers with a contract of $248k plus a bonus of $5k. However, Green Bay Packers dropped Kurt Warner before the commencement of the regular season in 1994.

Then he was signed by St. Louis Rams in the year 1998. It is estimated that Kurt earned a whopping sum of $500k in 1998. Then Warner locked a deal of $750k with the St. Louis Rams in 1999, and his salary in the same year was $250k.

In the following year, St. Louis Rams offered a contract of $46 million with a signing bonus of $11 million to stay on the team for 7 years. In the year 2000, Kurt Warner took home a stipend of $358k from St. Louis Rams.

Then in 2001, Warner earned a whopping sum of more than $1.5 million, followed by a massive earning of $8.6 million in the year 2002. In 2003, Kurt Warner collected a whopping salary of $5.4 million and in the same year, he was released by St. Louis Rams 3 years before his contract expiration.

New York Giants and Arizona Cardinal Contracts

After leaving St. Louis Rams, Kurt got a one-year contract of $3 million from the New York Giants. After completing a year with the New York Giants, Kurt decided not to renew his contract. Kurt then joined Arizona Cardinals and made a deal of $4 million for a 1-year contract. During this year, his total earnings were more than $9 million. Kurt’s performance was liked by Arizona Cardinals, and thus they decided to renew Kurt’s contract.

This time Kurt signed a 3 year deal with a stipend of $18 million. In 2007, Kurt Warner took home a paycheck of $4 million, and in the following year a massive salary of $5 million. Then in the year 2009, Kurt signed the biggest contract of his career with the Arizona Cardinals which granted him a salary of a colossal $23 million for 2 years. In early 2010, Kurt Warner decided to renounce his football career, his earnings in 2009, were at least $19 million. It is stated that Kurt Warner’s total earnings from his NFL career are more than $61 million.

Kurt Warner Real Estate and Endorsement

Apart from his NFL career, Warner earned a big pile of cash from endorsements as well. However, there are no reports on how much he got from endorsements, but it is safe to assume that it was in millions. Just after his retirement from football, Kurt made an endorsement deal with Amway. In addition to this, Kurt also convinced Amway to donate a sum of $50k to his charity named “First Things First Foundation”. In addition to this, Kurt also invested his wealth in EFLI (Elite Football League of India), where he pledged to donate $50k to provide footballs to children across India. However, there is no information on how much Kurt Warner invested in EFLI.

Back in the year 2013, Kurt Warner gave away his Phoenix property for $2.5 million. The house was spread over an area f 11,325 square feet, and it has 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The property was later acquired by 2 doctors for $3.1 million.

Early Life

Kurt Warner is the son of Gene Warner and Sue Warner, and he was born in the city of Burlington, Iowa. Gene and Sue welcomed Kurt Warner on the 22nd of June 1971. When Kurt attained the age of 6, his parents parted ways. His father tied the knot with another woman called Mimi Warner. Kurt has two brothers one from his own mother named Matt and the other from his stepmother named Matt. Warner was enrolled in Regis High School, where he joined the school’s football team.

After completing high school in 1989, Kurt joined Northern Iowa University where he majored in communications. Kurt completed his graduation from the University of Northern Iowa in the year 1993. In the following year, he couldn’t make it into any NFL teams in the 1994 Draft.

However, he was selected for the training camp of the Green Bay Packers. However, he was dropped by the team prior to the commencement of the regular season. Later on, Kurt got a job at a Hy-Vee store, which is located in Cedar Falls. He used to stock shelves, where he earned a stipend of $5.50 for every hour.

Career

In the year 1995, Kurt was drafted into Iowa Barnstormers, where he played till 1997 and was later selected by St. Louis Rams. During his time with St. Louis Rams, Kurt won many major games and became one of the rising NFL players of that time. The team was so happy with Kurt Warner’s performance, that they decided to grant him a contract of 7 years in the year 2000. However, in the year 2004, Kurt suffered injuries that affected his game. Due to this, he was dropped by St. Louis Rams still having 3 years left on his deal.

After leaving St Louis Rams, Kurt joined the New York Giants, where he made a deal of 1 year for $3 million. Later on, Kurt Warner was recruited by Arizona Cardinals, the following year after his release from New York Giants. Kurt Warner served Arizona Cardinals for almost 5 years i.e, from 2005 to 2010. In the month of January 2010, Kurt made a public announcement that he was stepping down as an NFL player to focus on becoming a better father to his children.

Career After Retirement

Post his retirement from NFL, Kurt started to work as a broadcaster for the Arena Football League. Then in 2015, Kurt became the coach of Desert Mountain School’s football team, where he served till 2018. Kurt then became the coach of the Brophy College football team in 2019. During this period, he was included on the list of Hall of Famers of Iowa Barnstormers and St. Louis Sports in the year 2010 and 2014 respectively. He was also drafted into the Hall of Fame of Pro Football in the year 2017, thus making him the only person to be drafted into the Hall of Fame of both Arena and Pro Football. To honor the legacy of Kurt Warner, the Erwin Brothers made a movie about him titled “American Underdog”. His character was portrayed by Zachary Levi, and the movie was released on Christmas of 2021.

Personal Life

Kurt Warner got married to Brenda Carney Meoni, who was a former Marine. Brenda’s life was filled with struggles and suffering. She had to endure the pain of her child losing his eyesight and also scarred with brain damage on his left side. Her baby suffered these injuries because her husband dropped the baby by mistake. Due to this Brenda had to leave Marine Corps to tend to her child. After this, Brenda met Kurt Warner during his struggling days when he was working at Hy-Vee.

The couple started living together in Brenda’s parent’s basement. Unfortunately, Brenda’s parents were tragically killed in a tornado in 1996. Then in the following year in October, Brenda and Kurt Warner exchanged wedding vows at St. John Lutheran Church.

The couple is the proud parents of 7 children (5 of their own and 2 from Brenda’s former marriage). The names of Brenda’s children from her former marriage are Zachary and Jesse Jo. Brenda and Kurt Warner’s biological children are Kade, Jada, and Elijah. The couple is also parents to twins named Sierra and Sienna.

Conclusion

Kurt Warner’s struggle has been no different from any of us. He was left undrafted for four years, but still, he did not give up on his dreams and continued to work hard to get drafted into NFL. Even after getting selected into the practice camp by Green Bay Packers, he was dropped before the beginning of the regular season. Due to this, he had to take a job at Hy-Vee, but despite this, he tried his best to make it to one of the NFL teams. Finally, his hard work bore fruit, and he was selected by Iowa Barnstormers in 1995, and the rest is history. So the moral of the story is to never give up on your goals.

